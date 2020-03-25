CropperJS integration for Angular +6

How to use

1- Install the library:

$ npm install angular-cropperjs --save

2- Import and load AngularCropperjsModule in the module you want to use, for example AppModule :

import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser' ; import { NgModule } from '@angular/core' ; import { AppComponent } from './app.component' ; import { AngularCropperjsModule } from 'angular-cropperjs' ; ({ declarations: [AppComponent], imports: [ BrowserModule, AngularCropperjsModule ], providers: [], bootstrap: [AppComponent] }) export class AppModule {}

3- Use the component in your template like this:

< angular-cropper [ cropperOptions ]= "config" [ imageUrl ]= "imageUrl" > </ angular-cropper >

Using CropperJS methods:

Use @ViewChild in your component to get the element:

In your app.component.html

< angular-cropper # angularCropper .. > </ angular-cropper >

And in your app.component.ts

import { CropperComponent } from 'angular-cropperjs' ; @ViewChild( 'angularCropper' ) public angularCropper: CropperComponent;

Then just call the CropperJS method you want:

anywhere in your app.component.ts

this .angularCropper.cropper.zoom( 0.1 );

