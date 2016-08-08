AngularJS camelCase To Human Filter

{{camelCaseString | camelCaseToHuman}}

Converts e.g. myCamelCaseString => My Camel Case String. NOTE: This library is untested with Angular 2.x.

Installation

Via npm (Recommended)

npm install --save angular-camelcase-to-human

This filter also can be installed through Bower:

bower install angularjs-camelCase-human

Load the script:

< script src = "/path/to/camelcase-browser.js></script>

Include the module as a dependency in your application:

angular. module ( 'MyApp' , [ 'camelCaseToHuman' ]);

In your template:

{{ "convertThis" | camelCaseToHuman }}

In your JS:

angular.module( 'MyApp' , [ 'camelCaseToHuman' ]).controller( function ( $scope, $filter ) { var camelCase = $filter( 'camelCaseToHuman' ); $scope.randomThing = camelcase( 'convertThis' ); });

License

This project is licensed under the MIT license.