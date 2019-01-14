alerts, confirms and dialogs in one.
v1.1.0
Angular-confirm targets to make it really easy to use confirm dialogs with angular.
With angular-confirm you can harness the angular two-way data binding to update the content as well as make changes to the model in runtime.
A re-write of the jquery-confirm v3 plugin with all features.
View detailed features here Documentation & Examples
Download the latest release here and use the files within the
dist directory
via Bower:
$ bower install angular-confirm1
via NPM:
$ npm install angular-confirm1
##Basic usage
The snippet below shows the most commonly used properties, there are more to find in the docs.
angular.module('myApp', ['cp.ngConfirm'])
.controller('myController', function($scope, $ngConfirm){
$scope.hey = 'Hello there!';
$ngConfirm({
title: 'What is up?',
content: 'Here goes a little content, <strong>{{hey}}</strong>',
contentUrl: 'template.html', // if contentUrl is provided, 'content' is ignored.
scope: $scope,
buttons: {
// long hand button definition
ok: {
text: "ok!",
btnClass: 'btn-primary',
keys: ['enter'], // will trigger when enter is pressed
action: function(scope){
$ngConfirm('the user clicked ok');
}
},
// short hand button definition
close: function(scope){
$ngConfirm('the user clicked close');
}
},
});
});
See Detailed Docs + Example here.
Please post issues and feature request here Github issues
Copyright (C) 2016 angular-confirm
Licensed under the MIT license.