act

angular-camelcase-to-human

by John Pedrie
1.0.0 (see all)

Angular filter to convert camelCase strings to human readable strings

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

180

GitHub Stars

30

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

AngularJS camelCase To Human Filter

{{camelCaseString | camelCaseToHuman}}

Converts e.g. myCamelCaseString => My Camel Case String. NOTE: This library is untested with Angular 2.x.

Installation

Via npm (Recommended)

npm install --save angular-camelcase-to-human

This filter also can be installed through Bower:

bower install angularjs-camelCase-human

Load the script:

<script src="/path/to/camelcase-browser.js></script>

Include the module as a dependency in your application:

angular.module('MyApp', ['camelCaseToHuman']);

Usage:

In your template:

{{ "convertThis" | camelCaseToHuman }}

In your JS:

angular.module('MyApp', ['camelCaseToHuman']).controller(function($scope, $filter) {
    var camelCase = $filter('camelCaseToHuman');

    $scope.randomThing = camelcase('convertThis');
});

License

This project is licensed under the MIT license.

