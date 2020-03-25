openbase logo
ac

angular-cropperjs

by Matheus Ferrari
1.0.2 (see all)

CropperJS integration for Angular +6

Overview

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.7K

GitHub Stars

93

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Angular Image Manipulation

Reviews

Readme

angular-cropperjs

CropperJS integration for Angular +6

How to use

1- Install the library:

$ npm install angular-cropperjs --save

2- Import and load AngularCropperjsModule in the module you want to use, for example AppModule:

import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser';
import { NgModule } from '@angular/core';

import { AppComponent } from './app.component';

//
// Import angular-cropperjs
import { AngularCropperjsModule } from 'angular-cropperjs';

@NgModule({
    declarations: [AppComponent],
    imports: [
        BrowserModule,

        //
        // Load angular-cropperjs
        AngularCropperjsModule
    ],
    providers: [],
    bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})
export class AppModule {}

3- Use the component in your template like this:

<!-- You can now use angular-cropper component in app.component.html -->
<angular-cropper [cropperOptions]="config" [imageUrl]="imageUrl"></angular-cropper>

Using CropperJS methods:

Use @ViewChild in your component to get the element:

In your app.component.html

<angular-cropper #angularCropper ..></angular-cropper>

And in your app.component.ts


//
// Import CropperComponent
import { CropperComponent } from 'angular-cropperjs';

//
// Get with @ViewChild
@ViewChild('angularCropper') public angularCropper: CropperComponent;

Then just call the CropperJS method you want:

anywhere in your app.component.ts

//
// Lets try to zoom
this.angularCropper.cropper.zoom(0.1);

Development

This project was generated with Angular CLI version 6.0.8.

Development server

Run ng serve for a dev server. Navigate to http://localhost:4200/. The app will automatically reload if you change any of the source files.

Code scaffolding

Run ng generate component component-name to generate a new component. You can also use ng generate directive|pipe|service|class|guard|interface|enum|module.

Build

Run ng build to build the project. The build artifacts will be stored in the dist/ directory. Use the --prod flag for a production build.

Running unit tests

Run ng test to execute the unit tests via Karma.

Running end-to-end tests

Run ng e2e to execute the end-to-end tests via Protractor.

Further help

To get more help on the Angular CLI use ng help or go check out the Angular CLI README.

License

MIT © Matheus Davidson

Alternatives

nic
ngx-image-compressAngular library for uploading and compressing images
GitHub Stars
57
Weekly Downloads
11K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
nic
ngx-image-cropperAn image cropper for Angular
GitHub Stars
616
Weekly Downloads
89K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Performant
ngx-image-drawingAngular module to draw on images
GitHub Stars
40
Weekly Downloads
397
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
nic
ng2-img-cropperAngular 2 Image Cropper
GitHub Stars
372
Weekly Downloads
3K
User Rating
1.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Poor Documentation
1Hard to Use
nim
ng2-img-maxAngular 2 module to resize images down to a certain width and height or to reduce the quality to fit a certain maximal filesize - all in the browser.
GitHub Stars
86
Weekly Downloads
3K
nic
ngx-img-cropperAn image cropping tool for Angular. Features a rectangular crop area. The crop area's aspect ratio can be enforced during dragging. The crop image can either be 1:1 or scaled to fit an area.
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
26K
See 13 Alternatives

