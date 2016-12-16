openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ac

angular-cloudinary

by Nicola Peduzzi
1.3.1 (see all)

AngularJS only module to handle Cloudinary image upload and display with no jQuery dependency

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

206

GitHub Stars

26

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

AngularJS Cloudinary

A module heavily inspired (and copied) by Cloudinary JS and Cloudinary Angular but without any non-angular dependency.

Usage

This package is available via Bower:

$ bower install --save angular-cloudinary

Include the following in your HTML:

<script src="/bower_components/ng-file-upload/ng-file-upload-shim.js"></script>
<script src="/bower_components/ng-file-upload/ng-file-upload.js"></script>
<script src="/bower_components/angular-cloudinary/angular-cloudinary.js"></script>

Note that you might need to follow ng-file-upload setup instructions as well.

Upload

You can now capture file input to an angular model and then, in your controller:

angular
// Include the angular-cloudinary module
.module('myModule', ['angular-cloudinary'])
// Configure the cloudinary service
.config(function (cloudinaryProvider) {
  cloudinaryProvider.config({
    upload_endpoint: 'https://api.cloudinary.com/v1_1/', // default
    cloud_name: 'my_cloudinary_cloud_name', // required
    upload_preset: 'my_preset', // optional
  });
})
// Inject the `cloudinary` service in your controller
.controller('myController', function($scope, cloudinary) {
  // Have a way to see when a file should be uploaded
  $scope.$watch('myFile', function(myFile) {
    // Use the service to upload the file
    cloudinary.upload(myFile, { /* cloudinary options here */ })
    // This returns a promise that can be used for result handling
    .then(function (resp) {
      alert('all done!');
    });
  });
});

You might want to use Cloudinary signed presets for security reason. You will need to generate a signed set of cloudinary options with any of the backend Cloudinary library and return that to your client AngularJS application so that it can be fed to cloudinary.upload's options.

Display a Cloudinary image

To view an image you usually want to use the cl-src directive as documented in Cloudinary Angular. The version in this repository has some additions like:

  • better sorting of transformation attributes to generate valid Cloudinary urls
  • using dpr="auto" will auto-detect the current browser retina pixel ratio

A full list of available attributes documentation might be available in the future.

<img cl-src="my_image_public_id"
  width="100"
  height="100"
  crop="fill"
  dpr="auto"
  fetch-format="auto"
  alt="">

License

Released under the MIT license.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial