AngularJS directive for the bootstrap-switch jQuery plugin.

Usage

Installation

bower install angular-bootstrap-switch

or

npm install angular-bootstrap-switch

This will install AngularJS, jQuery, and the original bootstrap-switch.

Registration

To be able to use the directive, you need to register the angular-bootstrap-switch module as a dependency:

angular.module( 'yourModule' , [ 'frapontillo.bootstrap-switch' ]);

Directive

The directive can work on both element and attribute levels. The following example contains all of the supported attributes:

< input bs-switch ng-model = "isSelected" type = "checkbox" switch-active = "{{ isActive }}" switch-readonly = "{{ isReadonly }}" switch-size = "{{ size }}" switch-animate = "{{ animate }}" switch-label = "{{ label }}" switch-icon = "{{ icon }}" switch-on-text = "{{ onLabel }}" switch-off-text = "{{ offLabel }}" switch-on-color = "{{ on }}" switch-off-color = "{{ off }}" switch-radio-off = "{{ radioOff }}" switch-label-width = "{{ labelWidth }}" switch-handle-width = "{{ handleWidth }}" switch-inverse = "{{ inverse }}" switch-change = "onChange()" ng-true-value = "'yep'" ng-false-value = "'nope'" >

Short doc for all of the attributes:

ng-model , the value to bind the switch to

, the value to bind the switch to type , has to be one of checkbox and radio . This value is mandatory and must be a string, as it cannot be changed once set (see this answer on StackOverflow). If you choose radio , be sure to follow the AngularJS radio specs, meaning you have to specify the same ngModel and a different value or ng-value attribute for each radio

, has to be one of and . This value is mandatory and must be a string, as it cannot be changed once set (see this answer on StackOverflow). If you choose , be sure to follow the AngularJS radio specs, meaning you have to specify the same and a different or attribute for each radio switch-active , determines if the switch is enabled or not (changes the inner input's disabled attribute)

, determines if the switch is enabled or not (changes the inner input's attribute) switch-readonly , determines if the switch is read-only or not (changes the inner input's readonly attribute)

, determines if the switch is read-only or not (changes the inner input's attribute) switch-size , can be the empty string as default, mini , small , large

, can be the empty string as default, , , switch-animate , determines if the switch animates when toggled

, determines if the switch animates when toggled switch-on-text , sets the positive (checked) text

, sets the positive (checked) text switch-off-text , sets the negative (unchecked) text

, sets the negative (unchecked) text switch-on-color , sets the positive (checked) class, can be primary (as default), default , info , success , warning , danger

, sets the positive (checked) class, can be (as default), , , , , switch-off-color , sets the negative (unchecked) class, can be default (as default), primary , info , success , warning , danger

, sets the negative (unchecked) class, can be (as default), , , , , switch-label , sets the toggle label

, sets the toggle label switch-icon , sets the toggle icon (e.g. icon-save )

, sets the toggle icon (e.g. ) switch-wrapper , sets the main container class, use a falsy value to fall back to the default one

, sets the main container class, use a falsy value to fall back to the default one switch-radio-off , allows a radio button to be unchecked by the user (from true to false )

, allows a radio button to be unchecked by the user (from to ) switch-label-width , sets the width of the middle label

, sets the width of the middle label switch-handle-width , sets the width of both handles

, sets the width of both handles switch-inverse , inverts the on/off handles

, inverts the on/off handles switch-change , evaluates an expression whenever the model value changes. Instead, ng-change will fire when view value changes (e.g from a click)

Migrating from bootstrap-switch~2

Read the CHANGELOG information to learn what's different in 0.3.0 .

Examples

The example folder shows a simple working demo of the switch.

Compatibility

IE8 requires you to attach the directive to an <input type="checkbox"> or <input type="radio"> . Due to some incompatibilities it is not possible to use a custom tag or div instead.

Development

Test and build

To build the directive yourself you need to have NodeJS. Then do the following:

npm install -g grunt-cli bower karma npm install bower install grunt test -travis grunt build

Contribute

To contribute, please follow the generic AngularJS Contributing Guidelines, with the only exception to send the PR to the develop branch instead of master .

Francesco Pontillo (francescopontillo@gmail.com)

