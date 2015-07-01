Angular Bridge

Create, read, update, delete MongoDB collections via AngularJS.

It uses :

Mongoose for accessing to Mongodb

Express for the routing

AngularJS (with the $resource method)

Btw don't forget to include angular-resource.js

Sample code

Backend code

In you db.js backend :

var mongoose = require ( 'mongoose' ); var db = mongoose.connect( 'mongodb://localhost/pizza' ); var Schema = mongoose.Schema; var ObjectId = Schema.ObjectId; var PizzaSchema = new Schema({ author : { type : String , }, color : { type : String }, size : { type : Number }, password : { type : String } }); PizzaSchema.methods.query = function ( entities ) { console .log( "Queried:" ); console .log(entities); }; PizzaSchema.methods.get = function ( entity ) { console .log( "Got:" ) console .log(entity); }; PizzaSchema.methods.put = function ( entity ) { console .log( "Put:" ) console .log(entity); }; PizzaSchema.methods.post = function ( entity ) { console .log( "Posted:" ) console .log(entity); }; PizzaSchema.methods.delete = function ( entity ) { console .log( "Deleted:" ) console .log(entity); }; exports.Pizza = mongoose.model( 'pizzas' , PizzaSchema);

In your backend app.js :

var db = require ( './db.js' ); var angularBridge = new ( require ( 'angular-bridge' ))(app, { urlPrefix : '/api/' }); app.use( '/api' , express.basicAuth( 'admin' , 'my_password' )); angularBridge.addResource( 'pizzas' , db.Pizza); angularBridge.addResource( 'toppings' , db.Toppings, { hide : [ '_id' , 'password' ]}); angularBridge.addResource( 'jaboodies' , db.Jaboody, { readOnly : [ '_id' , 'cantChangeMe' ]}); angularBridge.addResource( 'projects' , db.Project, { query : '{_user: String(req.user._id)}' }); angularBridge.addResource( 'clients' , db.Client, { force : { _user : 'req.user._id' }}); angularBridge.addResource( 'projects' , db.Project, { populate : "_ref1" });

BE CAREFUL! force AND query BOTH USE eval()

Front end code

That's all for the backend, now in Angular :

var HomeCtrl = function ( $scope, $routeParams, $location, $resource ) { var PizzaDb = $resource( '/api/pizzas/:id' , { id : '@_id' }); var new_pizza = new PizzaDb({ author : 'agoodpizayolo' , color : 'blue' , size : 999 }); new_pizza.$save( function ( save_the_pizza ) { console .log( 'Success pizza - ' , save_the_pizza); }); PizzaDb.get({ id : '50b40dd6ed3f055a27000001' }, function ( pizza ) { pizza.color = 'UV' ; pizza.$save(); }); };

