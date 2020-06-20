Angular Counter is a directive to animate number increment/decrement.
Check out the demo page at http://indrimuska.github.io/angular-counter.
Get Angular Counter from
npm,
bower or
git:
npm install angular-counter
bower install angular-counter-animation
git clone https://github.com/indrimuska/angular-counter.git
Update your HTML file:
<script src="http://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/jquery/2.1.3/jquery.min.js"></script>
<script src="http://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/jquery-easing/1.3/jquery.easing.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/angularjs/1.4.4/angular.js"></script>
<script src="./js/angular-counter.js"></script>
And your AngularJS module:
var app = angular.module('MyApp', ['counter']);
<!-- `counter` directive can be used as: Element / Class / Attribute -->
<div class="counter"
value="ctrl.myValue"
to="ctrl.myTarget"
duration="ctrl.myDuration"
effect="ctrl.myEffect"
finish="ctrl.counterFinish()"> {{ ctrl.myValue | number:0 }} % </div>
<!-- bind counter value anywhere -->
<span ng-bind="ctrl.myValue"></span>
INFO: Animation starts every time the attribute
to changes.
Directive examples: http://plnkr.co/edit/d1KPDa?p=preview
Angular Counter directive makes use of a built-in service
$counter with a single function
.count(..) that requires the following parameters:
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|object
object
|Object containing the number to animate.
|property
string
|Property of
object to be updated.
|from
float
|Initial number.
|to
float
|Target number to reach.
|duration
integer
|Duration of the animation in ms.
|effect
string
|Effect name.
|step
function
|Callback after each animation step.
Remember to
$apply the scope!
|finish
function
|Callback at the end of the animation.
Copyright (c) 2015 Indri Muska. Licensed under the MIT license.