Responsive, beautiful clocks for AngularJS built using SVG
This repository contains native AngularJS directives to render a clock face. The only required dependencies are:
bower install angular-ui-clock --save
Alternatively files can be downloaded downloaded from Github.
and copy the files from
dist/. Then add the sources to your code (adjust paths as needed) after
adding the dependencies for Angular first:
<script src="../bower_components/angular/angular.min.js"></script>
<script src="/bower_components/angular-clock/dist/angular-clock.js"></script>
Whichever method you choose the good news is that the overall size is very small: < 4kb for all directives (~1kb with gzip compression!)
As soon as you've got all the files downloaded and included in your page you just need to declare a dependency on the
ds.clock module:
angular.module('myModule', ['ds.clock']);
You need to include a link to the css file in your page.
<link rel="stylesheet" href="bower_components/dist/angular-clock.css">
If you need the default digital clock font
Syncopate, include this. Else check styling section to use your own font
<link href='//fonts.googleapis.com/css?family=Syncopate:400,700' rel='stylesheet' type='text/css'>
There are several options that you can set as attributes on the directive element
start-time : init clock with specific time in milliseconds, (default:
undefined)
digital-format : digital clock format in angular date filter format (default:
'HH-mm-ss'). Pass as string enclosed in single quate
gmt-offset : shows time for the given GMT offset in clock, (default:
false, shows local time) example: India -> 5.30, Singapore -> 8 , venezula -> -4.30, Nepal -> 5.45
show-digital: shows digital clock, (default:
true if both show-analog &show-digital are not set)
show-analog : shows analog clock, (default:
true if both show-analog &show-digital are not set)
show-gmt-info : shows GMT offset value, (default:
false)
theme : analog clockface theme, (default:
light)
For IE8 and older browsers, you will need SVG polyfills and Shims
<ds-widget-clock theme="dark" show-secs="true" digital-format="'hh:mm:ss a'"></ds-widget-clock>
angular clock widget is reactive and fully responsive
Please check if issue exists and otherwise open issue in github
Please add a link to a plunker, jsbin, or equivalent.
Pull requests welcome!
npm test,
gulp test
Thank you!
Designed and built by Deepu K Sasidharan
Inspired from this demo.
angular-clock.js is available under the MIT license.