Angular directive for card https://github.com/jessepollak/card

Demo

http://jessepollak.github.io/card/

Installation

npm

npm install angular-card

Usage

name is required for form and inputs (you can use any unique name)

width is optional, it can be set on the element or the options object (defaults to 350)

< form action = "#" name = "cardForm" data-card data-width = "500" data-card-container = "#card-container" data-placeholders = "cardPlaceholders" data-options = "cardOptions" data-messages = "cardMessages" > < div > < input placeholder = "Card number" type = "text" name = "CardNumber" card-number data-ng-model = "card.number" /> < input placeholder = "Full name" type = "text" name = "CardName" card-name data-ng-model = "card.name" /> </ div > < div > < input placeholder = "MM / YYYY" type = "text" name = "CardExpiry" card-expiry data-ng-model = "card.expiry" /> < input placeholder = "CVC" type = "text" name = "CardCvc" card-cvc data-ng-model = "card.cvc" /> < input type = "button" value = "Change card" data-ng-click = "changeCard()" /> < input type = "button" value = "Clear" data-ng-click = "clear()" /> </ div > </ form >

angular.module( 'app' , [ 'gavruk.card' ]) .controller( 'ExampleCtrl' , [ '$scope' , function ( $scope ) { $scope.card = { name : 'Mike Brown' , number : '5555 4444 3333 1111' , expiry : '11 / 2020' , cvc : '123' }; $scope.cardPlaceholders = { name : 'Your Full Name' , number : 'xxxx xxxx xxxx xxxx' , expiry : 'MM/YY' , cvc : 'xxx' }; $scope.cardMessages = { validDate : 'valid

thru' , monthYear : 'MM/YYYY' , }; $scope.cardOptions = { debug : false , formatting : true , width : 500 }; }]);

Using multiple fields for card expiry

Simply use 2 input fields for the expiry, and pass either month , or year to the directive.