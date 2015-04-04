adjustable dynamically updating stateful charts for AngularJS

angular-chart is a AngularJS directive, which is build on top of C3.js a d3-based chart library.

Install

You can download all necessary angular-chart files manually or install them with Bower:

bower install angular-chart --save

Add everything to your index.html:

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "bower_components/c3/c3.css" /> < script src = "bower_components/angular/angular.js" > </ script > < script src = "bower_components/d3/d3.js" > </ script > < script src = "bower_components/c3/c3.js" > </ script > < script src = "bower_components/angular-chart/angular-chart.js" > </ script >

Specify the directive in your module dependencies:

angular.module( 'myApp' , [ 'angularChart' ])

Usage

Add the corresponding data in your controller:

angular .module( 'myApp' ) .controller( 'Controller' , function ( $scope ) { $scope.options = { data : [ { sales : 130 , income : 250 } ], dimensions : { sales : { type : 'bar' }, income : { axis : 'y2' } } }; $scope.instance = null ; });

Then you are ready to use the directive in your view:

< div ng-controller = "Controller" > < angular-chart options = "options" instance = "instance" > </ angular-chart > </ div >

learn how to upgrade from v0.2.x

OPTIONS

The options object can contain four different keys:

data JSON based data you want to visualize

JSON based data you want to visualize dimensions Specifies which and how the data dimensions will be plotted

Specifies which and how the data dimensions will be plotted chart Access to the full API of C3.js to style your visualization

Access to the full API of C3.js to style your visualization state Current state of interactions with the chart

data

A JSON data array which can contain numbers and string.

$scope.options = { data : [ { sales : 130 , weekday : 'Monday' , date : '2015-04-04 12:13:55' } ] };

dimensions

Specifies which and how the data dimensions will be plotted.

dimension.type : String

Possible values: line, spline, bar, scatter, area, area-spline, step, area-step, step

--

dimension.axis : String

Possible values: x, y, y2 Defines the axis the row is linked.

--

dimension.name : String

Optional name for the row.

--

dimension.show : String

Defines if the row should be rendered in the chart.

--

dimension.color : String

Defines the color for this row.

--

dimension.label : boolean

Defines if data labels inside the chart are shown or not (default: false ). To define axis labels specify chart.axis.y.label.

--

dimension.dataType : String

Possible values: numeric, indexed, category, datetime

--

dimension.dataFormat : String | Function

The dataFormat is used convert timestamps in in Date objects, it uses the D3 Time Formatting. Sample: %Y-%m-%dT%H:%M:%S

--

dimension.displayFormat : String | Function

If the xAxis displays a timestamp the format of if can be defined by passing a String which follows the Time Formatting of D3. Alternatively a custom function can be passed. Sample: function (x) { return x.getFullYear(); }

--

dimension.prefix : String

To specify the appearance of your data in tooltips, labels and in the axis ticks you can add a prefix. Sample: $

--

dimension.postfix : String

To specify the appearance of your data in tooltips, labels and in the axis ticks you can add a postfix. Sample: €

chart

Access to the full API of C3.js to customize your visualization.

The watchLimit key is added in addition to the c3-API. Add a custom limit to define when to stop watching for changes inside of data and only watch for changes in the number of items the data array contains. Default: 100

state

Current state of interactions with the chart.

state.range : Array [a, b]

The current zoomed in range can get and set here. Works also for the subchart.

--

state.selected : Array

Contains an array with all selected points of the chart:

Multichart (line, spline, bar, scatter):

{ value : VALUE, id: COLUMN_NAME, index: X_AXIS_INDEX }

Pie-, Donut chart: (Currently adding a selection in the Array will not add the selection in the chart)

{ id : COLUMN_NAME, values: [ALL_COLUMN_VALUES] }

INSTANCE

The instance attribute of the directive will be filled with a promise on initialization. The promise will be fulfilled the first time the chart is generated. Every time a new chart instance is created the instance of the directive will be updated as well.

You can call all c3js API calls such as flow() , resize() , ... on the chart instance.

Events

The angular-chart-rendered event is emitted every time a chart is generated or regenerated. It gives access to the options the chart is generated with and to the newly created chart instance.

$scope.$on( 'angular-chart-rendered' , function ( event, options, instance ) { console .log(options, instance); });

custom Style

The whole chart is based on SVG, which allows you to stlye most parts using CSS. The documentation of c3.js provides a few examples on how to style your chart.

Upgrade 0.2.x to 0.3.0

<angular-chart></angular-chart> should be used instead of <angularchart></angularchart>

should be used instead of the dataset now lives inside the options you pass to angular-chart:

$scope.dataset = [...]; $scope.options = {}; $scope.options = { data : [...], dimensions : {}, chart : {}, state : {} };

integrate the schema object into the dimensions :

$scope.schema = { day : { type : 'datetime' , format : '%Y-%m-%d_%H:%M:%S' , name : 'Date' } }; $scope.options = { dimensions : { day : { dataType : 'datetime' , dataFormat : '%Y-%m-%d_%H:%M:%S' , name : 'Date' } } };

the options.rows and options.xAxis are now integrated in the dimensions :

$scope.options = { rows : [{ key : 'income' , type : 'bar' }, { key : 'sales' }], xAxis : { key : 'day' , displayFormat : '%Y-%m-%d %H:%M:%S' } }; $scope.options = { dimensions : { income : { axis : 'y' , type : 'bar' }, sales : { }, day : { axis : 'x' , displayFormat : '%Y-%m-%d %H:%M:%S' } } };

data.watchLimit can now be set at options.chart.data.watchLimit

can now be set at data.orientation is currently not supported, please stick to json data

is currently not supported, please stick to json data the in-place editor features typeSelector , xAxis.selector , subchart.selector and legend.selector are no longer part of the main project. An additional plugin will make them available again soon.

Development

We use Karma and jshint to ensure the quality of the code. The easiest way to run these checks is to use gulp:

npm install -g bower gulp npm install bower install gulp

More about the project

This presentation gives some insights to understand the motivation behind angular-chart:

http://maxklenk.github.io/angular-chart-presentation

Contributing

Please submit all pull requests the against master branch. Make sure it passes the CI and add tests to cover your code . Thanks!

Bug reports

A bug is a demonstrable problem that is caused by the code in the repository. Good bug reports are extremely helpful - thank you!

Guidelines for bug reports:

Use the GitHub issue search — check if the issue has already been reported. Check if the issue has been fixed — try to reproduce it using the latest master branch in the repository. Isolate the problem — create a reduced test case in a live example. Please use this plunker to add your configuration which create the bug.

A good bug report shouldn't leave others needing to chase you up for more information. Please try to be as detailed as possible in your report. What is your environment? What steps will reproduce the issue? What browser(s) and OS experience the problem? What would you expect to be the outcome? All these details will help people to fix any potential bugs.

Example:

Short and descriptive example bug report title A summary of the issue and the browser/OS environment in which it occurs. If suitable, include the steps required to reproduce the bug. This is the first step This is the second step Further steps, etc. <url> - a link to the reduced test case Any other information you want to share that is relevant to the issue being reported. This might include the lines of code that you have identified as causing the bug, and potential solutions (and your opinions on their merits).

Authors

Max Klenk

Credit

angular-chart was first developed as the technical part of my bachelor thesis "Real-time collaborative Visual Analytics with AngularJS and D3.js". The thesis was written at the Professorship of Media Computer Science (Prof. Dr. Michael Granitzer) of the University of Passau and in cooperation with ONE LOGIC.

Copyright and license