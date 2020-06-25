A basic way to for users to graphically build a cron expression.

Demo can be found here.

Requirements: AngularJS 1.5+

Include the dependency in your app angular.module( 'myApp' , [ 'angular-cron-gen' ]) Include the supplied JS and CSS file (or create your own CSS to override defaults). < link rel = 'stylesheet' href = 'build/cron-gen.min.css' type = 'text/css' media = 'all' /> < script type = 'text/javascript' src = 'build/cron-gen.min.js' > </ script > That's it -- you're done!

Via bower:

bower install angular-cron-gen

Via npm:

npm install angular-cron-gen

Options

< cron-gen ng-model = "cronExpression" options = "cronOptions" template-url = "your optional, custom template (Defaults to a bootstrap 3 template)" cron-format = "quartz (Currently only compatible with 'quartz' and defaults to 'quartz')" ng-disabled = "isCronDisabled" > </ cron-gen >

angular.module( 'myApp' , [ 'angular-cron-gen' ]) .controller( 'myController' , [ '$scope' , ($scope) => { $scope.cronExpression = '0 0 0/3 1/1 * ? *' ; $scope.isCronDisabled = false ; $scope.cronOptions = { formInputClass : 'form-control cron-gen-input' , formSelectClass : 'form-control cron-gen-select' , formRadioClass : 'cron-gen-radio' , formCheckboxClass : 'cron-gen-checkbox' , hideMinutesTab : false , hideHourlyTab : false , hideDailyTab : false , hideWeeklyTab : false , hideMonthlyTab : false , hideYearlyTab : false , hideAdvancedTab : true , use24HourTime : false , hideSeconds : false }; }])

Licensed under the MIT license