angular-busy

by Chris Gross
4.1.4 (see all)

Show busy/loading indicators on any element during $http requests (or any promise).

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.5K

GitHub Stars

1.5K

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Readme

angular-busy Build Status

Show busy/loading indicators on any $http or $resource request, or on any promise.

Demo

Live Demo

Getting Started

Install with Bower, npm, yarn, or download the files directly from the dist folder in the repo.

bower install angular-busy --save
npm install @cgross/angular-busy

Add dist/angular-busy.js and dist/angular-busy.css to your index.html.

Add cgBusy as a module dependency for your module.

angular.module('your_app', ['cgBusy']);

Add your promise to $scope and reference that in the cg-busy directive:

function MyCtrl($scope,$http,User) {

  //using $http
  $scope.myPromise = $http.get('...');

  //if you have a User class based on $resource
  $scope.myPromise = User.$save();

}

<!-- Use the simple syntax -->
<div cg-busy="myPromise"></div>

<!-- Use the advanced syntax -->
<div cg-busy="{promise:myPromise,message:'Loading Your Data',templateUrl:'mycustomtemplate.html'}"></div>

Options

The cg-busy directive expects either a promise or a configuration object.

In other words. You may do this:

<div cg-busy="myPromise"></div>

or this:

<div cg-busy="{promise:myPromise,message:'Loading',backdrop:false,templateUrl:'myAwesomeTemplate.html',delay:300,minDuration:700}"></div>
  • promise - Required. The promise (or array of promises) that will cause the busy indicator to show.
  • message - Optional. Defaults to 'Please Wait...'. The message to show in the indicator. This value may be updated while the promise is active. The indicator will reflect the updated values as they're changed.
  • backdrop - Optional. Boolean, default is true. If true a faded backdrop will be shown behind the progress indicator.
  • templateUrl - Optional. If provided, the given template will be shown in place of the default progress indicatory template.
  • delay - Optional. The amount of time to wait until showing the indicator. Defaults to 0. Specified in milliseconds.
  • minDuration - Optional. The amount of time to keep the indicator showing even if the promise was resolved quicker. Defaults to 0. Specified in milliseconds.
  • wrapperClass - Optional. The name(s) of the CSS classes to be applied to the wrapper element of the busy sign/animation. Defaults to cg-busy cg-busy-animation. Typically only useful if you wish to apply different positioning to the animation.

Providing Custom Templates

The angular-busy indicator is a regular Angular template. The templates have access to the scope where cg-busy was declared so you may reference your local scope variables in your custom templates. Additionally, the scope is augmented with a $message field containing the indicator message text.

Overriding Defaults

The defaut values for message, backdrop, templateUrl, delay, and minDuration may all be overriden by overriding the $injector value for cgBusyDefaults, like so:

angular.module('your_app').value('cgBusyDefaults',{
  message:'Loading Stuff',
  backdrop: false,
  templateUrl: 'my_custom_template.html',
  delay: 300,
  minDuration: 700,
  wrapperClass: 'my-class my-class2'
});

Only the values you'd like overriden need to be specified.

Release History

  • v4.1.4 - Fixed deprecated Angular success promise methods for 1.6. Published to npm.
  • v4.1.3 - Fix for issue #45 and issue #49.
  • v4.1.2 - Small bugs fixed, wrapperClass option added.
  • v4.1.1 - Compatibility with Angular 1.3.
  • v4.1.0
    • Change to how delay and minDuration work together. If specified together, minDuration will only take effect if the promise was active through the delay. For example, if delay=200 and minDuration=500 and the actual promise only took 100ms, no indicator will be shown. If the delay threshold is reached, the indicator will show for minDuration ms rather than minDuration minus delay as it had been before.
    • Backdrop now fades in with no movement. Message still animates in from the top.
  • v4.0.4 - Added bower_components to bower ignore.
  • v4.0.3 - Now supports Q promises.
  • v4.0.2 - Fix for min duration only being used when delay also being set.
  • v4.0.0 - Big update
  • Dependency on angular-promise-tracker has been removed. We now track promises directly.
  • Message is now configurable.
  • The template options is now templateUrl.
  • The delay option has been added.
  • The minDuration option has been added.
  • Changing default template has been modified to be part of the new cgBusyDefaults value.
  • v3.0.2 - Reverting back to promise-tracker v1.5 due to changes in the api.
  • v3.0.1 - Fix for using cg-busy when a tracker has already been registered.
  • v3.0.0 - Support for new promise-tracker api. Fix for multiple cg-busy's on the same scope.
  • v2.2.0 - Support for multiple trackers per indicator.
  • v2.1.0 - Removed work-around for issues in Angular 1.2-rc's.
  • v2.0.0 - Moved to Angular 1.2.0-rc1.
  • v1.0.0 - Added Bower support.
  • v0.1.1 - Updated to Angular 1.1.5 animation syntax.
  • v0.1.0 - Initial release.

100
Mihir-Spinx23 Ratings0 Reviews
Software Developer
October 19, 2020

