openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ac

angular-confirm1

by Boniface Pereira
1.1.0 (see all)

A multipurpose plugin for alert, confirm & dialog for angular1

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1K

GitHub Stars

117

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Angular Dialog

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

jquery-confirm

alerts, confirms and dialogs in one.

v1.1.0

Angular-confirm targets to make it really easy to use confirm dialogs with angular.
With angular-confirm you can harness the angular two-way data binding to update the content as well as make changes to the model in runtime.

A re-write of the jquery-confirm v3 plugin with all features.

  • Define multiple buttons
  • Trigger buttons on key up events
  • Beautiful themes and animations
  • All modal properties are two-way binded.
  • Do things the angular way

View detailed features here Documentation & Examples

Installation

Download the latest release here and use the files within the dist directory

via Bower:
$ bower install angular-confirm1

via NPM:
$ npm install angular-confirm1

##Basic usage

The snippet below shows the most commonly used properties, there are more to find in the docs.

angular.module('myApp', ['cp.ngConfirm'])
.controller('myController', function($scope, $ngConfirm){
    $scope.hey = 'Hello there!';
    $ngConfirm({
        title: 'What is up?',
        content: 'Here goes a little content, <strong>{{hey}}</strong>',
        contentUrl: 'template.html', // if contentUrl is provided, 'content' is ignored.
        scope: $scope,
        buttons: {   
            // long hand button definition
            ok: { 
                text: "ok!",
                btnClass: 'btn-primary',
                keys: ['enter'], // will trigger when enter is pressed
                action: function(scope){
                     $ngConfirm('the user clicked ok');
                }
            },
            // short hand button definition
            close: function(scope){
                $ngConfirm('the user clicked close');
            }
        },
    });
});

Demo and Documentation

See Detailed Docs + Example here.

Issues

Please post issues and feature request here Github issues

Version changes

(coming in 1.11.0)

  • remove jquery as dependency

(new in 1.1.0)

  • Major performance fixes
  • Fix memory leaks
  • Removed ngAnimate and ngSanitize as dependencies
  • added set methods to modal
  • watchInterval property removed, content watch is now done with $digest
  • button functions added
  • theme fixes
  • onScopeReady callback added

(new in 1.0.1)

  • Added project to bower

Copyright (C) 2016 angular-confirm

Licensed under the MIT license.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

nap
@costlydeveloper/ngx-awesome-popup🚀 Open-source - The world's easiest, most powerful Angular dialog modal framework. Confirmation box, Alert box, Toast notification, Cookie banner, Any dynamic dialog content.
GitHub Stars
41
Weekly Downloads
557
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
ngx-smart-modalModal/Dialog component crafted for Angular
GitHub Stars
295
Weekly Downloads
11K
User Rating
4.8/ 5
5
Top Feedback
5Great Documentation
5Easy to Use
5Performant
nsm
ngx-simple-modalA simple unopinionated framework to implement simple modal based behaviour in angular (v2+) projects.
GitHub Stars
52
Weekly Downloads
5K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
am
angular2-mdlAngular 2 - 13 components, directives and styles based on material design lite (npm: @angular-mdl/core)
GitHub Stars
562
Weekly Downloads
24
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
@syncfusion/ej2-angular-popupsSyncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
8K
@ngneat/dialog👻 A simple to use, highly customizable, and powerful modal for Angular Applications
GitHub Stars
266
Weekly Downloads
1K
See 50 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial