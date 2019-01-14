alerts, confirms and dialogs in one.

v1.1.0

Angular-confirm targets to make it really easy to use confirm dialogs with angular.

With angular-confirm you can harness the angular two-way data binding to update the content as well as make changes to the model in runtime.

A re-write of the jquery-confirm v3 plugin with all features.

Define multiple buttons

Trigger buttons on key up events

Beautiful themes and animations

All modal properties are two-way binded.

Do things the angular way

View detailed features here Documentation & Examples

Installation

Download the latest release here and use the files within the dist directory

via Bower:

$ bower install angular-confirm1

via NPM:

$ npm install angular-confirm1

##Basic usage

The snippet below shows the most commonly used properties, there are more to find in the docs.

angular.module( 'myApp' , [ 'cp.ngConfirm' ]) .controller( 'myController' , function ( $scope, $ngConfirm ) { $scope.hey = 'Hello there!' ; $ngConfirm({ title : 'What is up?' , content : 'Here goes a little content, <strong>{{hey}}</strong>' , contentUrl : 'template.html' , scope : $scope, buttons : { ok : { text : "ok!" , btnClass : 'btn-primary' , keys : [ 'enter' ], action : function ( scope ) { $ngConfirm( 'the user clicked ok' ); } }, close : function ( scope ) { $ngConfirm( 'the user clicked close' ); } }, }); });

Demo and Documentation

See Detailed Docs + Example here.

Issues

Please post issues and feature request here Github issues

Version changes

(coming in 1.11.0)

remove jquery as dependency

(new in 1.1.0)

Major performance fixes

Fix memory leaks

Removed ngAnimate and ngSanitize as dependencies

added set methods to modal

watchInterval property removed, content watch is now done with $digest

button functions added

theme fixes

onScopeReady callback added

(new in 1.0.1)

Added project to bower

Copyright and license

Copyright (C) 2016 angular-confirm

Licensed under the MIT license.