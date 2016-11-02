openbase logo
angular-ckeditor

by lemonde
0.3.1 (see all)

CKEditor directive for Angular.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

46

GitHub Stars

140

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

15

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

angular-ckeditor

Build Status Dependency Status devDependency Status

CKEditor directive for Angular.

Install

Using bower

bower install angular-ckeditor

Using NPM

npm install angular-ckeditor

Note : obviously this plugin expects the presence of AngularJS and CKEditor.

Usage

Example

HTML:

<!-- Load files. -->
<script src="angular.js"></script>
<script src="ckeditor.js"></script>
<script src="angular-ckeditor.js"></script>

<div ng-controller="CkeditorCtrl">
  <div ckeditor="options" ng-model="content" ready="onReady()"></div>
</div>

JavaScript:

angular.module('controllers.ckeditor', ['ckeditor'])
.controller('CkeditorCtrl', ['$scope', function ($scope) {

  // Editor options.
  $scope.options = {
    language: 'en',
    allowedContent: true,
    entities: false
  };

  // Called when the editor is completely ready.
  $scope.onReady = function () {
    // ...
  };
}]);

"ckeditor" directive

  • "ckeditor" editor options. Accepts an Object.
  • "ng-model" bound scope variable.
  • "ready" (optional) callback called when the editor is completely ready. Accepts an Angular expression.
  • "contenteditable" (optional) if set to true, inline editing mode is enabled

IMPORTANT NOTICE Angular-ckeditor uses ng-model. If you add an ng-if on the element to whom this directive is attached, changes in the editor won't be forwarded to your code anymore, due to the extra scope created by ng-if. A solution is to explicitely bypass the extra scope : ng-model="$parent.model". See http://stackoverflow.com/questions/18342917/angularjs-ng-model-doesnt-work-inside-ng-if

Advanced usage

getting internal ckeditor instance

Internally, CKEditor gives a name to its instances, either the id of the element it's on or automatic name (editor1, editor2...). If you plan to look for your instances programmatically via CKEditor.istances, be sure to give them a unique id="..." (Beware of re-usable directives).

In a directive on the same element, you can also use :

link: function (scope, element) {
  var ckeditorController = element.controller('ckeditor'); // angular-ckeditor controller
  var ckeditorInstance = ckeditorController.instance;

See also

You may find this other directive useful : https://github.com/lemonde/angular-ckeditor-placeholder

License

MIT

Contributing

  • clone repo
  • ensure your editor is decent and pick up the .editorconfig and .jshintrc files
  • npm install
  • npm test
  • add tests, add features
  • grunt (to generate minified version)
  • send a PR

Thanks !

