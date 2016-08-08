{{camelCaseString | camelCaseToHuman}}
Converts e.g. myCamelCaseString => My Camel Case String. NOTE: This library is untested with Angular 2.x.
Via npm (Recommended)
npm install --save angular-camelcase-to-human
This filter also can be installed through Bower:
bower install angularjs-camelCase-human
Load the script:
<script src="/path/to/camelcase-browser.js></script>
Include the module as a dependency in your application:
angular.module('MyApp', ['camelCaseToHuman']);
In your template:
{{ "convertThis" | camelCaseToHuman }}
In your JS:
angular.module('MyApp', ['camelCaseToHuman']).controller(function($scope, $filter) {
var camelCase = $filter('camelCaseToHuman');
$scope.randomThing = camelcase('convertThis');
});
This project is licensed under the MIT license.