This is a simple AngularJS service to provide browser information. It's heavily based on bowser code.

Dependencies

None except for AngularJS.

Install

bower install --save angular-bowser

OR

npm install --save angular-bowser

Usage

Include src/angular-bowser.js in your html.

< script src = "node_modules/angular-bowser/src/angular-bowser.js" > </ script >

Add the angular-bowser module as a dependency to your application module:

angular.module( 'MyApp' , [ 'jlareau.bowser' ]);

Inject the service where you need it. A good place is in the run section of your application.

angular.module( 'MyApp' ) .run([ 'bowser' , function ( bowser ) { if ( bowser.msie && bowser.version <= 6 ) { alert( ` ${bowser.name} , Seriously?!` ); } }]);

Properties

Example of properties are: firefox, chrome, msie, opera, android, ios, safari

The browser version is always in the version property.

For more information, please check bowser.

See also

ng-device-detector