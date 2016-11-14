openbase logo
by Martin Saint-Macary
0.4.3 (see all)

Cache Buster for AngularJS $http (and $resource). Especially useful for IE8, IE9

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.3K

GitHub Stars

59

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Cache Buster for Angular JS $http and $resource. Especially useful with Internet Explorer (IE8, IE9)

install

bower install angular-cache-buster --save

In your app module definition, add ngCacheBuster as a dependency

angular.module('myApp', ['ngCacheBuster']);

configure

AngularCacheBuster adds a cache buster to any $http requests (and hence to $resource requests). Since you probably want to maintain browser caching for your views, partials or other routes, you can supply a list of regexes that will be matched against all URL's. By default the supplied matchlist is a whitelist (i.e. busting everything not matching an entry in the list) but you can also set it to be a blacklist, (i.e. busting everything matching entries)

For instance, if you want to bust everything except views in a 'partials' folder and images in a 'images' folder , you can configure AngularCacheBuster this way:

angular.module('yourApp', ['ngCacheBuster'])
  .config(function(httpRequestInterceptorCacheBusterProvider){
    httpRequestInterceptorCacheBusterProvider.setMatchlist([/.*partials.*/,/.*images.*/]);
  });

If instead you want to allow everything to be cached, except your "/api/users" and "api/orders" (assuming they are the only things that change frequently), you can supply a matchlist as before, but pass in a second boolean argument "blacklist" set to true as well:

angular.module('yourApp', ['ngCacheBuster'])
  .config(function(httpRequestInterceptorCacheBusterProvider){
    httpRequestInterceptorCacheBusterProvider.setMatchlist([/.*orders.*/,/.*users.*/],true);
  });

use

That's it! All your resource calls will have a cache buster added for anything not in the whitelist, or if you specified "blacklist", for everything matching the blacklist,

test

karma start to launch the tests

