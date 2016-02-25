AngularJS filter to capitalize sentences and specially team names.
You can install the filter using Bower:
$ bower install angular-capitalize-filter
Or npm:
$ npm install angular-capitalize-filter
Then you have to include it in your HTML:
<script src="bower_components/angular-capitalize-filter/capitalize.js"></script>
<script src="node_modules/angular-capitalize-filter/capitalize.js"></script>
And inject the module
puigcerber.capitalize as a dependency in your application:
angular.module('webApp', ['puigcerber.capitalize']);
You can use it like any other AngularJS filter:
<p>{{ input | capitalize:format:separator }}</p>
The format and separator are optional parameters. If not specified all the words are capitalized.
Available formats:
It capitalizes all the words of a given sentence. As it's the default format you can omit the parameter.
<p>{{ sentence | capitalize:'all' }}</p>
It capitalizes just the first letter of the given sentence.
<p>{{ sentence | capitalize:'first' }}</p>
Specially adapted for team names, with uppercase abbreviation.
<p>{{ teamName | capitalize:'team' }}</p>
It formats the team name as CD Logroñés, FC Barcelona or Valencia CF.
By default the words in a sentence are separated by the space character. But any other character can be specified as a separator so we can humanize our output.
<p>{{ underscored_sentence | capitalize:'all':'_' }}</p>