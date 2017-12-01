openbase logo
abs

angular-bootstrap-switch

by Francesco Pontillo
0.5.2 (see all)

AngularJS directive for the bootstrap-switch jQuery plugin.

Overview

2.2K

GitHub Stars

305

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

16

Package

Dependencies

4

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

angular-bootstrap-switch

Bower version NPM version Build Status Apache License

AngularJS directive for the bootstrap-switch jQuery plugin.

Usage

Installation

$ bower install angular-bootstrap-switch

or

$ npm install angular-bootstrap-switch

This will install AngularJS, jQuery, and the original bootstrap-switch.

Registration

To be able to use the directive, you need to register the angular-bootstrap-switch module as a dependency:

angular.module('yourModule', ['frapontillo.bootstrap-switch'
    // other dependencies
]);

Directive

The directive can work on both element and attribute levels. The following example contains all of the supported attributes:

<input
    bs-switch
    ng-model="isSelected"
    type="checkbox"
    switch-active="{{ isActive }}"
    switch-readonly="{{ isReadonly }}"
    switch-size="{{ size }}"
    switch-animate="{{ animate }}"
    switch-label="{{ label }}"
    switch-icon="{{ icon }}"
    switch-on-text="{{ onLabel }}"
    switch-off-text="{{ offLabel }}"
    switch-on-color="{{ on }}"
    switch-off-color="{{ off }}"
    switch-radio-off="{{ radioOff }}"
    switch-label-width="{{ labelWidth }}"
    switch-handle-width="{{ handleWidth }}"
    switch-inverse="{{ inverse }}"
    switch-change="onChange()"
    ng-true-value="'yep'"
    ng-false-value="'nope'">

Short doc for all of the attributes:

  • ng-model, the value to bind the switch to
  • type, has to be one of checkbox and radio. This value is mandatory and must be a string, as it cannot be changed once set (see this answer on StackOverflow). If you choose radio, be sure to follow the AngularJS radio specs, meaning you have to specify the same ngModel and a different value or ng-value attribute for each radio
  • switch-active, determines if the switch is enabled or not (changes the inner input's disabled attribute)
  • switch-readonly, determines if the switch is read-only or not (changes the inner input's readonly attribute)
  • switch-size, can be the empty string as default, mini, small, large
  • switch-animate, determines if the switch animates when toggled
  • switch-on-text, sets the positive (checked) text
  • switch-off-text, sets the negative (unchecked) text
  • switch-on-color, sets the positive (checked) class, can be primary (as default), default, info, success, warning, danger
  • switch-off-color, sets the negative (unchecked) class, can be default (as default), primary, info, success, warning, danger
  • switch-label, sets the toggle label
  • switch-icon, sets the toggle icon (e.g. icon-save)
  • switch-wrapper, sets the main container class, use a falsy value to fall back to the default one
  • switch-radio-off, allows a radio button to be unchecked by the user (from true to false)
  • switch-label-width, sets the width of the middle label
  • switch-handle-width, sets the width of both handles
  • switch-inverse, inverts the on/off handles
  • switch-change, evaluates an expression whenever the model value changes. Instead, ng-change will fire when view value changes (e.g from a click)

Migrating from bootstrap-switch~2

Read the CHANGELOG information to learn what's different in 0.3.0.

Examples

The example folder shows a simple working demo of the switch.

Compatibility

IE8 requires you to attach the directive to an <input type="checkbox"> or <input type="radio">. Due to some incompatibilities it is not possible to use a custom tag or div instead.

Development

Test and build

To build the directive yourself you need to have NodeJS. Then do the following:

$ npm install -g grunt-cli bower karma
$ npm install
$ bower install
$ grunt test-travis
$ grunt build

Contribute

To contribute, please follow the generic AngularJS Contributing Guidelines, with the only exception to send the PR to the develop branch instead of master.

Author

Francesco Pontillo (francescopontillo@gmail.com)

License

   Copyright 2014-2017 Francesco Pontillo

   Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
   you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
   You may obtain a copy of the License at

     http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0

   Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
   distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
   WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
   See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
   limitations under the License.

