Code/pincode input component for angular

Robust and tested code (number/chars) input component for Angular 7 - 12+ projects.

Ionic 4, 5 + is supported, can be used in iOS and Android.

Clipboard events are supported.

Supported platforms

Angular 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12 +

Ionic 4, 5 +

Mobile browsers and WebViews on: Android and iOS

Desktop browsers: Chrome, Firefox, Safari, Edge v.79 +

Other browsers: Edge v.41 - 44 (without code hidden feature)

Installation

$ npm install

Usage

Import CodeInputModule in your app module or page module:

import { CodeInputModule } from 'angular-code-input' ; ({ imports: [ CodeInputModule ] })

It is possible to configure the component across the app using the root config. In such case the import will look as follows:

import { CodeInputModule } from 'angular-code-input' ; ({ imports: [ CodeInputModule.forRoot({ codeLength: 6 , isCharsCode: true , code: 'abcdef' }), ] })

Include the component on page template HTML:

< code-input [ isCodeHidden ]= "true" [ codeLength ]= "5" ( codeChanged )= "onCodeChanged($event)" ( codeCompleted )= "onCodeCompleted($event)" > </ code-input >

Inside a page script:

onCodeChanged(code: string ) { } onCodeCompleted(code: string ) { }

Configuration

View

It is possible to configure the component via CSS vars

or using ::ng-deep (deprecated) angular CSS selector ::ng-deep

CSS vars:

CSS Var Description --text-security-type: disc; Text presentation type when the isCodeHidden is enabled --item-spacing: 4px; Horizontal space between input items --item-height: 4.375em; Height of input items --item-border: 1px solid #dddddd; Border of input item for an empty value --item-border-bottom: 1px solid #dddddd; Bottom border of input item for an empty value --item-border-has-value: 1px solid #dddddd; Border of input item with a value --item-border-bottom-has-value: 1px solid #dddddd; Bottom border of input item with a value --item-border-focused: 1px solid #dddddd; Border of input item when focused --item-border-bottom-focused: 1px solid #dddddd; Bottom border of input item when focused --item-shadow-focused: 0px 1px 5px rgba(221, 221, 221, 1); Shadow of input item when focused --item-border-radius: 5px; Border radius of input item --item-background: transparent; Input item background --color: #171516; Text color of input items

Example with only bottom borders:

... code-input { --item-spacing : 10px ; --item-height : 3em ; --item-border : none; --item-border-bottom : 2px solid #dddddd ; --item-border-has-value : none; --item-border-bottom-has-value : 2px solid #888888 ; --item-border-focused : none; --item-border-bottom-focused : 2px solid #809070 ; --item-shadow-focused : none; --item-border-radius : 0px ; } ...

Component options

Property Type Default Description codeLength number 4 Length of input code inputType string tel Type of the input DOM elements like <input [type]="inputType"/> default ' tel' isCodeHidden boolean false When true inputted code chars will be shown as asterisks (points) isCharsCode boolean false When true inputted code can contain any char and not only digits from 0 to 9. If the input parameter code contains non digits chars and isCharsCode is false the value will be ignored isPrevFocusableAfterClearing boolean true When true after the input value deletion the caret will be moved to the previous input immediately. If false then after the input value deletion the caret will stay on the current input and be moved to the previous input only if the current input is empty isFocusingOnLastByClickIfFilled boolean false When true and the code is filled then the focus will be moved to the last input element when clicked initialFocusField number - The index of the input box for initial focusing. When the component will appear the focus will be placed on the input with this index.

Note: If you need to dynamically hide the component it is needed to use *ngIf directive instead of the [hidden] attribute code string / number - The input code value for the component. If the parameter contains non digits chars and isCharsCode is false the value will be ignored disabled boolean false When true then the component will not handle user actions, like in regular html input element with the disabled attribute autocapitalize string - The autocapitalize attribute is an enumerated attribute that controls whether and how text input is automatically capitalized as it is entered/edited by the user

Events

Event Description codeChanged Will be called every time when a user changed the code codeCompleted Will be called only if a user entered full code

Methods

For calling the component's methods it is required to access the component inside the template or page script. It can be reached as follows.

Inside the page template HTML add a template ref:

< code-input ... # codeInput ... > </ code-input >

Inside a page script attach the component:

... import {CodeInputComponent} from 'angular-code-input' ; ... ( 'codeInput' ) codeInput !: CodeInputComponent; ... this .codeInput.reset();