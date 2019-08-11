openbase logo
angular-captcha

by captcha-com
3.7.4 (see all)

BotDetect CAPTCHA: Angular Captcha Module (TypeScript: Angular 2/4/5/6/7/8+).

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.2K

GitHub Stars

15

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

0

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Angular Captcha

Alternatives

nr
ng-recaptchaAngular component for Google reCAPTCHA
GitHub Stars
399
Weekly Downloads
119K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
nc
ngx-captchaReCaptcha components for Angular. Live preview:
GitHub Stars
131
Weekly Downloads
23K
nh
ng-hcaptcha:fire: hCaptcha Component for Angular
GitHub Stars
26
Weekly Downloads
1K
angular-recaptchaAngularJS directive to add a reCaptcha widget to your form
GitHub Stars
501
Weekly Downloads
18K
angularjs-captchaBotDetect CAPTCHA AngularJS Module (JavaScript: Angular 1.x).
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
291
See 12 Alternatives

