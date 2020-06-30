A set of Angular directives for constructing credit card payment forms. Uses creditcards to parse and validate inputs. Pairs well with angular-stripe or any other payments backend. Try it!
# use npm
$ npm install angular-credit-cards
# or bower
$ bower install angular-credit-cards
Include
'angular-credit-cards' in your module's dependencies:
// node module exports the string 'angular-credit-cards' for convenience
angular.module('myApp', [
require('angular-credit-cards')
]);
// otherwise, include the code first then the module name
angular.module('myApp', [
'credit-cards'
]);
If you'd like to use the creditcards API directly, you can inject the service as
creditcards.
With the exception of
ccExp, all directives require
ngModel on their elements. While designed to be used together, all directives except
ccExp can be used completely independently.
All directives apply a numeric input pattern so that mobile browsers use a modified version of the enlarged telephone keypad. You should use
type="text" for all
input elements.
cc-number)
<input type="text" ng-model="card.number" cc-number cc-type="cardType" ng-required="true" />
4242 4242 4242 4242) by adding the
cc-format option
cc-type (optional)
$ccType on the model controller
If you're using
cc-format, you'll want to apply the
novalidate attribute to your
<form> to disable native browser validation. The input pattern used to trigger the dialer keypad on mobile does not allow spaces, causing browsers that implement pattern validation to display an error tooltip.
The
cc-type property is optional and may be a single card type or an array of types. If its value is defined on the scope, the card number will be checked against the type(s) in addition to the Luhh algorithm. A special validity key—
ccNumberType—indicates whether the card matched the specified type. If no type is provided,
ccNumberType will always be valid for any card that passes Luhn and matches any card type.
You can also enable eager card type detection to match against card type with only leading digits (e.g. a
4 can immediately be detected as a Visa). Add the
cc-eager-type attribute to your element to enable eager type detection. The eagerly matched type will be available as
$ccEagerType on the model controller.
Displaying the card type from a user input:
<form name="paymentForm">
<input type="text" ng-model="card.number" name="cardNumber" cc-number cc-eager-type />
</form>
<p ng-show="paymentForm.cardNumber.$invalid && paymentForm.cardNumber.$ccEagerType">
Looks like you're typing a {{paymentForm.cardNumber.$ccEagerType}} number!
</p>
<p ng-show="paymentForm.cardNumber.$valid">
Yes, that looks like a valid {{paymentForm.cardNumber.$ccType}} number!
</p>
<p ng-show="paymentForm.cardNumber.$error.required">
You must enter a credit card number!
</p>
Enforcing a specific card type chosen with a
<select>:
<form name="paymentForm">
<select ng-model="cardType" ng-options="type for type in ['Visa', 'American Express', 'MasterCard']"></select>
<input type="text" ng-model="card.number" name="cardNumber" cc-number cc-type="cardType" />
<p ng-show="paymentForm.cardNumber.$error.ccNumberType">That's not a valid {{cardType}}</p>
</form>
cc-cvc)
<input type="text" ng-model="card.cvc" cc-cvc ng-required="true" />
<input type="text" ng-model="card.cvc" cc-type="cardNumber.$ccType" ng-required="true" />
maxlength="4"
You can optionally specify a scope property that stores the card type as
cc-type. For American Express cards, a 4 digit CVC is expected. For all other card types, 3 digits are expected.
cc-exp,
cc-exp-month,
cc-exp-year)
<div cc-exp>
<input ng-model="card.exp_month" cc-exp-month ng-required="true" />
<input ng-model="card.exp_year" cc-exp-year ng-required="true" />
</div>
cc-exp-month
maxlength="2"
cc-exp-year
maxlength="2" (or
4 with the
full-year attribute)
'14' ->
2014), unless
full-year is added
cc-exp
Validates that the month/year pair has not passed
cc-exp-month and
cc-exp-year should both be placed on
input elements with
type="text" or no
type attribute. The browser's normal maxlength behavior (preventing input after the specified number of characters and truncating pasted text to that length) does not work with
type="number". Both directives will handle parsing the date components into numbers internally.
cc-exp must be placed on a parent element of
cc-exp-month and
cc-exp-year. Because
ccExp is not an input and adds a validation property directly to the form, you cannot access its validity as
myForm.ccExp.$valid. Instead use
myForm.$error.ccExp to determine whether to show a validation error.
If you're not fully familiar with form validation in Angular, these may be helpful:
angular-credit-cards sets validity keys that match the directive names (
ccNumber,
ccCvc,
ccExp,
ccExpMonth,
ccExpYear). You can use these keys or the form css classes in order to display error messages. If input is unparseable (letters, empty string), Angular will set a
parse key before validation is reached.
You can also try a live demo and experiment with various inputs and see how they're validated.