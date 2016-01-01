This d3.js heatmap representing time series data is used to visualize tracked time over the past year, showing details for each of the days on demand. Converted into an angular directive for your convenience :)
Includes a global overview of multiple years and visualizations of year, month, week and day overview with zoom for details-on-demand.
Inspired by Github's contribution graph
Based on Calendar View by Mike Bostock
Aaand D3.js Calendar Heatmap by Darragh Kirwan
Click here for a live demo.
1) Install 'angular-calendar-heatmap' with bower
bower install angular-calendar-heatmap
Or:
npm install angular-calendar-heatmap
2) Add 'g1b.calendar-heatmap' module to your app config
angular.module('myApp', [
'g1b.calendar-heatmap',
.....
])
3) Use 'calendar-heatmap' directive in a view
<calendar-heatmap data="example_data" color="'#ff0000'" overview="'year'" handler="print"></calendar-heatmap>
|Property
|Usage
|Default
|Required
|data
|Time series data from max a year back
|none
|yes
|color
|Theme hex color
|#45ff00
|no
|overview
|Initial overview type (choices are: year, month, day)
|year
|no
|handler
|Handler function is fired on click of a time entry in daily overview
|none
|no
Time series data where each day has a total time tracked (in seconds).
Details, if provided, are shown in a tooltip on mouseover in different overviews.
var data = [{
"date": "2016-01-01",
"total": 17164,
"details": [{
"name": "Project 1",
"date": "2016-01-01 12:30:45",
"value": 9192
}, {
"name": "Project 2",
"date": "2016-01-01 13:37:00",
"value": 6753
},
.....
{
"name": "Project N",
"date": "2016-01-01 17:52:41",
"value": 1219
}]
}]
In some cases details array could be large and in order to fit the data into the tooltip a short summary is generated with distinct projects and their total tracked time for that date.
In terms of optimization, summary data can be computed server-side and passed in using the
summary attribute.
And in addition to the data structure described above this would result in a summary dictionary with distinct project names and total values of tracked time in seconds, e.g.:
var data = [{
"date": "2016-01-01",
"total": 17164,
"details": [.....],
"summary": [{
"name": "Project 1",
"value": 9192
}, {
"name": "Project 2",
"value": 6753
},
.....
{
"name": "Project N",
"value": 1219
}]
}]
See index.html for an example implementation with random data or click here for a live demo.
If you want to use this heatmap as an angular component (version 2.x), see angular2-calendar-heatmap
If you want to use this heatmap as a React component, see reactjs-calendar-heatmap
If you are looking for a plain vanilla javascript version of the heatmap, check out calendar-heatmap-graph