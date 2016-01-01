openbase logo
ach

angular-calendar-heatmap

by Gleb
0.3.2

📊 Angular directive for d3.js calendar heatmap graph

Overview

Readme

Angular directive for D3.js Calendar Heatmap

This d3.js heatmap representing time series data is used to visualize tracked time over the past year, showing details for each of the days on demand. Converted into an angular directive for your convenience :)

Includes a global overview of multiple years and visualizations of year, month, week and day overview with zoom for details-on-demand.

Inspired by Github's contribution graph

Based on Calendar View by Mike Bostock
Aaand D3.js Calendar Heatmap by Darragh Kirwan

Demo

Click here for a live demo.

Global overview

Angular directive for d3.js calendar heatmap chart - global overview

Year overview

Angular directive for d3.js calendar heatmap chart - year overview

Month overview

Angular directive for d3.js calendar heatmap chart - month overview

Week overview

Angular directive for d3.js calendar heatmap chart - week overview

Day overview

Angular directive for d3.js calendar heatmap chart - day overview

Installation

1) Install 'angular-calendar-heatmap' with bower

bower install angular-calendar-heatmap

Or:

npm install angular-calendar-heatmap

2) Add 'g1b.calendar-heatmap' module to your app config

angular.module('myApp', [
  'g1b.calendar-heatmap',
  .....
])

3) Use 'calendar-heatmap' directive in a view

<calendar-heatmap data="example_data" color="'#ff0000'" overview="'year'" handler="print"></calendar-heatmap>

Attributes

PropertyUsageDefaultRequired
dataTime series data from max a year backnoneyes
colorTheme hex color#45ff00no
overviewInitial overview type (choices are: year, month, day)yearno
handlerHandler function is fired on click of a time entry in daily overviewnoneno

Example data

Time series data where each day has a total time tracked (in seconds).
Details, if provided, are shown in a tooltip on mouseover in different overviews.

var data = [{
  "date": "2016-01-01",
  "total": 17164,
  "details": [{
    "name": "Project 1",
    "date": "2016-01-01 12:30:45",
    "value": 9192
  }, {
    "name": "Project 2",
    "date": "2016-01-01 13:37:00",
    "value": 6753
  },
  .....
  {
    "name": "Project N",
    "date": "2016-01-01 17:52:41",
    "value": 1219
  }]
}]

Optimization

In some cases details array could be large and in order to fit the data into the tooltip a short summary is generated with distinct projects and their total tracked time for that date. In terms of optimization, summary data can be computed server-side and passed in using the summary attribute. And in addition to the data structure described above this would result in a summary dictionary with distinct project names and total values of tracked time in seconds, e.g.:

var data = [{
  "date": "2016-01-01",
  "total": 17164,
  "details": [.....],
  "summary": [{
    "name": "Project 1",
    "value": 9192
  }, {
    "name": "Project 2",
    "value": 6753
  },
  .....
  {
    "name": "Project N",
    "value": 1219
  }]
}]

See index.html for an example implementation with random data or click here for a live demo.

Angular2 component

If you want to use this heatmap as an angular component (version 2.x), see angular2-calendar-heatmap

React component

If you want to use this heatmap as a React component, see reactjs-calendar-heatmap

Non-Angular version

If you are looking for a plain vanilla javascript version of the heatmap, check out calendar-heatmap-graph

Dependencies

