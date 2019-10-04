This plugin was mostly put together quickly with the intent of using something that worked. It has zero test coverage. It is, however, registered on bower as
angular-bootstrap-slider. Just include
slider.js and use the package
ui.bootstrap-slider. You will also need to include bootstrap-sliders CSS and JS.
See bootstrap-slider for examples and options.
<!-- it can be used as an element -->
<slider ng-model="sliders.sliderValue" min="testOptions.min" step="testOptions.step" max="testOptions.max" value="testOptions.value"></slider>
<!-- ..or an attribute -->
<span slider ng-model="sliders.secondSliderValue" min="minTest"></span>
If you Want to hide the tooltip on your slider (or define a value for the bootstrap-slider
data-slider-tooltip options, such as "show", "hide" or "always"), you should use the
tooltip attribute, like this :
<!-- it can be used as an element -->
<slider ng-model="sliders.sliderValue" min="testOptions.min" step="testOptions.step" max="testOptions.max" value="testOptions.value" tooltip="hide"></slider>
But, if the
tooltip attribute is in conflict with another angular directive, you can use the alternative
slider-tooltip attribute :
<!-- it can be used as an element -->
<slider ng-model="sliders.sliderValue" min="testOptions.min" step="testOptions.step" max="testOptions.max" value="testOptions.value" slider-tooltip="hide"></slider>
<!-- event callbacks receive the name of the event and the associated value with that event -->
<slider ng-model="sliders.sliderValue" on-stop-slide="myCallback($event,value)"></slider>