ac

angular-clock

by Deepu K Sasidharan
0.7.0 (see all)

angular clock widget directive: Demo-

Popularity

Downloads/wk

450

GitHub Stars

66

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Angular Clock Widget

Responsive, beautiful clocks for AngularJS built using SVG

Demo & Documentation

Getting started

Dependencies

This repository contains native AngularJS directives to render a clock face. The only required dependencies are:

  • AngularJS (tested with 1.3.14 although it probably works with older versions)

Installation

bower install angular-ui-clock --save

Alternatively files can be downloaded downloaded from Github. and copy the files from dist/. Then add the sources to your code (adjust paths as needed) after adding the dependencies for Angular first:

<script src="../bower_components/angular/angular.min.js"></script>
<script src="/bower_components/angular-clock/dist/angular-clock.js"></script>

Whichever method you choose the good news is that the overall size is very small: < 4kb for all directives (~1kb with gzip compression!)

As soon as you've got all the files downloaded and included in your page you just need to declare a dependency on the ds.clock module: 

angular.module('myModule', ['ds.clock']);

CSS

You need to include a link to the css file in your page.

<link rel="stylesheet" href="bower_components/dist/angular-clock.css">

If you need the default digital clock font Syncopate, include this. Else check styling section to use your own font

<link href='//fonts.googleapis.com/css?family=Syncopate:400,700' rel='stylesheet' type='text/css'>

Options

There are several options that you can set as attributes on the directive element

  1. start-time : init clock with specific time in milliseconds, (default: undefined)
  2. digital-format : digital clock format in angular date filter format (default: 'HH-mm-ss'). Pass as string enclosed in single quate
  3. gmt-offset : shows time for the given GMT offset in clock, (default: false, shows local time) example: India -> 5.30, Singapore -> 8 , venezula -> -4.30, Nepal -> 5.45
  4. show-digital: shows digital clock, (default: true if both show-analog &show-digital are not set)
  5. show-analog : shows analog clock, (default: true if both show-analog &show-digital are not set)
  6. show-gmt-info : shows GMT offset value, (default: false)
  7. theme : analog clockface theme, (default: light)

Browser compatibility

For IE8 and older browsers, you will need SVG polyfills and Shims

Example

Markup

<ds-widget-clock theme="dark" show-secs="true" digital-format="'hh:mm:ss a'"></ds-widget-clock>

Reactive & Responsive

angular clock widget is reactive and fully responsive

Issues

Please check if issue exists and otherwise open issue in github

Please add a link to a plunker, jsbin, or equivalent.

Contributing

Pull requests welcome!

  1. Fork the repo
  2. Make your changes
  3. Write unit tests under test directory
  4. Update examples under examples directory
  5. Run tests: npm test, gulp test
  6. Submit pull request

Contributors

Thank you!

Author

Designed and built by Deepu K Sasidharan

Issues

Inspired from this demo.

License

angular-clock.js is available under the MIT license.

