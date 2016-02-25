openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
acf

angular-capitalize-filter

by Pablo Villoslada
3.0.0 (see all)

🔠 AngularJS filter to capitalize sentences.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

231

GitHub Stars

35

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

angular-capitalize-filter

AngularJS filter to capitalize sentences and specially team names.

Installation

You can install the filter using Bower:

$ bower install angular-capitalize-filter

Or npm:

$ npm install angular-capitalize-filter

Then you have to include it in your HTML:

<script src="bower_components/angular-capitalize-filter/capitalize.js"></script>
<script src="node_modules/angular-capitalize-filter/capitalize.js"></script>

And inject the module puigcerber.capitalize as a dependency in your application:

angular.module('webApp', ['puigcerber.capitalize']);

Usage

You can use it like any other AngularJS filter:

<p>{{ input | capitalize:format:separator }}</p>

The format and separator are optional parameters. If not specified all the words are capitalized.

Format

Available formats:

All

It capitalizes all the words of a given sentence. As it's the default format you can omit the parameter.

<p>{{ sentence | capitalize:'all' }}</p>

First

It capitalizes just the first letter of the given sentence.

<p>{{ sentence | capitalize:'first' }}</p>

Team

Specially adapted for team names, with uppercase abbreviation.

<p>{{ teamName | capitalize:'team' }}</p>

It formats the team name as CD Logroñés, FC Barcelona or Valencia CF.

Separator

By default the words in a sentence are separated by the space character. But any other character can be specified as a separator so we can humanize our output.

<p>{{ underscored_sentence | capitalize:'all':'_' }}</p>
  • camelize: AngularJS filter to convert strings to lower camel case replacing non-alphanumeric characters.
  • lowerize: AngularJS filter to convert strings to lower case replacing non-alphanumeric characters.

License

MIT © Pablo Villoslada Puigcerber

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial