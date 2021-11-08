openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
acl

angular-cc-library

by Timofey
3.0.0 (see all)

Library to support Credit Card input masking and validation

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

6K

GitHub Stars

76

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Angular Validation

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Description

Angular CC Library - for validation and formating of input parameters

Demo

  1. Clone repo
  2. run yarn install
  3. run yarn run:demo
  4. visit http://localhost:4200

Usage

Installation

npm install angular-cc-library --save

Version Compatibility

Version 3.* and above built with partial Ivy metadata and compatible with Angular >= 13 .

If you use an older version of Angular please use version 2.*

Formatting Directive

On the input fields, add the specific directive to format inputs. All fields must be type='tel' in order to support spacing and additional characters

import { NgModule } from '@angular/core';
import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser';
import { FormsModule } from '@angular/forms';
import { CreditCardDirectivesModule } from 'angular-cc-library';

import { AppComponent } from './app.component';

@NgModule({
    imports: [BrowserModule, FormsModule, CreditCardDirectivesModule],
    declarations: [AppComponent],
    bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})
export class AppModule {
}

Credit Card Formatter

  • add ccNumber directive:
<input id="cc-number" type="tel" autocomplete="cc-number" ccNumber>

  • this will also apply a class name based off the card .visa, .amex, etc. See the array of card types in credit-card.ts for all available types

  • You can get parsed card type by using export api: 

<input type="tel" ccNumber #ccNumber="ccNumber">
<span class="scheme">{{ccNumber.resolvedScheme$ | async}}</span>

resolvedScheme$ will be populated with visa, amex, etc.

Expiration Date Formatter Will support format of MM/YY or MM/YYYY

  • add ccExp directive:
<input id="cc-exp-date" type="tel" autocomplete="cc-exp" ccExp>

CVC Formater

  • add ccCvc directive:
<input id="cc-cvc" type="tel" autocomplete="off" ccCVC>

Validation

Current only Model Validation is supported. To implement, import the validator library and apply the specific validator on each form control

import { CreditCardValidators } from 'angular-cc-library';

@Component({
  selector: 'app',
  template: `
    <form #demoForm="ngForm" (ngSubmit)="onSubmit(demoForm)" novalidate>
        <input id="cc-number" formControlName="creditCard" type="tel" autocomplete="cc-number" ccNumber>
        <input id="cc-exp-date" formControlName="expirationDate" type="tel" autocomplete="cc-exp" ccExp>
        <input id="cc-cvc" formControlName="cvc" type="tel" autocomplete="off" ccCvc>
    </form>
  `
})
export class AppComponent implements OnInit {
  form: FormGroup;
  submitted: boolean = false;

  constructor(private _fb: FormBuilder) {}

  ngOnInit() {
    this.form = this._fb.group({
      creditCard: ['', [CreditCardValidators.validateCCNumber]],
      expirationDate: ['', [CreditCardValidators.validateExpDate]],
      cvc: ['', [Validators.required, Validators.minLength(3), Validators.maxLength(4)]] 
    });
  }

  onSubmit(form) {
    this.submitted = true;
    console.log(form);
  }
}

Inspiration

Based on Stripe's jquery.payment plugin but adapted for use by Angular

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

@ngx-formly/coreJSON powered / Dynamic forms for Angular
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
52K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
5
Top Feedback
5Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Performant
@angular-material-extensions/password-strengthAngular UI library to illustrate and validate a password's strength with material design - Angular V12 supported
GitHub Stars
236
Weekly Downloads
10K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
cor
@ng-dynamic-forms/coreRapid form development library for Angular
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
2K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
nit
ngx-intl-tel-inputPhone number input field to support international numbers, Angular
GitHub Stars
169
Weekly Downloads
23K
User Rating
2.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
ngx-valdemortSimpler, cleaner Angular validation error messages
GitHub Stars
148
Weekly Downloads
774
@rxweb/reactive-form-validatorsTons of extensively featured packages for Angular, VUE and React Projects
GitHub Stars
331
Weekly Downloads
17K
See 45 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial