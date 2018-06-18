AngularCollection

Description

AngularCollection is a collection module for AngularJS.

Installation

angular-collection is a bower component you should be able to install it by running:

bower install angular-collection

or if you already have a bower based project you can add angular-collection to your dependency list in bower.json

"dependencies" : { ... "angular-collection" : "0.x.x" ... }

API

add(obj, options)

addAll(array, options)

sort()

get(obj | id)

update(obj)

remove(obj)

removeAll()

last()

at(index)

size()

all()

Usage

Specify dependencies

var app = angular.module( 'myApp' , [ 'ngCollection' ]);

Define new factory

app.factory( "TodoCollection" , function ( $collection ) { var TodoCollection = $collection; return TodoCollection; })

Get collection instance

var todos = TodoCollection.getInstance();

Add new records

_id property will be generated and attached to each new record.

todos.add({ title : "todo1" }); todos.add({ title : "todo2" }); todos.add({ title : "todo0" }, { index : 0 });

Get a single record

Get a record from the collection, specified by an id or by passing in a record.

var todo = todos.get( 10 );

If a record is already in the collection, its attributes will be merged.

todos.update({ id : 1 , title : 'todos3' });

Remove a record from the collection

todos.remove({ id : 1 , title : 'todos3' });

Get a single record, spcified by index

todos.at( 1 );

Sort records as they are added to collection

Sort the collection by title descending each time you call add()

var todos = $collection.getInstance({ comparator : "-title" }); todos.add({ title : "todo1" }); todos.add({ title : "todo2" });

Sort records on demand

Sorts the collection by title descending but only when sort() is called

var todos = $collection.getInstance(); todos.add({ title : "todo1" }); todos.add({ title : "todo2" }); todos.sort( '-title' );

Options

You can pass a single parameter to getInstance to specify additional options.

var todos = TodoCollection.getInstance(options);

Currently the only options available are idAttribute and comparator .

var todos = TodoCollection.getInstance({ idAttribute : 'id' , comparator : '-created_at' });

The MIT License