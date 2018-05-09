openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
acp

angular-canvas-painter

by Philipp Wambach
0.6.0 (see all)

Angular.js directive to paint on a canvas on desktop or touch devices

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

641

GitHub Stars

113

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Angular Canvas

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

angular-canvas-painter

⚠️ This project is not under active development! PRs welcome!

Angular.js directive to paint on a canvas on desktop or touch devices

View Demo

Usage

  1. bower install angular-canvas-painter
  2. Include dist/angular-canvas-painter(.min).js from bower_components/angular-canvas-painter/dist.
  3. Add pw.canvas-painter as an angular module dependency.
  4. Use the pw-canvas directive in your template to create the painting canvas.
  5. Optionally you can use the pw-color-selector directive to choose colors from.

####pwCanvas

<div pw-canvas options="{width: 400, height: 300, color: '#ff0'}"></div>
Options
{
  width: 400, //px
  height: 300, //px
  backgroundColor: '#fff',
  color: '#000',
  lineWidth: 1, //px
  opacity: 0.9, //0-1
  undo: false // boolean or a number of versions to keep in memory
  imageSrc: 'images/example.jpg', // loads the specified image and sets it as background image,
  customCanvasId: 'myCustomId' // define a custom value for the id attribute of the canvas element (default: 'pwCanvasMain')
}

Undo

To enable the undo function set undo: true in the options and provide a version attribute:

<div pw-canvas options="{undo: true, width: 400, height: 300, color: '#ff0'}" version="model.version"></div>

The version attribute will always be set to the amount of available versions in memory. To undo a stroke just decrease the version number in your surrounding controller e.g. model.version = model.version - 1. To jump back 3 versions set model.version = model.version - 3.

You can set a maximum number of saved versions to prevent too much memory consumption by setting a number instead of true in the options, e.g. {undo: 20}

####pwColorSelector

<div pw-color-selector="['#000', '#00f', '#0f0', '#f00']" color="selectedColor"></div>

To use pwColorSelector with pwCanvas set the color option in pwCanvas to the color variable of the selecot:

<div pw-canvas options="{color: model.myColor}"></div>
<div pw-color-selector="['#000', '#00f', '#0f0', '#f00']" color="model.myColor"></div>

Drawing algorithm

The drawing algorithm to produce clear and smooth edges is based on a great article by Rishabh

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

tsp
tsparticlestsParticles - Easily create highly customizable particles animations and use them as animated backgrounds for your website. Ready to use components available for React.js, Vue.js (2.x and 3.x), Angular, Svelte, jQuery, Preact, Inferno, Solid, Riot and Web Components.
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
40K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
6
Top Feedback
5Great Documentation
5Easy to Use
4Performant
np
ng-particlestsParticles - Easily create highly customizable particles animations and use them as animated backgrounds for your website. Ready to use components available for React.js, Vue.js (2.x and 3.x), Angular, Svelte, jQuery, Preact, Inferno, Solid, Riot and Web Components.
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
3K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
ngx-lottieFully customizable Angular component for rendering After Effects animations. Compatible with Angular 9+ :rocket:
GitHub Stars
160
Weekly Downloads
48K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Performant
1Highly Customizable
1Bleeding Edge
tc
tsparticles-coretsParticles - Easily create highly customizable particles animations and use them as animated backgrounds for your website. Ready to use components available for React.js, Vue.js (2.x and 3.x), Angular, Svelte, jQuery, Preact, Inferno, Solid, Riot and Web Components.
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
8
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
ng2-canvas-whiteboardCanvas whiteboard
GitHub Stars
92
Weekly Downloads
1K
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
ng2-konvaAngular & Canvas - JavaScript library for drawing complex canvas graphics using Angular.
GitHub Stars
90
Weekly Downloads
667
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
See 18 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial