Do you want to see directive in action? Visit http://ziscloud.github.io/angular-bootstrap-toggle/!
Installation is easy as UI Bootstrap has minimal dependencies - only the AngularJS and Twitter Bootstrap's CSS are required. It is strongly recommended you use Angular 1.3+ or higher due to 'Bind Once'.
$ bower install angular-bootstrap-toggle --save
When you are done downloading all the dependencies and project files the only remaining part is to add dependencies on the
ui.toggle AngularJS module:
angular.module('myApp', ['ui.toggle']);
If you're a Browserify or Webpack user, you can do:
var abt = require('angular-bootstrap-toggle');
angular.module('myApp', [abt]);
Directives from this repository are automatically tested with the following browsers:
Modern mobile browsers should work without problems.
We are always looking for the quality contributions! Please check the CONTRIBUTING.md for the contribution guidelines.