AngularJS Cloudinary

A module heavily inspired (and copied) by Cloudinary JS and Cloudinary Angular but without any non-angular dependency.

Usage

This package is available via Bower:

$ bower install

Include the following in your HTML:

< script src = "/bower_components/ng-file-upload/ng-file-upload-shim.js" > </ script > < script src = "/bower_components/ng-file-upload/ng-file-upload.js" > </ script > < script src = "/bower_components/angular-cloudinary/angular-cloudinary.js" > </ script >

Note that you might need to follow ng-file-upload setup instructions as well.

Upload

You can now capture file input to an angular model and then, in your controller:

angular .module( 'myModule' , [ 'angular-cloudinary' ]) .config( function ( cloudinaryProvider ) { cloudinaryProvider.config({ upload_endpoint : 'https://api.cloudinary.com/v1_1/' , cloud_name : 'my_cloudinary_cloud_name' , upload_preset : 'my_preset' , }); }) .controller( 'myController' , function ( $scope, cloudinary ) { $scope.$watch( 'myFile' , function ( myFile ) { cloudinary.upload(myFile, { }) .then( function ( resp ) { alert( 'all done!' ); }); }); });

You might want to use Cloudinary signed presets for security reason. You will need to generate a signed set of cloudinary options with any of the backend Cloudinary library and return that to your client AngularJS application so that it can be fed to cloudinary.upload 's options.

Display a Cloudinary image

To view an image you usually want to use the cl-src directive as documented in Cloudinary Angular. The version in this repository has some additions like:

better sorting of transformation attributes to generate valid Cloudinary urls

using dpr="auto" will auto-detect the current browser retina pixel ratio

A full list of available attributes documentation might be available in the future.

< img cl-src= "my_image_public_id" width = "100" height = "100" crop= "fill" dpr= "auto" fetch-format= "auto" alt= "" >

License

Released under the MIT license.