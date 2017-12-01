AngularJS directive for the bootstrap-switch jQuery plugin.
$ bower install angular-bootstrap-switch
or
$ npm install angular-bootstrap-switch
This will install AngularJS, jQuery, and the original bootstrap-switch.
To be able to use the directive, you need to register the
angular-bootstrap-switch module as a dependency:
angular.module('yourModule', ['frapontillo.bootstrap-switch'
// other dependencies
]);
The directive can work on both element and attribute levels. The following example contains all of the supported attributes:
<input
bs-switch
ng-model="isSelected"
type="checkbox"
switch-active="{{ isActive }}"
switch-readonly="{{ isReadonly }}"
switch-size="{{ size }}"
switch-animate="{{ animate }}"
switch-label="{{ label }}"
switch-icon="{{ icon }}"
switch-on-text="{{ onLabel }}"
switch-off-text="{{ offLabel }}"
switch-on-color="{{ on }}"
switch-off-color="{{ off }}"
switch-radio-off="{{ radioOff }}"
switch-label-width="{{ labelWidth }}"
switch-handle-width="{{ handleWidth }}"
switch-inverse="{{ inverse }}"
switch-change="onChange()"
ng-true-value="'yep'"
ng-false-value="'nope'">
Short doc for all of the attributes:
ng-model, the value to bind the switch to
type, has to be one of
checkbox and
radio.
This value is mandatory and must be a string, as it cannot be changed once set (see this answer on StackOverflow).
If you choose
radio, be sure to follow the AngularJS radio specs,
meaning you have to specify the same
ngModel and a different
value or
ng-value attribute for each radio
switch-active, determines if the switch is enabled or not (changes the inner input's
disabled attribute)
switch-readonly, determines if the switch is read-only or not (changes the inner input's
readonly attribute)
switch-size, can be the empty string as default,
mini,
small,
large
switch-animate, determines if the switch animates when toggled
switch-on-text, sets the positive (checked) text
switch-off-text, sets the negative (unchecked) text
switch-on-color, sets the positive (checked) class, can be
primary (as default),
default,
info,
success,
warning,
danger
switch-off-color, sets the negative (unchecked) class, can be
default (as default),
primary,
info,
success,
warning,
danger
switch-label, sets the toggle label
switch-icon, sets the toggle icon (e.g.
icon-save)
switch-wrapper, sets the main container class, use a falsy value to fall back to the default one
switch-radio-off, allows a radio button to be unchecked by the user (from
true to
false)
switch-label-width, sets the width of the middle label
switch-handle-width, sets the width of both handles
switch-inverse, inverts the on/off handles
switch-change, evaluates an expression whenever the model value changes. Instead,
ng-change will fire when view value changes (e.g from a click)
Read the CHANGELOG information to learn what's different in
0.3.0.
The
example folder shows a simple working demo of the switch.
IE8 requires you to attach the directive to an
<input type="checkbox"> or
<input type="radio">. Due to some incompatibilities it is not possible to use a custom tag or
div instead.
To build the directive yourself you need to have NodeJS. Then do the following:
$ npm install -g grunt-cli bower karma
$ npm install
$ bower install
$ grunt test-travis
$ grunt build
To contribute, please follow the generic AngularJS Contributing Guidelines, with the only exception to send the PR to the
develop branch instead of
master.
Francesco Pontillo (francescopontillo@gmail.com)
Copyright 2014-2017 Francesco Pontillo
Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
You may obtain a copy of the License at
http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
limitations under the License.