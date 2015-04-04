openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

angular-chart

by GraFiddle
0.5.0 (see all)

AngularJS directive for adjustable dynamically updating c3 charts

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

410

GitHub Stars

129

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

13

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Angular Chart, Angular Graph

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

angular-chart Build Status Coverage Status Dependency Status

adjustable dynamically updating stateful charts for AngularJS

angular-chart

angular-chart is a AngularJS directive, which is build on top of C3.js a d3-based chart library.

Install

You can download all necessary angular-chart files manually or install them with Bower:

bower install angular-chart --save

Add everything to your index.html:

<link rel="stylesheet" href="bower_components/c3/c3.css" />

<script src="bower_components/angular/angular.js"></script>
<script src="bower_components/d3/d3.js"></script>
<script src="bower_components/c3/c3.js"></script>
<script src="bower_components/angular-chart/angular-chart.js"></script>

Specify the directive in your module dependencies:

angular.module('myApp', ['angularChart'])

Usage

Add the corresponding data in your controller:

angular
  .module('myApp')
  .controller('Controller', function($scope) {

    $scope.options = {
      data: [
        {
          sales: 130,
          income: 250
        }
      ],
      dimensions: {
        sales: {
          type: 'bar'
        },
        income: {
          axis: 'y2'
        }
      }
    };
    
    // optional (direct access to c3js API http://c3js.org/reference.html#api)
    $scope.instance = null;
    
  });

Then you are ready to use the directive in your view:

<div ng-controller="Controller">
  <angular-chart options="options" instance="instance"></angular-chart>
</div>

learn how to upgrade from v0.2.x

OPTIONS

The options object can contain four different keys:

  • data JSON based data you want to visualize
  • dimensions Specifies which and how the data dimensions will be plotted
  • chart Access to the full API of C3.js to style your visualization
  • state Current state of interactions with the chart

data

A JSON data array which can contain numbers and string.

$scope.options = {
  data: [
    {
      sales: 130,
      weekday: 'Monday',
      date: '2015-04-04 12:13:55'
    }
  ]
};

dimensions

Specifies which and how the data dimensions will be plotted.

dimension.type : String

Possible values: line, spline, bar, scatter, area, area-spline, step, area-step, step

--

dimension.axis : String

Possible values: x, y, y2 Defines the axis the row is linked.

--

dimension.name : String

Optional name for the row.

--

dimension.show : String

Defines if the row should be rendered in the chart.

--

dimension.color : String

Defines the color for this row.

--

dimension.label : boolean

Defines if data labels inside the chart are shown or not (default: false). To define axis labels specify chart.axis.y.label.

--

dimension.dataType : String

Possible values: numeric, indexed, category, datetime

--

dimension.dataFormat : String | Function

The dataFormat is used convert timestamps in in Date objects, it uses the D3 Time Formatting. Sample:%Y-%m-%dT%H:%M:%S

--

dimension.displayFormat : String | Function

If the xAxis displays a timestamp the format of if can be defined by passing a String which follows the Time Formatting of D3. Alternatively a custom function can be passed. Sample: function (x) { return x.getFullYear(); }

--

dimension.prefix : String

To specify the appearance of your data in tooltips, labels and in the axis ticks you can add a prefix. Sample: $

--

dimension.postfix : String

To specify the appearance of your data in tooltips, labels and in the axis ticks you can add a postfix. Sample:

chart

Access to the full API of C3.js to customize your visualization.

chart.data.watchLimit

The watchLimit key is added in addition to the c3-API. Add a custom limit to define when to stop watching for changes inside of data and only watch for changes in the number of items the data array contains. Default: 100

state

Current state of interactions with the chart.

state.range : Array [a, b]

The current zoomed in range can get and set here. Works also for the subchart.

--

state.selected : Array

Contains an array with all selected points of the chart:

Multichart (line, spline, bar, scatter):

{
  value: VALUE,
  id: COLUMN_NAME,
  index: X_AXIS_INDEX
}

Pie-, Donut chart: (Currently adding a selection in the Array will not add the selection in the chart)

{
  id: COLUMN_NAME,
  values: [ALL_COLUMN_VALUES]
}

INSTANCE

The instance attribute of the directive will be filled with a promise on initialization. The promise will be fulfilled the first time the chart is generated. Every time a new chart instance is created the instance of the directive will be updated as well.

You can call all c3js API calls such as flow(), resize(), ... on the chart instance.

Events

The angular-chart-rendered event is emitted every time a chart is generated or regenerated. It gives access to the options the chart is generated with and to the newly created chart instance.

$scope.$on('angular-chart-rendered', function(event, options, instance) {
  console.log(options, instance);
});

custom Style

The whole chart is based on SVG, which allows you to stlye most parts using CSS. The documentation of c3.js provides a few examples on how to style your chart.

Upgrade 0.2.x to 0.3.0

  • <angular-chart></angular-chart> should be used instead of <angularchart></angularchart>
  • the dataset now lives inside the options you pass to angular-chart:
// old
$scope.dataset = [...];
$scope.options = {};

// new
$scope.options = {
  data: [...],
  dimensions: {},
  chart: {},
  state: {}
};
  • integrate the schema object into the dimensions:
// old
$scope.schema = {
  day: {
    type: 'datetime',
    format: '%Y-%m-%d_%H:%M:%S',
    name: 'Date'
  }
};

// new
$scope.options = {
  dimensions: {
    day: {
      dataType: 'datetime',
      dataFormat: '%Y-%m-%d_%H:%M:%S',
      name: 'Date'
    }
  }
};
  • the options.rows and options.xAxis are now integrated in the dimensions:
// old
$scope.options = {
  rows: [{
    key: 'income',
    type: 'bar'
  }, {
    key: 'sales'
  }],
  xAxis: {
    key: 'day',
    displayFormat: '%Y-%m-%d %H:%M:%S'
  }
};

// new
$scope.options = {
  dimensions: {
    income: {
      axis: 'y',
      type: 'bar'
    },
    sales: { // all visible dimensions have to be defined here
    },       // leave the object empty to add a line to the y-Axis
    day: {
      axis: 'x',
      displayFormat: '%Y-%m-%d %H:%M:%S'
    }
  }
};
  • data.watchLimit can now be set at options.chart.data.watchLimit
  • data.orientation is currently not supported, please stick to json data
  • the in-place editor features typeSelector, xAxis.selector, subchart.selector and legend.selector are no longer part of the main project. An additional plugin will make them available again soon.

Development Stories in Ready Gitter chat

We use Karma and jshint to ensure the quality of the code. The easiest way to run these checks is to use gulp:

npm install -g bower gulp
npm install
bower install
gulp

More about the project

This presentation gives some insights to understand the motivation behind angular-chart:

http://maxklenk.github.io/angular-chart-presentation

Contributing

Please submit all pull requests the against master branch. Make sure it passes the CI Build Status and add tests to cover your code Coverage Status. Thanks!

Bug reports

A bug is a demonstrable problem that is caused by the code in the repository. Good bug reports are extremely helpful - thank you!

Guidelines for bug reports:

  1. Use the GitHub issue search — check if the issue has already been reported.

  2. Check if the issue has been fixed — try to reproduce it using the latest master branch in the repository.

  3. Isolate the problem — create a reduced test case in a live example. Please use this plunker to add your configuration which create the bug.

A good bug report shouldn't leave others needing to chase you up for more information. Please try to be as detailed as possible in your report. What is your environment? What steps will reproduce the issue? What browser(s) and OS experience the problem? What would you expect to be the outcome? All these details will help people to fix any potential bugs.

Example:

Short and descriptive example bug report title

A summary of the issue and the browser/OS environment in which it occurs. If suitable, include the steps required to reproduce the bug.

  1. This is the first step
  2. This is the second step
  3. Further steps, etc.

<url> - a link to the reduced test case

Any other information you want to share that is relevant to the issue being reported. This might include the lines of code that you have identified as causing the bug, and potential solutions (and your opinions on their merits).

Authors

Max Klenk

Credit

angular-chart was first developed as the technical part of my bachelor thesis "Real-time collaborative Visual Analytics with AngularJS and D3.js". The thesis was written at the Professorship of Media Computer Science (Prof. Dr. Michael Granitzer) of the University of Passau and in cooperation with ONE LOGIC.

The MIT License

Copyright (c) 2014 Max Klenk

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy
of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal
in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights
to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell
copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is
furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in
all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR
IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY,
FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE
AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER
LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM,
OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN
THE SOFTWARE.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

devextremeHTML5 JavaScript Component Suite for Responsive Web Development
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
335K
User Rating
4.3/ 5
4
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
agc
angular-google-chartsA wrapper for the Google Charts library written in Angular.
GitHub Stars
229
Weekly Downloads
21K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
ne
ngx-echartsAn angular (ver >= 2.x) directive for ECharts (ver >= 3.x)
GitHub Stars
914
Weekly Downloads
41K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
4
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
2Performant
1Easy to Use
ah
angular-highchartsHighcharts directive for Angular
GitHub Stars
211
Weekly Downloads
22K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
ng2-chartsBeautiful charts for Angular based on Chart.js
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
187K
User Rating
3.7/ 5
3
Top Feedback
2Poor Documentation
2Hard to Use
1Easy to Use
@swimlane/ngx-charts:bar_chart: Declarative Charting Framework for Angular
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
130K
User Rating
3.7/ 5
3
Top Feedback
5Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Performant
See 71 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial