CKEditor directive for Angular.
bower install angular-ckeditor
npm install angular-ckeditor
Note : obviously this plugin expects the presence of AngularJS and CKEditor.
HTML:
<!-- Load files. -->
<script src="angular.js"></script>
<script src="ckeditor.js"></script>
<script src="angular-ckeditor.js"></script>
<div ng-controller="CkeditorCtrl">
<div ckeditor="options" ng-model="content" ready="onReady()"></div>
</div>
JavaScript:
angular.module('controllers.ckeditor', ['ckeditor'])
.controller('CkeditorCtrl', ['$scope', function ($scope) {
// Editor options.
$scope.options = {
language: 'en',
allowedContent: true,
entities: false
};
// Called when the editor is completely ready.
$scope.onReady = function () {
// ...
};
}]);
IMPORTANT NOTICE
Angular-ckeditor uses
ng-model. If you add an
ng-if on the element to whom this directive is attached, changes in the editor won't be forwarded to your code anymore, due to the extra scope created by
ng-if. A solution is to explicitely bypass the extra scope :
ng-model="$parent.model". See http://stackoverflow.com/questions/18342917/angularjs-ng-model-doesnt-work-inside-ng-if
Internally, CKEditor gives a name to its instances, either the id of the element it's on or automatic name (editor1, editor2...). If you plan to look for your instances programmatically via
CKEditor.istances, be sure to give them a unique id="..." (Beware of re-usable directives).
In a directive on the same element, you can also use :
link: function (scope, element) {
var ckeditorController = element.controller('ckeditor'); // angular-ckeditor controller
var ckeditorInstance = ckeditorController.instance;
You may find this other directive useful : https://github.com/lemonde/angular-ckeditor-placeholder
MIT
.editorconfig and
.jshintrc files
npm install
npm test
grunt (to generate minified version)
Thanks !