An Angular library of masks applicable to several Brazilian data like I.E., CNPJ, CPF and others

Installation

With Bower:

bower install --save angular-br-filters

With NPM:

npm install --save angular-br-filters

How to use

Import the angular-br-filters.min.js script in your page. Include the module idf.br-filters in your angular app. Use it as an angular filter:

< strong > Percentage: </ strong > {{'0.1' | percentage}}

Demo Page

More exaples in http://the-darc.github.io/angular-br-filters/