by Sergey Gavruk
0.3.13 (see all)

Angular directive for card https://github.com/jessepollak/card

Documentation
233

GitHub Stars

79

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

angular-card

Angular directive for card https://github.com/jessepollak/card

screen shot 2014-12-20 at 4 37 52 pm

Demo

http://jessepollak.github.io/card/

Installation

npm

npm install angular-card

Usage

name is required for form and inputs (you can use any unique name)

width is optional, it can be set on the element or the options object (defaults to 350)

<form action="#"
  name="cardForm"
  data-card
  data-width="500"
  data-card-container="#card-container"
  data-placeholders="cardPlaceholders"
  data-options="cardOptions"
  data-messages="cardMessages">

  <div>
    <input placeholder="Card number" type="text" name="CardNumber" card-number data-ng-model="card.number" />

    <input placeholder="Full name" type="text" name="CardName" card-name data-ng-model="card.name" />
  </div>
  <div>
    <input placeholder="MM / YYYY" type="text" name="CardExpiry" card-expiry data-ng-model="card.expiry" />

    <input placeholder="CVC" type="text" name="CardCvc" card-cvc data-ng-model="card.cvc" />

    <input type="button" value="Change card" data-ng-click="changeCard()" />
    <input type="button" value="Clear" data-ng-click="clear()" />
  </div>

</form>

angular.module('app', ['gavruk.card'])
.controller('ExampleCtrl', ['$scope', function($scope) {

  $scope.card = {
    name: 'Mike Brown',
    number: '5555 4444 3333 1111',
    expiry: '11 / 2020',
    cvc: '123'
  };

  $scope.cardPlaceholders = {
    name: 'Your Full Name',
    number: 'xxxx xxxx xxxx xxxx',
    expiry: 'MM/YY',
    cvc: 'xxx'
  };

  $scope.cardMessages = {
    validDate: 'valid\nthru',
    monthYear: 'MM/YYYY',
  };

  $scope.cardOptions = {
    debug: false,
    formatting: true,
    width: 500 //optional
  };

}]);

Using multiple fields for card expiry

Simply use 2 input fields for the expiry, and pass either month, or year to the directive.

<input placeholder="MM" type="text" name="CardExpiryMonth" card-expiry="month" data-ng-model="card.expiryMonth" />
<input placeholder="YYYY" type="text" name="CardExpiryYear" card-expiry="year" data-ng-model="card.expiryYear" />

