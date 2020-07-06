openbase logo
acp

angular-confirmation-popover

by Matt Lewis
6.0.0

An angular 10.0+ bootstrap confirmation popover

Documentation
Downloads/wk

5.1K

GitHub Stars

203

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes

Readme

Angular confirmation popover

Sponsorship Build Status codecov npm version Twitter Follow

Demo

https://mattlewis92.github.io/angular-confirmation-popover/

Table of contents

About

A simple angular 10.0+ directive to display a bootstrap styled confirmation popover when an element is clicked.

AngularJS 1.x version

Installation

  1. Install through npm:
npm install angular-confirmation-popover

  1. Install bootstrap (both v3 and v4 are supported). If not using bootstrap you could implement the popover styles yourself.

  2. Add the NgModule:

import { NgModule, Component } from '@angular/core';
import { ConfirmationPopoverModule } from 'angular-confirmation-popover';

@NgModule({
  declarations: [MyComponent],
  imports: [
    ConfirmationPopoverModule.forRoot({
      confirmButtonType: 'danger', // set defaults here
    }),
  ],
  bootstrap: [MyComponent],
})
class MyModule {}
  1. Now use it within your component
@Component({
  selector: 'my-component',
  template: `
    <button
      class="btn btn-outline-secondary"
      mwlConfirmationPopover
      [popoverTitle]="popoverTitle"
      [popoverMessage]="popoverMessage"
      placement="left"
      (confirm)="confirmClicked = true"
      (cancel)="cancelClicked = true"
    >
      Click me!
    </button>
  `,
})
class MyComponent {
  popoverTitle = 'Popover title';
  popoverMessage = 'Popover description';
  confirmClicked = false;
  cancelClicked = false;
}

You may also find it useful to view the demo source.

Documentation

All documentation is auto-generated from the source via compodoc and can be viewed here: https://mattlewis92.github.io/angular-confirmation-popover/docs/

The main mwlConfirmationPopover directive options can be viewed here.

Development

Prepare your environment

  • Install Node.js and NPM (should come with)
  • Install local dev dependencies: npm install while current directory is this repo

Development server

Run npm start to start a development server on port 8000 with auto reload + tests.

Testing

Run npm test to run tests once or npm run test:watch to continually run tests.

Release

npm run release

License

MIT

