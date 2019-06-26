AngularJS Chosen directive
This directive brings the Chosen jQuery plugin into AngularJS with ngModel and ngOptions integration.
To use, include
localytics.directives as a dependency in your Angular module. You can now
use the
chosen directive as an attribute on any select element. Angular version 1.3+ is required, but recommended 1.4.9+.
Via bower
$ bower install angular-chosen-localytics --save
Via npm
$ npm install angular-chosen-localytics --save
Via cdn
<script src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/angular-chosen-localytics/1.9.2/angular-chosen.min.js"></script>
Or download zip file
If you use Yeoman or Bower install, you need to rename the
chosen.jquery.js or the
chosen.proto.js to
chosen.js. Otherwise Chosen won't be included in your
index.html.
ngModel and
ngOptions
ngOptions
Chosen via attributes or by passing an object to the Chosen directive
chosenProvider (read: Added config-provider) [since 1.6.0]
Similar to
$("#states").chosen()
<select chosen multiple id="states">
<option value="AK">Alaska</option>
<option value="AZ">Arizona</option>
<option value="AR">Arkansas</option>
<option value="CA">California</option>
</select>
<select chosen
data-placeholder-text-single="'Pick one of these'"
disable-search="true"
allow-single-deselect="true">
<option value=""></option>
<option>This is fun</option>
<option>I like Chosen so much</option>
<option>I also like bunny rabbits</option>
</select>
Note: the empty option element is mandatory when using
allow-single-deselect
ngModel and
ngOptions
<select multiple
chosen
ng-model="state"
ng-options="s for s in states">
</select>
Note: don't try to use
ngModelwith
ngRepeat. It won't work. Use
ngOptions. It's better that way.
Also important: if your
ngModelis null or undefined, you must manually include an empty option inside your
<select>, otherwise you'll encounter strange off-by-one errors:
<select multiple
chosen
ng-model="state"
ng-options="s for s in states">
<option value=""></option>
</select>
This annoying behavior is alluded to in the examples in the documentation for ngOptions.
<select chosen
ng-model="state"
ng-options="s for s in states"
ng-disabled="editable">
<option value=""></option>
</select>
Include
chosen-spinner.css and
spinner.gif to show an Ajax spinner icon while your data is loading. If the collection comes back empty, the directive will disable the element and show a default
"No values available" message. You can customize this message by passing in
noResultsText in your options.
angular.module('App', ['ngResource', 'localytics.directives'])
.controller('BeerCtrl', function($scope, $resource) {
$scope.beers = $resource('api/beers').query()
});
<div ng-controller="BeerCtrl">
<select chosen
data-placeholder-text-single="'Choose a beer'"
no-results-text="'Could not find any beers :('"
ng-model="beer"
ng-options="b for b in beers">
<option value=""></option>
</select>
</div>
Image of select defined above in loading state:
<img src="https://raw.github.com/localytics/angular-chosen/master/example/choose-a-beer.png">
Note: Assigning promises directly to scope is now deprecated in Angular 1.2+. Assign the results of the promise to scope once the promise returns. The loader animation will still work as long as the collection expression evaluates to
undefinedwhile your data is loading!
angular.module('chosenExampleApp', ['localytics.directives'])
.config(['chosenProvider', function (chosenProvider) {
chosenProvider.setOption({
no_results_text: 'There is no results!',
placeholder_text_multiple: 'Choose one or more!'
});
}]);