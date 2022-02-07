Generating CRUD applications with the Angular CLI and Schematics.
Follow the steps below to see how this library works, or watch this screencast.
Clone this repository.
git clone https://github.com/manfredsteyer/angular-crud
You could also start with an empty project but this repo contains everything you need to get started quickly: theming, configured routing, and a menu.
Build the angular-crud schematic:
cd angular-crud
npm install
npm pack
Install the needed npm packages:
cd demo
npm i --no-save ../angular-crud/*.tgz
# or install the latest released version with: npm install -D angular-crud
npm install
NOTE: For Bootstrap and Angular Material, use
demo-bootstrap and
demo-material in the first command.
Switch to the folder
src/app and create a sub-folder
hotel with a file
model.json. Put the following content into this file:
{
"title": "Hotel",
"entity": "hotel",
"api": {
"url": "http://www.angular.at/api/hotel"
},
"filter": [
"city"
],
"fields": [
{
"name": "id",
"label": "Id",
"isId": true,
"readonly": true,
"type": "number"
},
{
"name": "name",
"type": "string",
"label": "Name"
},
{
"name": "city",
"type": "string",
"label": "City"
},
{
"name": "stars",
"type": "string",
"control": "number",
"label": "Stars"
}
]
}
The generator is using a json5 parser. This means that you can use comments, omit quotation marks, and use trailing commas.
In your project's root directory, run the following Angular CLI based command:
ng g angular-crud:crud-module hotel
Have a look at the generated files.
Open the file
sidebar.component.html and uncomment the link to the generated route.
Switch to the project's root and start the application:
npm start
Open http://localhost:4200 and switch to the menu item
Hotels. You should now see your generated form.
Please note, that you cannot save records with Ids 1 to 5 b/c they are restricted for demos.
This library supports Bootstrap, Angular Material, and Paper Dashboard templates. It attempts to determine which templates to use by inspecting your
package.json. You can also force which templates to use:
--style bootstrap: forces Bootstrap templates
--style material: forces Angular Material templates
--style paper-dashboard: forces Paper Dashboard templates
For example:
ng g angular-crud:crud-module note --style bootstrap
Paper Dashboard is the default if you don't specify a
--style parameter and no Bootstrap or Angular Material dependencies are found in
package.json.
You can fork this repo and extend the generated code using Schematics. Information about how to use Schematics can be found here:
If you want to contribute one of those features or other features feel free to reach out. Let's join forces to provide a great solution!