ac

angular-chips

by Mohammed Basheer
1.0.11 (see all)

angular based chip component

Documentation
Downloads/wk

107

GitHub Stars

41

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Angular Tags

Readme

Angular-Chips

Angular-Chips is the angular based component. You can use it to add dynamic chips or free form tags. check samples directory for more information.

Install:

bower install angular-chips --save-dev

Include after angular.js script tag

<script type="text/javascript" src="/bower_components/angular/angular.js"></script>

<script type="text/javascript" src="/bower_components/angular-chips/dist/angular-chips.min.js"></script>

Include css file:

<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="/bower_components/angular-chips/dist/main.css">

Include in you application module.

angular.module('sample',['angular.chips']);

Basic Markup

<chips ng-model="inputdemo.companies">
    <chip-tmpl>
        <div class="default-chip">
            {{chip}}
            <span class="glyphicon glyphicon-remove" remove-chip></span>
        </div>
    </chip-tmpl>
    <input chip-control></input>
</chips>

Using Promise Markup

<chips defer ng-model="usingPromiseObj.countries">
    <chip-tmpl>
        <div class="default-chip">
            {{chip.defer.name}}
            <span>({{chip.defer.fl}})</span>
            <span class="glyphicon glyphicon-remove" remove-chip></span>
        </div>
    </chip-tmpl>
    <input chip-control></input>
</chips>

MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2016 Mohammed Basheer (ssp.basheer@gmail.com)

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

