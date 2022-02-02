openbase logo
aci

angular-code-input

by Alex D
1.6.0 (see all)

Code (number/chars/otp/password) input component for angular 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12+ projects including Ionic 4, 5 +

Overview

Readme

Code/pincode input component for angular

Robust and tested code (number/chars) input component for Angular 7 - 12+ projects.
Ionic 4, 5 + is supported, can be used in iOS and Android.
Clipboard events are supported.

Preview

Preview

Supported platforms

Angular 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12 +
Ionic 4, 5 +
Mobile browsers and WebViews on: Android and iOS
Desktop browsers: Chrome, Firefox, Safari, Edge v.79 +
Other browsers: Edge v.41 - 44 (without code hidden feature)

Installation

$ npm install --save angular-code-input

Usage

Import CodeInputModule in your app module or page module:

import { CodeInputModule } from 'angular-code-input';

@NgModule({
  imports: [
    // ...
    CodeInputModule
  ]
})

It is possible to configure the component across the app using the root config. In such case the import will look as follows:

import { CodeInputModule } from 'angular-code-input';

@NgModule({
  imports: [
    // ...
    CodeInputModule.forRoot({
      codeLength: 6,
      isCharsCode: true,
      code: 'abcdef'
    }),
  ]
})

Include the component on page template HTML:

  <code-input [isCodeHidden]="true"
              [codeLength]="5"
              (codeChanged)="onCodeChanged($event)"
              (codeCompleted)="onCodeCompleted($event)">
  </code-input>

Inside a page script:

  // this called every time when user changed the code
  onCodeChanged(code: string) {
  }

  // this called only if user entered full code
  onCodeCompleted(code: string) {
  }

Configuration

View

It is possible to configure the component via CSS vars
or using ::ng-deep (deprecated) angular CSS selector ::ng-deep

CSS vars:

CSS VarDescription
--text-security-type: disc;Text presentation type when the isCodeHidden is enabled
--item-spacing: 4px;Horizontal space between input items
--item-height: 4.375em;Height of input items
--item-border: 1px solid #dddddd;Border of input item for an empty value
--item-border-bottom: 1px solid #dddddd;Bottom border of input item for an empty value
--item-border-has-value: 1px solid #dddddd;Border of input item with a value
--item-border-bottom-has-value: 1px solid #dddddd;Bottom border of input item with a value
--item-border-focused: 1px solid #dddddd;Border of input item when focused
--item-border-bottom-focused: 1px solid #dddddd;Bottom border of input item when focused
--item-shadow-focused: 0px 1px 5px rgba(221, 221, 221, 1);Shadow of input item when focused
--item-border-radius: 5px;Border radius of input item
--item-background: transparent;Input item background
--color: #171516;Text color of input items

Example with only bottom borders:

/* inside page styles*/
...
  code-input {
    --item-spacing: 10px;
    --item-height: 3em;
    --item-border: none;
    --item-border-bottom: 2px solid #dddddd;
    --item-border-has-value: none;
    --item-border-bottom-has-value: 2px solid #888888;
    --item-border-focused: none;
    --item-border-bottom-focused: 2px solid #809070;
    --item-shadow-focused: none;
    --item-border-radius: 0px;
  }
...

Component options

PropertyTypeDefaultDescription
codeLengthnumber4Length of input code
inputTypestringtelType of the input DOM elements like <input [type]="inputType"/> default 'tel'
isCodeHiddenbooleanfalseWhen true inputted code chars will be shown as asterisks (points)
isCharsCodebooleanfalseWhen true inputted code can contain any char and not only digits from 0 to 9. If the input parameter code contains non digits chars and isCharsCode is false the value will be ignored
isPrevFocusableAfterClearingbooleantrueWhen true after the input value deletion the caret will be moved to the previous input immediately. If false then after the input value deletion the caret will stay on the current input and be moved to the previous input only if the current input is empty
isFocusingOnLastByClickIfFilledbooleanfalseWhen true and the code is filled then the focus will be moved to the last input element when clicked
initialFocusFieldnumber-The index of the input box for initial focusing. When the component will appear the focus will be placed on the input with this index.
Note: If you need to dynamically hide the component it is needed to use *ngIf directive instead of the [hidden] attribute
codestring / number-The input code value for the component. If the parameter contains non digits chars and isCharsCode is false the value will be ignored
disabledbooleanfalseWhen true then the component will not handle user actions, like in regular html input element with the disabled attribute
autocapitalizestring-The autocapitalize attribute is an enumerated attribute that controls whether and how text input is automatically capitalized as it is entered/edited by the user

Events

EventDescription
codeChangedWill be called every time when a user changed the code
codeCompletedWill be called only if a user entered full code

Methods

For calling the component's methods it is required to access the component inside the template or page script. It can be reached as follows.

Inside the page template HTML add a template ref:

  <code-input
        ...
        #codeInput
        ...
>
</code-input>

Inside a page script attach the component:

...
// adding to the imports
import {CodeInputComponent} from 'angular-code-input';
...
// adding to the page props
@ViewChild('codeInput') codeInput !: CodeInputComponent;
...
// calling the component's methods somewhere in the page.
// IMPORTANT: it will be accessible only after the view initialization!
this.codeInput.reset();
MethodDescription
focusOnField(index: number): voidFocuses the input caret on the input box with the passed index
reset(isChangesEmitting = false): void

Resets the component values in the following way:

if the code option is supplied then the value will be reset to the code option value. If the code option is not supplied then the component will be reset to empty values.

if the initialFocusField option is supplied then the caret will be focused in that filed after reset.

if the isChangesEmitting param is passed then changes will be emitted

