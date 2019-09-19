UI Component For Creating Cron Job Syntax To Send To Server
Install using bower:
bower install angular-cron-jobs
Include the component in your application:
angular.module('myApp', ['angular-cron-jobs']);
Insert the directive where you would like it to appear in your application:
<cron-selection ng-model="myOutput"></cron-selection>
By setting the ng-model attribute equal to a value in your controller (i.e.
$scope.myOutput in the example above) you have access to the cron syntax output.
For example, a job selected to run every month on the 11th at 4:10 AM would output the follow:
'10 4 11 * *'
as a string.
The directive takes an optional attribute of
config
<cron-selection ng-model="myOutput" config="myConfig"></cron-selection>
This is an object in your controller you can use to remove options from the user. For example if you would like the user to be able to set Minute, Hour, and Day but not Week, Month, and Year you would create the following object in your controller:
$scope.myConfig = {
options: {
allowWeek : false,
allowMonth : false,
allowYear : false
}
}
Currently the config object accepts an options property with an object of allowed selections. These include:
Setting the keys as booleans will turn the selection on and off.
You can also set whether or not you want to allow a user to select multiple calues for a cron:
$scope.myConfig = {
allowMultiple: true
}
Setting allowMultiple to either true or false will toggle the ability.
By default, the cron expression generated is Unix Cron compatible. Incase you use the Quartz Scheduler, you would want to enable the
quartz mode in the options.
You can do so by passing that flag as
true in the config object.
$scope.myConfig = {
quartz: true
}
In case you are using a custom template, please be sure to pass an extra argument
cronStyle to the
cronDayName filter. So your code should look something like this:
value as (value | cronDayName: cronStyle) for value in dayValues
A complete config object may look like the following:
$scope.myConfig = {
allowMultiple: true,
options: {
allowWeek : false,
allowMonth : false,
allowYear : false
},
quartz: true
}
As noted by TimotheeJeannin you can use custom template by setting the template attribute on your cron DOM element:
<cron-selection template="path/to/my/template.html"></cron-selection>
The directive takes an attribute of
ng-model used for init and output data.
<cron-selection ng-model="myOutput" config="myConfig"></cron-selection>
This is a string in your controller of cron syntax that was recieved from your server or any other source:
$scope.myOutput = "30 2 4 * *"
Thew directive will properly build out the UI to reflect this data.
The
ng-model attribute also works as a reset attribute
<cron-selection ng-model="myOutput" config="myConfig"></cron-selection>
This is an expression paired with a value in your controller. Whenever the value changes (or is set for the first time) and passed the
angular.isDefined() method the cron will reset itself to match that value
$timeout(function(){
$scope.myOutput = "0 0 * * *"
}, 3000);
The directive will properly build out the UI to reflect this data.
the
frequency attribute grants you exposure to the
$scope.myFrequency object inside the directive. It is two way bound so you can manipulate it from outside the directive as well.
The type of
{number|Array.<number>} depends on the following: number if
allowMultiple is
false and Array if
allowMultiple is
true
Properties you now have access to via
frequency attribute include:
{number} 1-6 (minute thru year)
{number|Array.<number>} 0-55 (increments of 5)
{number|Array.<number>} 1-23
{number|Array.<number>} 0-6 (Sunday thru Saturday)
{number|Array.<number>} 1-12
frequency attribute.
@jacobscarter - Author
~The next big to-do's on my list include:~
~* Support generlized selections such as a one button click for "Every Five Minutes" or "Last Thursday of Every Month"~