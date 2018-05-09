⚠️ This project is not under active development! PRs welcome!
Angular.js directive to paint on a canvas on desktop or touch devices
bower install angular-canvas-painter
dist/angular-canvas-painter(.min).js from
bower_components/angular-canvas-painter/dist.
pw.canvas-painter as an angular module dependency.
pw-canvas directive in your template to create the painting canvas.
pw-color-selector directive to choose colors from.
####pwCanvas
<div pw-canvas options="{width: 400, height: 300, color: '#ff0'}"></div>
{
width: 400, //px
height: 300, //px
backgroundColor: '#fff',
color: '#000',
lineWidth: 1, //px
opacity: 0.9, //0-1
undo: false // boolean or a number of versions to keep in memory
imageSrc: 'images/example.jpg', // loads the specified image and sets it as background image,
customCanvasId: 'myCustomId' // define a custom value for the id attribute of the canvas element (default: 'pwCanvasMain')
}
To enable the undo function set
undo: true in the options and provide a
version attribute:
<div pw-canvas options="{undo: true, width: 400, height: 300, color: '#ff0'}" version="model.version"></div>
The version attribute will always be set to the amount of available versions in memory. To undo a stroke just decrease the version number in your surrounding controller e.g.
model.version = model.version - 1. To jump back 3 versions set
model.version = model.version - 3.
You can set a maximum number of saved versions to prevent too much memory consumption by setting a number instead of
true in the options, e.g.
{undo: 20}
####pwColorSelector
<div pw-color-selector="['#000', '#00f', '#0f0', '#f00']" color="selectedColor"></div>
To use
pwColorSelector with
pwCanvas set the color option in
pwCanvas to the color variable of the selecot:
<div pw-canvas options="{color: model.myColor}"></div>
<div pw-color-selector="['#000', '#00f', '#0f0', '#f00']" color="model.myColor"></div>
The drawing algorithm to produce clear and smooth edges is based on a great article by Rishabh
MIT