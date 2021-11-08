Description

Angular CC Library - for validation and formating of input parameters

Demo

Clone repo run yarn install run yarn run:demo visit http://localhost:4200

Usage

Installation

npm install angular-cc-library --save

Version Compatibility

Version 3.* and above built with partial Ivy metadata and compatible with Angular >= 13 .

If you use an older version of Angular please use version 2.*

Formatting Directive

On the input fields, add the specific directive to format inputs. All fields must be type='tel' in order to support spacing and additional characters

import { NgModule } from '@angular/core' ; import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser' ; import { FormsModule } from '@angular/forms' ; import { CreditCardDirectivesModule } from 'angular-cc-library' ; import { AppComponent } from './app.component' ; @NgModule({ imports : [BrowserModule, FormsModule, CreditCardDirectivesModule], declarations : [AppComponent], bootstrap : [AppComponent] }) export class AppModule { }

Credit Card Formatter

add ccNumber directive:

< input id = "cc-number" type = "tel" autocomplete = "cc-number" ccNumber >

this will also apply a class name based off the card .visa , .amex , etc. See the array of card types in credit-card.ts for all available types

You can get parsed card type by using export api:

< input type = "tel" ccNumber # ccNumber = "ccNumber" > < span class = "scheme" > {{ccNumber.resolvedScheme$ | async}} </ span >

resolvedScheme$ will be populated with visa , amex , etc.

Expiration Date Formatter Will support format of MM/YY or MM/YYYY

add ccExp directive:

< input id = "cc-exp-date" type = "tel" autocomplete = "cc-exp" ccExp >

CVC Formater

add ccCvc directive:

< input id = "cc-cvc" type = "tel" autocomplete = "off" ccCVC >

Validation

Current only Model Validation is supported. To implement, import the validator library and apply the specific validator on each form control

import { CreditCardValidators } from 'angular-cc-library' ; ({ selector: 'app' , template: ` <form #demoForm="ngForm" (ngSubmit)="onSubmit(demoForm)" novalidate> <input id="cc-number" formControlName="creditCard" type="tel" autocomplete="cc-number" ccNumber> <input id="cc-exp-date" formControlName="expirationDate" type="tel" autocomplete="cc-exp" ccExp> <input id="cc-cvc" formControlName="cvc" type="tel" autocomplete="off" ccCvc> </form> ` }) export class AppComponent implements OnInit { form: FormGroup; submitted: boolean = false ; constructor ( private _fb: FormBuilder ) {} ngOnInit() { this .form = this ._fb.group({ creditCard: [ '' , [CreditCardValidators.validateCCNumber]], expirationDate: [ '' , [CreditCardValidators.validateExpDate]], cvc: [ '' , [Validators.required, Validators.minLength( 3 ), Validators.maxLength( 4 )]] }); } onSubmit(form) { this .submitted = true ; console .log(form); } }

Inspiration

Based on Stripe's jquery.payment plugin but adapted for use by Angular

License

MIT