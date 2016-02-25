AngularJS filter to capitalize sentences and specially team names.

Installation

You can install the filter using Bower:

$ bower install angular-capitalize-filter

Or npm:

$ npm install angular-capitalize-filter

Then you have to include it in your HTML:

< script src = "bower_components/angular-capitalize-filter/capitalize.js" > </ script > < script src = "node_modules/angular-capitalize-filter/capitalize.js" > </ script >

And inject the module puigcerber.capitalize as a dependency in your application:

angular.module( 'webApp' , [ 'puigcerber.capitalize' ]);

Usage

You can use it like any other AngularJS filter:

< p > {{ input | capitalize:format:separator }} </ p >

The format and separator are optional parameters. If not specified all the words are capitalized.

Format

Available formats:

All

It capitalizes all the words of a given sentence. As it's the default format you can omit the parameter.

< p > {{ sentence | capitalize:'all' }} </ p >

First

It capitalizes just the first letter of the given sentence.

< p > {{ sentence | capitalize:'first' }} </ p >

Team

Specially adapted for team names, with uppercase abbreviation.

< p > {{ teamName | capitalize:'team' }} </ p >

It formats the team name as CD Logroñés, FC Barcelona or Valencia CF.

Separator

By default the words in a sentence are separated by the space character. But any other character can be specified as a separator so we can humanize our output.

< p > {{ underscored_sentence | capitalize:'all':'_' }} </ p >

License

MIT © Pablo Villoslada Puigcerber