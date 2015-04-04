adjustable dynamically updating stateful charts for AngularJS
angular-chart is a AngularJS directive, which is build on top of C3.js a d3-based chart library.
You can download all necessary angular-chart files manually or install them with Bower:
bower install angular-chart --save
Add everything to your index.html:
<link rel="stylesheet" href="bower_components/c3/c3.css" />
<script src="bower_components/angular/angular.js"></script>
<script src="bower_components/d3/d3.js"></script>
<script src="bower_components/c3/c3.js"></script>
<script src="bower_components/angular-chart/angular-chart.js"></script>
Specify the directive in your module dependencies:
angular.module('myApp', ['angularChart'])
Add the corresponding data in your controller:
angular
.module('myApp')
.controller('Controller', function($scope) {
$scope.options = {
data: [
{
sales: 130,
income: 250
}
],
dimensions: {
sales: {
type: 'bar'
},
income: {
axis: 'y2'
}
}
};
// optional (direct access to c3js API http://c3js.org/reference.html#api)
$scope.instance = null;
});
Then you are ready to use the directive in your view:
<div ng-controller="Controller">
<angular-chart options="options" instance="instance"></angular-chart>
</div>
learn how to upgrade from v0.2.x
The options object can contain four different keys:
data JSON based data you want to visualize
dimensions Specifies which and how the data dimensions will be plotted
chart Access to the full API of C3.js to style your visualization
state Current state of interactions with the chart
A JSON data array which can contain numbers and string.
$scope.options = {
data: [
{
sales: 130,
weekday: 'Monday',
date: '2015-04-04 12:13:55'
}
]
};
Specifies which and how the data dimensions will be plotted.
Possible values:
line, spline, bar, scatter, area, area-spline, step, area-step, step
--
Possible values:
x, y, y2
Defines the axis the row is linked.
--
Optional name for the row.
--
Defines if the row should be rendered in the chart.
--
Defines the color for this row.
--
Defines if data labels inside the chart are shown or not (default:
false).
To define axis labels specify chart.axis.y.label.
--
Possible values:
numeric, indexed, category, datetime
--
The dataFormat is used convert timestamps in in Date objects, it uses the D3 Time Formatting.
Sample:
%Y-%m-%dT%H:%M:%S
--
If the xAxis displays a timestamp the format of if can be defined by passing a String which follows the Time Formatting of D3. Alternatively a custom function can be passed.
Sample:
function (x) { return x.getFullYear(); }
--
To specify the appearance of your data in tooltips, labels and in the axis ticks you can add a prefix.
Sample:
$
--
To specify the appearance of your data in tooltips, labels and in the axis ticks you can add a postfix.
Sample:
€
Access to the full API of C3.js to customize your visualization.
The
watchLimit key is added in addition to the c3-API. Add a custom limit to define when to stop watching for changes inside of data and only watch for changes in the number of items the data array contains. Default: 100
Current state of interactions with the chart.
[a, b]
The current zoomed in range can get and set here. Works also for the subchart.
--
Contains an array with all selected points of the chart:
Multichart (line, spline, bar, scatter):
{
value: VALUE,
id: COLUMN_NAME,
index: X_AXIS_INDEX
}
Pie-, Donut chart: (Currently adding a selection in the Array will not add the selection in the chart)
{
id: COLUMN_NAME,
values: [ALL_COLUMN_VALUES]
}
The
instance attribute of the directive will be filled with a promise on initialization.
The promise will be fulfilled the first time the chart is generated.
Every time a new chart instance is created the
instance of the directive will be updated as well.
You can call all c3js API calls such as
flow(),
resize(), ... on the chart instance.
The
angular-chart-rendered event is emitted every time a chart is generated or regenerated. It gives access to the
options the chart is generated with and to the newly created chart instance.
$scope.$on('angular-chart-rendered', function(event, options, instance) {
console.log(options, instance);
});
The whole chart is based on SVG, which allows you to stlye most parts using CSS. The documentation of c3.js provides a few examples on how to style your chart.
<angular-chart></angular-chart> should be used instead of
<angularchart></angularchart>
dataset now lives inside the options you pass to angular-chart:
// old
$scope.dataset = [...];
$scope.options = {};
// new
$scope.options = {
data: [...],
dimensions: {},
chart: {},
state: {}
};
schema object into the
dimensions:
// old
$scope.schema = {
day: {
type: 'datetime',
format: '%Y-%m-%d_%H:%M:%S',
name: 'Date'
}
};
// new
$scope.options = {
dimensions: {
day: {
dataType: 'datetime',
dataFormat: '%Y-%m-%d_%H:%M:%S',
name: 'Date'
}
}
};
options.rows and
options.xAxis are now integrated in the
dimensions:
// old
$scope.options = {
rows: [{
key: 'income',
type: 'bar'
}, {
key: 'sales'
}],
xAxis: {
key: 'day',
displayFormat: '%Y-%m-%d %H:%M:%S'
}
};
// new
$scope.options = {
dimensions: {
income: {
axis: 'y',
type: 'bar'
},
sales: { // all visible dimensions have to be defined here
}, // leave the object empty to add a line to the y-Axis
day: {
axis: 'x',
displayFormat: '%Y-%m-%d %H:%M:%S'
}
}
};
data.watchLimit can now be set at
options.chart.data.watchLimit
data.orientation is currently not supported, please stick to json data
typeSelector,
xAxis.selector,
subchart.selector and
legend.selector are no longer part of the main project. An additional plugin will make them available again soon.
We use Karma and jshint to ensure the quality of the code. The easiest way to run these checks is to use gulp:
npm install -g bower gulp
npm install
bower install
gulp
This presentation gives some insights to understand the motivation behind angular-chart:
http://maxklenk.github.io/angular-chart-presentation
Please submit all pull requests the against master branch. Make sure it passes the CI and add tests to cover your code . Thanks!
A bug is a demonstrable problem that is caused by the code in the repository. Good bug reports are extremely helpful - thank you!
Guidelines for bug reports:
Use the GitHub issue search — check if the issue has already been reported.
Check if the issue has been fixed — try to reproduce it using the
latest
master branch in the repository.
Isolate the problem — create a reduced test case in a live example. Please use this plunker to add your configuration which create the bug.
A good bug report shouldn't leave others needing to chase you up for more information. Please try to be as detailed as possible in your report. What is your environment? What steps will reproduce the issue? What browser(s) and OS experience the problem? What would you expect to be the outcome? All these details will help people to fix any potential bugs.
Example:
Short and descriptive example bug report title
A summary of the issue and the browser/OS environment in which it occurs. If suitable, include the steps required to reproduce the bug.
- This is the first step
- This is the second step
- Further steps, etc.
<url>- a link to the reduced test case
Any other information you want to share that is relevant to the issue being reported. This might include the lines of code that you have identified as causing the bug, and potential solutions (and your opinions on their merits).
Max Klenk
angular-chart was first developed as the technical part of my bachelor thesis "Real-time collaborative Visual Analytics with AngularJS and D3.js". The thesis was written at the Professorship of Media Computer Science (Prof. Dr. Michael Granitzer) of the University of Passau and in cooperation with ONE LOGIC.
The MIT License
Copyright (c) 2014 Max Klenk
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy
of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal
in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights
to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell
copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is
furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in
all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR
IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY,
FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE
AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER
LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM,
OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN
THE SOFTWARE.