This plugin was mostly put together quickly with the intent of using something that worked. It has zero test coverage. It is, however, registered on bower as angular-bootstrap-slider . Just include slider.js and use the package ui.bootstrap-slider . You will also need to include bootstrap-sliders CSS and JS.

Available Options

See bootstrap-slider for examples and options.

Sample Usage

< slider ng-model = "sliders.sliderValue" min = "testOptions.min" step = "testOptions.step" max = "testOptions.max" value = "testOptions.value" > </ slider > < span slider ng-model = "sliders.secondSliderValue" min = "minTest" > </ span >

Troubleshooting

Tooltips

If you Want to hide the tooltip on your slider (or define a value for the bootstrap-slider data-slider-tooltip options, such as "show", "hide" or "always"), you should use the tooltip attribute, like this :

< slider ng-model = "sliders.sliderValue" min = "testOptions.min" step = "testOptions.step" max = "testOptions.max" value = "testOptions.value" tooltip = "hide" > </ slider >

But, if the tooltip attribute is in conflict with another angular directive, you can use the alternative slider-tooltip attribute :

< slider ng-model = "sliders.sliderValue" min = "testOptions.min" step = "testOptions.step" max = "testOptions.max" value = "testOptions.value" slider-tooltip = "hide" > </ slider >

Event Calbacks