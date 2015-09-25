A fully functional directive set for the ChartJS library. Supports data bindings and attribute-level specification for chart specific options.

Installation

Using Bower

bower install ng-chartjs

Using NPM

npm install angular-chartjs

Setup

< script type = "text/javascript" src = "bower_components/ng-chartjs/dist/angular-chartjs.js" > </ script >

and in your app init...

var app = angular.module( 'myApp' , [ 'chartjs' ]);

Usage

There is a directive for each of the 6 chart types in ChartJS. Data is set on the $scope in the controller and the options can be passed in via the controller and / or overridden on the directive call.

In the template...

< div ng-controller = "testCtrl" > < cjs-doughnut dataset = "someData" options = "someOptions" segement-stroke-width = "5" > </ cjs-doughnut > </ div >

In the controller...

myapp.controller( 'testCtrl' , function ( $scope ) { $scope.someData = { labels : [ 'Apr' , 'May' , 'Jun' ], datasets : [ { data : [ 1 , 7 , 15 , 19 , 31 , 40 ] }, { data : [ 6 , 12 , 18 , 24 , 30 , 36 ] } ] }; $scope.someOptions = { segementStrokeWidth : 20 , segmentStrokeColor : '#000' }; });

This will result in a Doughnut chart using the dataset from the controller with a StrokeColor of #000 and a StrokeWidth of 5 because options set on the directive attributes override controller level settings for maximum flexibility.

Examples

If you want to see an example for every chart, download the library and go to the test/app directory. Launch index.html in a browser and all of the charts will load. You will find the test controller in the test/app/js directory.

All charts and options work. No actual JS (beyond the dataset) is required to use this directive set unless you want to bulk specify many options, in which case it's better to do that in the controller.

You can also run this example online through the following plunker: http://embed.plnkr.co/pC7gJ7/preview

Tests

gulp test

Demo