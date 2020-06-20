Angular Counter

Angular Counter is a directive to animate number increment/decrement.

Check out the demo page at http://indrimuska.github.io/angular-counter.

Dependencies

Installation

Get Angular Counter from npm , bower or git :

npm install angular-counter bower install angular-counter-animation git clone https://github.com/indrimuska/angular-counter.git

Update your HTML file:

< script src = "http://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/jquery/2.1.3/jquery.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "http://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/jquery-easing/1.3/jquery.easing.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/angularjs/1.4.4/angular.js" > </ script > < script src = "./js/angular-counter.js" > </ script >

And your AngularJS module:

var app = angular.module( 'MyApp' , [ 'counter' ]);

Usage

< div class = "counter" value = "ctrl.myValue" to = "ctrl.myTarget" duration = "ctrl.myDuration" effect = "ctrl.myEffect" finish = "ctrl.counterFinish()" > {{ ctrl.myValue | number:0 }} % </ div > < span ng-bind = "ctrl.myValue" > </ span >

INFO: Animation starts every time the attribute to changes.

Directive examples: http://plnkr.co/edit/d1KPDa?p=preview

Service

Angular Counter directive makes use of a built-in service $counter with a single function .count(..) that requires the following parameters:

Parameter Type Description object object Object containing the number to animate. property string Property of object to be updated. from float Initial number. to float Target number to reach. duration integer Duration of the animation in ms. effect string Effect name. step function Callback after each animation step.

Remember to $apply the scope! finish function Callback at the end of the animation.

License

Copyright (c) 2015 Indri Muska. Licensed under the MIT license.