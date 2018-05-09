⚠️ This project is not under active development! PRs welcome!

Angular.js directive to paint on a canvas on desktop or touch devices

Usage

bower install angular-canvas-painter Include dist/angular-canvas-painter(.min).js from bower_components/angular-canvas-painter/dist . Add pw.canvas-painter as an angular module dependency. Use the pw-canvas directive in your template to create the painting canvas. Optionally you can use the pw-color-selector directive to choose colors from.

####pwCanvas

< div pw-canvas options = "{width: 400, height: 300, color: '#ff0'}" > </ div >

Options

{ width : 400 , height : 300 , backgroundColor : '#fff' , color : '#000' , lineWidth : 1 , opacity : 0.9 , undo : false imageSrc : 'images/example.jpg' , customCanvasId : 'myCustomId' }

Undo

To enable the undo function set undo: true in the options and provide a version attribute:

< div pw-canvas options = "{undo: true, width: 400, height: 300, color: '#ff0'}" version = "model.version" > </ div >

The version attribute will always be set to the amount of available versions in memory. To undo a stroke just decrease the version number in your surrounding controller e.g. model.version = model.version - 1 . To jump back 3 versions set model.version = model.version - 3 .

You can set a maximum number of saved versions to prevent too much memory consumption by setting a number instead of true in the options, e.g. {undo: 20}

####pwColorSelector

< div pw-color-selector = "['#000', '#00f', '#0f0', '#f00']" color = "selectedColor" > </ div >

To use pwColorSelector with pwCanvas set the color option in pwCanvas to the color variable of the selecot:

< div pw-canvas options = "{color: model.myColor}" > </ div > < div pw-color-selector = "['#000', '#00f', '#0f0', '#f00']" color = "model.myColor" > </ div >

Drawing algorithm

The drawing algorithm to produce clear and smooth edges is based on a great article by Rishabh

License

MIT