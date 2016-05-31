openbase logo
angular-bowser

by Jacques Lareau
0.0.4 (see all)

An AngularJS service to detect client browser and version

Popularity

Downloads/wk

829

GitHub Stars

18

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

angular-bowser

This is a simple AngularJS service to provide browser information. It's heavily based on bowser code.

Dependencies

None except for AngularJS.

Install

bower install --save angular-bowser

OR

npm install --save angular-bowser

Usage

Include src/angular-bowser.js in your html.

<script src="node_modules/angular-bowser/src/angular-bowser.js"></script>

Add the angular-bowser module as a dependency to your application module:

angular.module('MyApp', ['jlareau.bowser']);

Inject the service where you need it. A good place is in the run section of your application.

angular.module('MyApp')
    .run(['bowser', function(bowser) {
    
        if ( bowser.msie && bowser.version <= 6 ) {
        
            alert(`${bowser.name}, Seriously?!`);
            
        }
    
    }]);

Properties

Example of properties are: firefox, chrome, msie, opera, android, ios, safari

The browser version is always in the version property.

For more information, please check bowser.

See also

ng-device-detector

