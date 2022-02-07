Generating CRUD applications with the Angular CLI and Schematics.

Follow the steps below to see how this library works, or watch this screencast.

Clone this repository. git clone https://github.com/manfredsteyer/angular-crud You could also start with an empty project but this repo contains everything you need to get started quickly: theming, configured routing, and a menu.

Build the angular-crud schematic: cd angular-crud npm install npm pack

Install the needed npm packages: cd demo npm i -- no -save ../angular-crud/ *.tgz npm install NOTE: For Bootstrap and Angular Material, use demo-bootstrap and demo-material in the first command.

Switch to the folder src/app and create a sub-folder hotel with a file model.json . Put the following content into this file: { "title" : "Hotel" , "entity" : "hotel" , "api" : { "url" : "http://www.angular.at/api/hotel" }, "filter" : [ "city" ], "fields" : [ { "name" : "id" , "label" : "Id" , "isId" : true , "readonly" : true , "type" : "number" }, { "name" : "name" , "type" : "string" , "label" : "Name" }, { "name" : "city" , "type" : "string" , "label" : "City" }, { "name" : "stars" , "type" : "string" , "control" : "number" , "label" : "Stars" } ] } The generator is using a json5 parser. This means that you can use comments, omit quotation marks, and use trailing commas.

In your project's root directory, run the following Angular CLI based command: ng g angular-crud :crud-module hotel

Have a look at the generated files.

Open the file sidebar.component.html and uncomment the link to the generated route.

Switch to the project's root and start the application: npm start