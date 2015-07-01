Create, read, update, delete MongoDB collections via AngularJS.
It uses :
Btw don't forget to include angular-resource.js
In you db.js backend :
var mongoose = require('mongoose');
var db = mongoose.connect('mongodb://localhost/pizza');
var Schema = mongoose.Schema;
var ObjectId = Schema.ObjectId;
var PizzaSchema = new Schema({
author : {
type : String,
},
color : {
type : String
},
size : {
type : Number
},
password : { // You can hide it from read and write ! (cf after)
type : String
}
});
// You can optionally add a method to schema.methods that is executed based
// on the type of HTTP request with the names "query", "get", "put", "post", and "delete"
// The callback receives the affected entities as it's parameter.
PizzaSchema.methods.query = function(entities) {
console.log("Queried:");
console.log(entities);
};
PizzaSchema.methods.get = function(entity) {
console.log("Got:")
console.log(entity);
};
PizzaSchema.methods.put = function(entity) {
console.log("Put:")
console.log(entity);
};
PizzaSchema.methods.post = function(entity) {
console.log("Posted:")
console.log(entity);
};
PizzaSchema.methods.delete = function(entity) {
console.log("Deleted:")
console.log(entity);
};
exports.Pizza = mongoose.model('pizzas', PizzaSchema);
In your backend app.js :
var db = require('./db.js');
// Mount all the resource on /api prefix
var angularBridge = new (require('angular-bridge'))(app, {
urlPrefix : '/api/'
});
// With express you can password protect a url prefix :
app.use('/api', express.basicAuth('admin', 'my_password'));
// Expose the pizzas collection via REST
angularBridge.addResource('pizzas', db.Pizza);
// Hiding fields
angularBridge.addResource('toppings', db.Toppings, { hide : ['_id', 'password']});
// Read-only fields (sent to client, but will not write to database)
angularBridge.addResource('jaboodies', db.Jaboody, { readOnly: ['_id', 'cantChangeMe']});
// Force a mongoose query (to restrict access to certain items only)
angularBridge.addResource('projects', db.Project, { query: '{_user: String(req.user._id)}'});
// Note: This can be passed as an object, but you can also pass it as a string
// in cases where the object you're looking for is only accessible within
// the HTTP-verb callback (in this example, 'req' will give an error if it
// is not passed as a string)
// Force a particular value regardless of what the client sends
angularBridge.addResource('clients', db.Client, { force: {_user: 'req.user._id' }});
// Enable population for the given fields
angularBridge.addResource('projects', db.Project, { populate: "_ref1" });
BE CAREFUL!
force AND
query BOTH USE
eval()
That's all for the backend, now in Angular :
var HomeCtrl = function($scope, $routeParams, $location, $resource) {
var PizzaDb = $resource('/api/pizzas/:id', { id: '@_id' });
// Magic, you are ready now !
var new_pizza = new PizzaDb({
author : 'agoodpizayolo',
color : 'blue',
size : 999
});
new_pizza.$save(function(save_the_pizza) {
console.log('Success pizza - ', save_the_pizza);
});
PizzaDb.get({id : '50b40dd6ed3f055a27000001'}, function(pizza) {
pizza.color = 'UV';
pizza.$save();
});
};
