A basic way to for users to graphically build a cron expression.
Demo can be found here.
Requirements: AngularJS 1.5+
Include the dependency in your app
angular.module('myApp', ['angular-cron-gen'])
Include the supplied JS and CSS file (or create your own CSS to override defaults).
<link rel='stylesheet' href='build/cron-gen.min.css' type='text/css' media='all' />
<script type='text/javascript' src='build/cron-gen.min.js'></script>
That's it -- you're done!
$ bower install angular-cron-gen
$ npm install angular-cron-gen
<cron-gen ng-model="cronExpression"
options="cronOptions"
template-url="your optional, custom template (Defaults to a bootstrap 3 template)"
cron-format="quartz (Currently only compatible with 'quartz' and defaults to 'quartz')"
ng-disabled="isCronDisabled">
</cron-gen>
.controller('myController', ['$scope', ($scope) => {
$scope.cronExpression = '0 0 0/3 1/1 * ? *';
$scope.isCronDisabled = false;
$scope.cronOptions = {
formInputClass: 'form-control cron-gen-input', // Form input class override
formSelectClass: 'form-control cron-gen-select', // Select class override
formRadioClass: 'cron-gen-radio', // Radio class override
formCheckboxClass: 'cron-gen-checkbox', // Radio class override
hideMinutesTab: false, // Whether to hide the minutes tab
hideHourlyTab: false, // Whether to hide the hourly tab
hideDailyTab: false, // Whether to hide the daily tab
hideWeeklyTab: false, // Whether to hide the weekly tab
hideMonthlyTab: false, // Whether to hide the monthly tab
hideYearlyTab: false, // Whether to hide the yearly tab
hideAdvancedTab: true, // Whether to hide the advanced tab
use24HourTime: false, // Whether to show AM/PM on the time selectors
hideSeconds: false // Whether to show/hide the seconds time picker
};
}])
Licensed under the MIT license