Angular Clock Widget

Responsive, beautiful clocks for AngularJS built using SVG

Getting started

Dependencies

This repository contains native AngularJS directives to render a clock face. The only required dependencies are:

AngularJS (tested with 1.3.14 although it probably works with older versions)

Installation

bower install angular-ui-clock --save

Alternatively files can be downloaded downloaded from Github. and copy the files from dist/ . Then add the sources to your code (adjust paths as needed) after adding the dependencies for Angular first:

< script src = "../bower_components/angular/angular.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "/bower_components/angular-clock/dist/angular-clock.js" > </ script >

Whichever method you choose the good news is that the overall size is very small: < 4kb for all directives (~1kb with gzip compression!)

As soon as you've got all the files downloaded and included in your page you just need to declare a dependency on the ds.clock module:

angular.module( 'myModule' , [ 'ds.clock' ]);

CSS

You need to include a link to the css file in your page.

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "bower_components/dist/angular-clock.css" >

If you need the default digital clock font Syncopate , include this. Else check styling section to use your own font

< link href = '//fonts.googleapis.com/css?family=Syncopate:400,700' rel = 'stylesheet' type = 'text/css' >

Options

There are several options that you can set as attributes on the directive element

start-time : init clock with specific time in milliseconds, (default: undefined ) digital-format : digital clock format in angular date filter format (default: 'HH-mm-ss' ). Pass as string enclosed in single quate gmt-offset : shows time for the given GMT offset in clock, (default: false , shows local time) example: India -> 5.30, Singapore -> 8 , venezula -> -4.30, Nepal -> 5.45 show-digital : shows digital clock, (default: true if both show-analog &show-digital are not set) show-analog : shows analog clock, (default: true if both show-analog &show-digital are not set) show-gmt-info : shows GMT offset value, (default: false ) theme : analog clockface theme, (default: light )

Browser compatibility

For IE8 and older browsers, you will need SVG polyfills and Shims

Example

Markup

< ds-widget-clock theme = "dark" show-secs = "true" digital-format = "'hh:mm:ss a'" > </ ds-widget-clock >

Reactive & Responsive

angular clock widget is reactive and fully responsive

Issues

Please check if issue exists and otherwise open issue in github

Please add a link to a plunker, jsbin, or equivalent.

Contributing

Pull requests welcome!

Fork the repo Make your changes Write unit tests under test directory Update examples under examples directory Run tests: npm test , gulp test Submit pull request

Author

Designed and built by Deepu K Sasidharan

Inspired from this demo.

License

angular-clock.js is available under the MIT license.