An AngularJS 1 carousel implementation optimised for mobile devices.
This project is not maintained anymore, and looking for maintainers.
Demo : http://revolunet.github.io/angular-carousel
Comments and contributions welcome :)
Proudly brought to you by the @revolunet team.
bower install angular-carousel
npm install angular-carousel
If you don't use NPM or Bower, just download files from the github repo
angular-touch.js and
angular-carousel.js to your code:
<script src="angular.js"></script>
<script src="angular-touch.js"></script>
<script src="angular-carousel.js"></script>
var angular = require('angular');
var ngTouch = require('angular-touch');
var carousel = require('angular-carousel');
angular-carousel.css to your code:
<link href="angular-carousel.css" rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" />
angular-carousel module in your application.
angular.module('MyApp', ['angular-carousel']);
rn-carousel attribute to your
<ul> block and your
<li>'s become magically swipable ;)
<ul rn-carousel class="image">
<li ng-repeat="image in sportImages">
<div class="layer">{{ image }}</div>
</li>
</ul>
rn-carousel without ng-repeat ;)
<ul rn-carousel class="image">
<li>slide #1</li>
<li>slide #2</li>
<li>slide #3</li>
</ul>
rn-carousel-index two way binding integer to control the carousel position (0-indexed)
rn-rn-carousel-html-slides: two way binding array to get slides if no ng-repeat was used (slides array)
rn-carousel-buffered add this attribute to enable the carousel buffering, good to minimize the DOM (5 slides)
rn-carousel-controls add this attribute to enable builtin prev/next buttons (you can override by CSS)
rn-carousel-auto-slide add this attribute to make the carousel slide automatically after given seconds (default=3)
rn-carousel-transition : transition type, can be one of
slide, zoom, hexagon, fadeAndSlide, none. (default=slide)
rn-carousel-locked: two way binding boolean that lock/unlock the carousel
rn-carousel-deep-watch: Deep watch the collection which enable to dynamically add slides at beginning without corrupting position
rn-carousel-easing: add this attritube to specify a formula for easing, these can be found in the shifty
library (default=easeIn)
rn-carousel-duration: add this attribute to set the duration of the transition (default=300)
rn-carousel-controls-allow-loop: add this attribute to allow looping through slides from prev/next controls
You can add position indicators by adding this directive where you want :
<div rn-carousel-indicators ng-if="slides.length > 1" slides="slides" rn-carousel-index="carouselIndex"></div>
slides is the same collection you use in the carousel ng-repeat
Note: If loading in slides from an async service, the
ng-if="slides.length > 1" may not update as expected. In this case, try
ng-if="slides".
carouselIndex is the same index you've defined for the carousel
Note: If the indicators don't seem to update with the slides, try binding to an object param i.e.
carousel.index, set in the controller like
$scope.carousel.index = 0 Explanation.
As AngularJS itself, this module is released under the permissive MIT license. Your contributions are always welcome.