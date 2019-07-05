Angular Bootstrap Toggle - AngularJS version of Bootstrap Toggle

Demo

Do you want to see directive in action? Visit http://ziscloud.github.io/angular-bootstrap-toggle/!

Installation

Installation is easy as UI Bootstrap has minimal dependencies - only the AngularJS and Twitter Bootstrap's CSS are required. It is strongly recommended you use Angular 1.3+ or higher due to 'Bind Once'.

Install with Bower

$ bower install angular-bootstrap-toggle --save

Adding dependency to your project

When you are done downloading all the dependencies and project files the only remaining part is to add dependencies on the ui.toggle AngularJS module:

angular.module( 'myApp' , [ 'ui.toggle' ]);

If you're a Browserify or Webpack user, you can do:

var abt = require ( 'angular-bootstrap-toggle' ); angular.module( 'myApp' , [abt]);

Support

FAQ

https://github.com/ziscloud/angular-bootstrap-toggle/wiki/FAQ

Supported browsers

Directives from this repository are automatically tested with the following browsers:

Chrome (stable and canary channel)

Firefox

IE 9 and 10

Opera

Safari

Modern mobile browsers should work without problems.

Need help?

Need help using this directive?

https://gitter.im/ziscloud/angular-bootstrap-toggle/~chat#share.

Ask a question in StackOverflow under the angular-bootstrap-toggle tag.

Please do not create new issues in this repository to ask questions about using UI Bootstrap

Found a bug?

Please take a look at CONTRIBUTING.md and submit your issue here.

Contributing to the project

We are always looking for the quality contributions! Please check the CONTRIBUTING.md for the contribution guidelines.