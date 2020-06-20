openbase logo
ac

angular-counter

by Indri Muska
0.2.1 (see all)

An AngularJS directive to animate number increment/decrement.

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

9

GitHub Stars

63

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Angular Counter

Join the chat at https://gitter.im/indrimuska/angular-counter

Angular Counter is a directive to animate number increment/decrement.

Check out the demo page at http://indrimuska.github.io/angular-counter.

Angular Counter

Dependencies

Installation

Get Angular Counter from npm, bower or git:

  npm install angular-counter
bower install angular-counter-animation
  git clone   https://github.com/indrimuska/angular-counter.git

Update your HTML file:

<script src="http://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/jquery/2.1.3/jquery.min.js"></script>
<script src="http://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/jquery-easing/1.3/jquery.easing.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/angularjs/1.4.4/angular.js"></script>
<script src="./js/angular-counter.js"></script>

And your AngularJS module:

var app = angular.module('MyApp', ['counter']);

Usage

<!-- `counter` directive can be used as: Element / Class / Attribute -->
<div    class="counter"
        value="ctrl.myValue"
           to="ctrl.myTarget"
     duration="ctrl.myDuration"
       effect="ctrl.myEffect"
       finish="ctrl.counterFinish()"> {{ ctrl.myValue | number:0 }} % </div>

<!-- bind counter value anywhere -->
<span ng-bind="ctrl.myValue"></span>

INFO: Animation starts every time the attribute to changes.

Directive examples: http://plnkr.co/edit/d1KPDa?p=preview

Service

Angular Counter directive makes use of a built-in service $counter with a single function .count(..) that requires the following parameters:

ParameterTypeDescription
objectobjectObject containing the number to animate.
propertystringProperty of object to be updated.
fromfloatInitial number.
tofloatTarget number to reach.
durationintegerDuration of the animation in ms.
effectstringEffect name.
stepfunctionCallback after each animation step.
Remember to $apply the scope!
finishfunctionCallback at the end of the animation.

License

Copyright (c) 2015 Indri Muska. Licensed under the MIT license.

