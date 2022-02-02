Robust and tested code (number/chars) input component for Angular 7 - 12+ projects.
Ionic 4, 5 + is supported, can be used in iOS and Android.
Clipboard events are supported.
Preview
Angular 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12 +
Ionic 4, 5 +
Mobile browsers and WebViews on: Android and iOS
Desktop browsers: Chrome, Firefox, Safari, Edge v.79 +
Other browsers: Edge v.41 - 44 (without code hidden feature)
$ npm install --save angular-code-input
Import
CodeInputModule in your app module or page module:
import { CodeInputModule } from 'angular-code-input';
@NgModule({
imports: [
// ...
CodeInputModule
]
})
It is possible to configure the component across the app using the root config. In such case the import will look as follows:
import { CodeInputModule } from 'angular-code-input';
@NgModule({
imports: [
// ...
CodeInputModule.forRoot({
codeLength: 6,
isCharsCode: true,
code: 'abcdef'
}),
]
})
Include the component on page template HTML:
<code-input [isCodeHidden]="true"
[codeLength]="5"
(codeChanged)="onCodeChanged($event)"
(codeCompleted)="onCodeCompleted($event)">
</code-input>
Inside a page script:
// this called every time when user changed the code
onCodeChanged(code: string) {
}
// this called only if user entered full code
onCodeCompleted(code: string) {
}
It is possible to configure the component via CSS vars
or using
::ng-deep (deprecated) angular CSS selector
::ng-deep
CSS vars:
|CSS Var
|Description
--text-security-type: disc;
|Text presentation type when the isCodeHidden is enabled
--item-spacing: 4px;
|Horizontal space between input items
--item-height: 4.375em;
|Height of input items
--item-border: 1px solid #dddddd;
|Border of input item for an empty value
--item-border-bottom: 1px solid #dddddd;
|Bottom border of input item for an empty value
--item-border-has-value: 1px solid #dddddd;
|Border of input item with a value
--item-border-bottom-has-value: 1px solid #dddddd;
|Bottom border of input item with a value
--item-border-focused: 1px solid #dddddd;
|Border of input item when focused
--item-border-bottom-focused: 1px solid #dddddd;
|Bottom border of input item when focused
--item-shadow-focused: 0px 1px 5px rgba(221, 221, 221, 1);
|Shadow of input item when focused
--item-border-radius: 5px;
|Border radius of input item
--item-background: transparent;
|Input item background
--color: #171516;
|Text color of input items
Example with only bottom borders:
/* inside page styles*/
...
code-input {
--item-spacing: 10px;
--item-height: 3em;
--item-border: none;
--item-border-bottom: 2px solid #dddddd;
--item-border-has-value: none;
--item-border-bottom-has-value: 2px solid #888888;
--item-border-focused: none;
--item-border-bottom-focused: 2px solid #809070;
--item-shadow-focused: none;
--item-border-radius: 0px;
}
...
|Property
|Type
|Default
|Description
codeLength
|number
|4
|Length of input code
inputType
|string
|tel
|Type of the input DOM elements like
<input [type]="inputType"/> default '
tel'
isCodeHidden
|boolean
|false
|When
true inputted code chars will be shown as asterisks (points)
isCharsCode
|boolean
|false
|When
true inputted code can contain any char and not only digits from 0 to 9. If the input parameter
code contains non digits chars and
isCharsCode is
false the value will be ignored
isPrevFocusableAfterClearing
|boolean
|true
|When
true after the input value deletion the caret will be moved to the previous input immediately. If
false then after the input value deletion the caret will stay on the current input and be moved to the previous input only if the current input is empty
isFocusingOnLastByClickIfFilled
|boolean
|false
|When
true and the code is filled then the focus will be moved to the last input element when clicked
initialFocusField
|number
|-
|The index of the input box for initial focusing. When the component will appear the focus will be placed on the input with this index.
Note: If you need to dynamically hide the component it is needed to use *ngIf directive instead of the
[hidden] attribute
code
|string / number
|-
|The input code value for the component. If the parameter contains non digits chars and
isCharsCode is
false the value will be ignored
disabled
|boolean
|false
|When
true then the component will not handle user actions, like in regular html input element with the
disabled attribute
autocapitalize
|string
|-
|The autocapitalize attribute is an enumerated attribute that controls whether and how text input is automatically capitalized as it is entered/edited by the user
|Event
|Description
codeChanged
|Will be called every time when a user changed the code
codeCompleted
|Will be called only if a user entered full code
For calling the component's methods it is required to access the component inside the template or page script. It can be reached as follows.
Inside the page template HTML add a template ref:
<code-input
...
#codeInput
...
>
</code-input>
Inside a page script attach the component:
...
// adding to the imports
import {CodeInputComponent} from 'angular-code-input';
...
// adding to the page props
@ViewChild('codeInput') codeInput !: CodeInputComponent;
...
// calling the component's methods somewhere in the page.
// IMPORTANT: it will be accessible only after the view initialization!
this.codeInput.reset();
|Method
|Description
focusOnField(index: number): void
|Focuses the input caret on the input box with the passed index
reset(isChangesEmitting = false): void
Resets the component values in the following way:
if the
if the
if the