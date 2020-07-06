https://mattlewis92.github.io/angular-confirmation-popover/
A simple angular 10.0+ directive to display a bootstrap styled confirmation popover when an element is clicked.
npm install angular-confirmation-popover
Install bootstrap (both v3 and v4 are supported). If not using bootstrap you could implement the popover styles yourself.
Add the NgModule:
import { NgModule, Component } from '@angular/core';
import { ConfirmationPopoverModule } from 'angular-confirmation-popover';
@NgModule({
declarations: [MyComponent],
imports: [
ConfirmationPopoverModule.forRoot({
confirmButtonType: 'danger', // set defaults here
}),
],
bootstrap: [MyComponent],
})
class MyModule {}
@Component({
selector: 'my-component',
template: `
<button
class="btn btn-outline-secondary"
mwlConfirmationPopover
[popoverTitle]="popoverTitle"
[popoverMessage]="popoverMessage"
placement="left"
(confirm)="confirmClicked = true"
(cancel)="cancelClicked = true"
>
Click me!
</button>
`,
})
class MyComponent {
popoverTitle = 'Popover title';
popoverMessage = 'Popover description';
confirmClicked = false;
cancelClicked = false;
}
You may also find it useful to view the demo source.
All documentation is auto-generated from the source via compodoc and can be viewed here: https://mattlewis92.github.io/angular-confirmation-popover/docs/
The main
mwlConfirmationPopover directive options can be viewed here.
npm install while current directory is this repo
Run
npm start to start a development server on port 8000 with auto reload + tests.
Run
npm test to run tests once or
npm run test:watch to continually run tests.
npm run release
MIT