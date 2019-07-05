openbase logo
abt

angular-bootstrap-toggle

by Shunyun Wong
0.4.2 (see all)

AngularJS version of Bootstrap Toggle

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

5.2K

GitHub Stars

53

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Angular Bootstrap Toggle - AngularJS version of Bootstrap Toggle

Gitter Build Status devDependency Status

Demo

Do you want to see directive in action? Visit http://ziscloud.github.io/angular-bootstrap-toggle/!

Installation

Installation is easy as UI Bootstrap has minimal dependencies - only the AngularJS and Twitter Bootstrap's CSS are required. It is strongly recommended you use Angular 1.3+ or higher due to 'Bind Once'.

Install with Bower

$ bower install angular-bootstrap-toggle --save

Adding dependency to your project

When you are done downloading all the dependencies and project files the only remaining part is to add dependencies on the ui.toggle AngularJS module:

angular.module('myApp', ['ui.toggle']);

If you're a Browserify or Webpack user, you can do:

var abt = require('angular-bootstrap-toggle');

angular.module('myApp', [abt]);

Support

FAQ

https://github.com/ziscloud/angular-bootstrap-toggle/wiki/FAQ

Supported browsers

Directives from this repository are automatically tested with the following browsers:

  • Chrome (stable and canary channel)
  • Firefox
  • IE 9 and 10
  • Opera
  • Safari

Modern mobile browsers should work without problems.

Need help?

Need help using this directive?

Please do not create new issues in this repository to ask questions about using UI Bootstrap

Found a bug?

Please take a look at CONTRIBUTING.md and submit your issue here.

Contributing to the project

We are always looking for the quality contributions! Please check the CONTRIBUTING.md for the contribution guidelines.

