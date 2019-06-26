Angular Chosen Localytics

AngularJS Chosen directive

This directive brings the Chosen jQuery plugin into AngularJS with ngModel and ngOptions integration.

To use, include localytics.directives as a dependency in your Angular module. You can now use the chosen directive as an attribute on any select element. Angular version 1.3+ is required, but recommended 1.4.9+.

Documentation on Github Page

Examples on example/index.html

Installation (npm or bower)

Via bower

$ bower install angular-chosen-localytics

Via npm

$ npm install angular-chosen-localytics

Via cdn

< script src = "https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/angular-chosen-localytics/1.9.2/angular-chosen.min.js" > </ script >

Or download zip file

Yeoman or Bower install

If you use Yeoman or Bower install, you need to rename the chosen.jquery.js or the chosen.proto.js to chosen.js . Otherwise Chosen won't be included in your index.html .

Features

Works with ngModel and ngOptions

and Supports usage of promises in ngOptions

Provides a 'loading' animation when 'ngOptions' collection is a promise backed by a remote source

Pass options to Chosen via attributes or by passing an object to the Chosen directive

via attributes or by passing an object to the Chosen directive Provider with default values with chosenProvider (read: Added config-provider) [since 1.6.0]

Usage

Simple example

Similar to $("#states").chosen()

< select chosen multiple id = "states" > < option value = "AK" > Alaska </ option > < option value = "AZ" > Arizona </ option > < option value = "AR" > Arkansas </ option > < option value = "CA" > California </ option > </ select >

Pass any chosen options as attributes

< select chosen data-placeholder-text-single = "'Pick one of these'" disable-search = "true" allow-single-deselect = "true" > < option value = "" > </ option > < option > This is fun </ option > < option > I like Chosen so much </ option > < option > I also like bunny rabbits </ option > </ select >

Note: the empty option element is mandatory when using allow-single-deselect

Integration with ngModel and ngOptions

< select multiple chosen ng-model = "state" ng-options = "s for s in states" > </ select >

Note: don't try to use ngModel with ngRepeat . It won't work. Use ngOptions . It's better that way.

Also important: if your ngModel is null or undefined, you must manually include an empty option inside your <select> , otherwise you'll encounter strange off-by-one errors:

< select multiple chosen ng-model = "state" ng-options = "s for s in states" > < option value = "" > </ option > </ select >

This annoying behavior is alluded to in the examples in the documentation for ngOptions.

Works well with other AngularJS directives

< select chosen ng-model = "state" ng-options = "s for s in states" ng-disabled = "editable" > < option value = "" > </ option > </ select >

Loading from a remote data source

Include chosen-spinner.css and spinner.gif to show an Ajax spinner icon while your data is loading. If the collection comes back empty, the directive will disable the element and show a default "No values available" message. You can customize this message by passing in noResultsText in your options.

angular.module( 'App' , [ 'ngResource' , 'localytics.directives' ]) .controller( 'BeerCtrl' , function ( $scope, $resource ) { $scope.beers = $resource( 'api/beers' ).query() });

< div ng-controller = "BeerCtrl" > < select chosen data-placeholder-text-single = "'Choose a beer'" no-results-text = "'Could not find any beers :('" ng-model = "beer" ng-options = "b for b in beers" > < option value = "" > </ option > </ select > </ div >

Image of select defined above in loading state: <img src="https://raw.github.com/localytics/angular-chosen/master/example/choose-a-beer.png">

Note: Assigning promises directly to scope is now deprecated in Angular 1.2+. Assign the results of the promise to scope once the promise returns. The loader animation will still work as long as the collection expression evaluates to undefined while your data is loading!

Default values with chosenProvider (thanks @zlodes) [since 1.6.0]