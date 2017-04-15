Optimize the presentation layer of your single-page apps by dynamically injecting stylesheets as needed.
AngularCSS listens for route (or states) change events, adds the CSS defined on the current route and removes the CSS from the previous route. It also works with directives in the same fashion with the compile and scope destroy events. See the code samples below for more details.
Introducing AngularCSS: CSS On-Demand for AngularJS
Install and manage with Bower or jspm. A CDN is also provided by cdnjs.com
$ bower install angular-css
$ jspm install github:castillo-io/angular-css
1) Include the required JavaScript libraries in your
index.html (ngRoute and UI Router are optional).
<script src="/libs/angularjs/1.5.6/angular.min.js"></script>
<script src="/libs/angularjs/1.5.6/angular-routes.min.js"></script>
<script src="/libs/angular-css/angular-css.min.js"></script>
2) Add
angularCSS as a dependency for your app.
var myApp = angular.module('myApp', ['ngRoute','angularCSS']);
NOTE: The module name "door3.css" is now deprecated.
This module can be used by adding a css property in your routes values, directives or by calling the
$css service methods from controllers and services.
The css property supports a string, an array of strings, object notation or an array of objects.
See examples below for more information.
myApp.component('myComponent', {
css: 'my-component/my-component.css' // <--- magic!
templateUrl: 'my-component/my-component.html',
});
myApp.directive('myDirective', function () {
return {
restrict: 'E',
templateUrl: 'my-directive/my-directive.html',
/* Binding css to directives */
css: 'my-directive/my-directive.css'
}
});
myApp.controller('pageCtrl', function ($scope, $css) {
// Binds stylesheet(s) to scope create/destroy events (recommended over add/remove)
$css.bind({
href: 'my-page/my-page.css'
}, $scope);
// Simply add stylesheet(s)
$css.add('my-page/my-page.css');
// Simply remove stylesheet(s)
$css.remove(['my-page/my-page.css','my-page/my-page2.css']);
// Remove all stylesheets
$css.removeAll();
});
Requires ngRoute as a dependency
myApp.config(function($routeProvider) {
$routeProvider
.when('/page1', {
templateUrl: 'page1/page1.html',
controller: 'page1Ctrl',
/* Now you can bind css to routes */
css: 'page1/page1.css'
})
.when('/page2', {
templateUrl: 'page2/page2.html',
controller: 'page2Ctrl',
/* You can also enable features like bust cache, persist and preload */
css: {
href: 'page2/page2.css',
bustCache: true
}
})
.when('/page3', {
templateUrl: 'page3/page3.html',
controller: 'page3Ctrl',
/* This is how you can include multiple stylesheets */
css: ['page3/page3.css','page3/page3-2.css']
})
.when('/page4', {
templateUrl: 'page4/page4.html',
controller: 'page4Ctrl',
css: [
{
href: 'page4/page4.css',
persist: true
}, {
href: 'page4/page4.mobile.css',
/* Media Query support via window.matchMedia API
* This will only add the stylesheet if the breakpoint matches */
media: 'screen and (max-width : 768px)'
}, {
href: 'page4/page4.print.css',
media: 'print'
}
]
});
});
Requires ui.router as a dependency
myApp.config(function($stateProvider) {
$stateProvider
.state('page1', {
url: '/page1',
templateUrl: 'page1/page1.html',
css: 'page1/page1.css'
})
.state('page2', {
url: '/page2',
templateUrl: 'page2/page2.html',
css: {
href: 'page2/page2.css',
preload: true,
persist: true
}
})
.state('page3', {
url: '/page3',
templateUrl: 'page3/page3.html',
css: ['page3/page3.css','page3/page3-2.css'],
views: {
'state1': {
templateUrl: 'page3/states/page3-state1.html',
css: 'page3/states/page3-state1.css'
},
'state2': {
templateUrl: 'page3/states/page3-state2.html',
css: ['page3/states/page3-state2.css']
},
'state3': {
templateUrl: 'page3/states/page3-state3.html',
css: {
href: 'page3/states/page3-state3.css'
}
}
}
})
.state('page4', {
url: '/page4',
templateUrl: 'page4/page4.html',
views: {
'state1': {
templateUrl: 'states/page4/page4-state1.html',
css: 'states/page4/page4-state1.css'
},
'state2': {
templateUrl: 'states/page4/page4-state2.html',
css: ['states/page4/page4-state2.css']
},
'state3': {
templateUrl: 'states/page4/page4-state3.html',
css: {
href: 'states/page4/page4-state3.css'
}
}
},
css: [
{
href: 'page4/page4.css',
}, {
href: 'page4/page4.mobile.css',
media: 'screen and (max-width : 768px)'
}, {
href: 'page4/page4.print.css',
media: 'print'
}
]
});
});
AngularCSS supports "smart media queries". This means that stylesheets with media queries will be only added when the breakpoint matches. This will significantly optimize the load time of your apps.
$routeProvider
.when('/my-page', {
templateUrl: 'my-page/my-page.html',
css: [
{
href: 'my-page/my-page.mobile.css',
media: '(max-width: 480px)'
}, {
href: 'my-page/my-page.tablet.css',
media: '(min-width: 768px) and (max-width: 1024px)'
}, {
href: 'my-page/my-page.desktop.css',
media: '(min-width: 1224px)'
}
]
});
Even though you can use the
media property to specify media queries, the best way to manage your breakpoints is by settings them in the provider's default settings. For example:
myApp.config(function($routeProvider, $cssProvider) {
angular.extend($cssProvider.defaults, {
breakpoints: {
mobile: '(max-width: 480px)',
tablet: '(min-width: 768px) and (max-width: 1024px)',
desktop: '(min-width: 1224px)'
}
});
$routeProvider
.when('/my-page', {
templateUrl: 'my-page/my-page.html',
css: [
{
href: 'my-page/my-page.mobile.css',
breakpoint: 'mobile'
}, {
href: 'my-page/my-page.tablet.css',
breakpoint: 'tablet'
}, {
href: 'my-page/my-page.desktop.css',
breakpoint: 'desktop'
}
]
});
});
You can configure AngularCSS at the global or stylesheet level.
These options are applied during your app's
config phase or via
$cssProvider.
myApp.config(function($cssProvider) {
angular.extend($cssProvider.defaults, {
container: 'head',
method: 'append',
persist: false,
preload: false,
bustCache: false
});
});
These options are applied at the stylesheet level.
css: {
href: 'file-path.css',
rel: 'stylesheet',
type: 'text/css',
media: false,
persist: false,
preload: false,
bustCache: false,
weight: 0
}
AngularCSS is fully supported by AngularJS >= v1.3 && <= v1.5
There is partial support for AngularJS 1.2. It does not support
css property via DDO (Directive Definition Object).
The workaround is to bind (or add) the CSS in the directive's controller or link function via
$css service.
myApp.directive('myDirective', function () {
return {
restrict: 'E',
templateUrl: 'my-directive/my-directive.html',
controller: function ($scope, $css) {
$css.bind('my-directive/my-directive.css', $scope);
}
}
});
Can I use AngularCSS in Angular 2?
AngularCSS is not necessary in Angular 2! Angular 2 ships with a similar feature out of the box. It's called
styles and
styleUrls and it looks like this:
@Component({
selector: 'my-component',
templateUrl: 'app/components/my-component/my-component.html',
styleUrls: ['app/components/my-component/my-component.css'],
})
Chrome, Firefox, Safari, iOS Safari, Android and IE9+
IE9 Does not support matchMedia API. This means that in IE9, stylesheets with media queries will be added without checking if the breakpoint matches.
Please submit all pull requests the against master branch. If your pull request contains JavaScript patches or features, you should include relevant unit tests.
