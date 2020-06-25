openbase logo
acg

angular-cron-gen

by Vincent Pizzo
1.0.1 (see all)

A basic way to for users to graphically build a cron expression using Angular.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

569

GitHub Stars

35

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

angular-cron-gen

A basic way to for users to graphically build a cron expression.

Demo can be found here.

Requirements: AngularJS 1.5+

Usage:

  1. Include the dependency in your app

    angular.module('myApp', ['angular-cron-gen'])

  2. Include the supplied JS and CSS file (or create your own CSS to override defaults).

    <link rel='stylesheet' href='build/cron-gen.min.css' type='text/css' media='all' />
<script type='text/javascript' src='build/cron-gen.min.js'></script>

  3. That's it -- you're done!

Via bower:

$ bower install angular-cron-gen

Via npm:

$ npm install angular-cron-gen

Options

<cron-gen ng-model="cronExpression" 
          options="cronOptions" 
          template-url="your optional, custom template (Defaults to a bootstrap 3 template)"
          cron-format="quartz (Currently only compatible with 'quartz' and defaults to 'quartz')"
          ng-disabled="isCronDisabled">
</cron-gen>

angular.module('myApp', ['angular-cron-gen'])
  .controller('myController', ['$scope', ($scope) => {
    $scope.cronExpression = '0 0 0/3 1/1 * ? *';
    $scope.isCronDisabled = false;
    $scope.cronOptions = {
      formInputClass: 'form-control cron-gen-input', // Form input class override
      formSelectClass: 'form-control cron-gen-select', // Select class override
      formRadioClass: 'cron-gen-radio', // Radio class override
      formCheckboxClass: 'cron-gen-checkbox', // Radio class override
      hideMinutesTab: false, // Whether to hide the minutes tab
      hideHourlyTab: false, // Whether to hide the hourly tab
      hideDailyTab: false, // Whether to hide the daily tab
      hideWeeklyTab: false, // Whether to hide the weekly tab
      hideMonthlyTab: false, // Whether to hide the monthly tab
      hideYearlyTab: false, // Whether to hide the yearly tab
      hideAdvancedTab: true, // Whether to hide the advanced tab
      use24HourTime: false, // Whether to show AM/PM on the time selectors
      hideSeconds: false // Whether to show/hide the seconds time picker
    };
  }])

License:

Licensed under the MIT license

