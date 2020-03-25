CropperJS integration for Angular +6
1- Install the library:
$ npm install angular-cropperjs --save
2- Import and load
AngularCropperjsModule in the module you want to use, for example
AppModule:
import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser';
import { NgModule } from '@angular/core';
import { AppComponent } from './app.component';
//
// Import angular-cropperjs
import { AngularCropperjsModule } from 'angular-cropperjs';
@NgModule({
declarations: [AppComponent],
imports: [
BrowserModule,
//
// Load angular-cropperjs
AngularCropperjsModule
],
providers: [],
bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})
export class AppModule {}
3- Use the component in your template like this:
<!-- You can now use angular-cropper component in app.component.html -->
<angular-cropper [cropperOptions]="config" [imageUrl]="imageUrl"></angular-cropper>
Using CropperJS methods:
Use @ViewChild in your component to get the element:
In your app.component.html
<angular-cropper #angularCropper ..></angular-cropper>
And in your app.component.ts
//
// Import CropperComponent
import { CropperComponent } from 'angular-cropperjs';
//
// Get with @ViewChild
@ViewChild('angularCropper') public angularCropper: CropperComponent;
Then just call the CropperJS method you want:
anywhere in your app.component.ts
//
// Lets try to zoom
this.angularCropper.cropper.zoom(0.1);
This project was generated with Angular CLI version 6.0.8.
Run
ng serve for a dev server. Navigate to
http://localhost:4200/. The app will automatically reload if you change any of the source files.
Run
ng generate component component-name to generate a new component. You can also use
ng generate directive|pipe|service|class|guard|interface|enum|module.
Run
ng build to build the project. The build artifacts will be stored in the
dist/ directory. Use the
--prod flag for a production build.
Run
ng test to execute the unit tests via Karma.
Run
ng e2e to execute the end-to-end tests via Protractor.
To get more help on the Angular CLI use
ng help or go check out the Angular CLI README.
MIT © Matheus Davidson