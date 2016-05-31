This is a simple AngularJS service to provide browser information. It's heavily based on bowser code.
None except for AngularJS.
bower install --save angular-bowser
OR
npm install --save angular-bowser
Include src/angular-bowser.js in your html.
<script src="node_modules/angular-bowser/src/angular-bowser.js"></script>
Add the angular-bowser module as a dependency to your application module:
angular.module('MyApp', ['jlareau.bowser']);
Inject the service where you need it. A good place is in the run section of your application.
angular.module('MyApp')
.run(['bowser', function(bowser) {
if ( bowser.msie && bowser.version <= 6 ) {
alert(`${bowser.name}, Seriously?!`);
}
}]);
Example of properties are: firefox, chrome, msie, opera, android, ios, safari
The browser version is always in the version property.
For more information, please check bowser.