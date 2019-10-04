openbase logo
abs

angular-bootstrap-slider

by Kyle J. Kemp
0.1.29 (see all)

an angularjs directive for seiyria-bootstrap-slider

Popularity

Downloads/wk

5.7K

GitHub Stars

182

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

57

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Angular Range Slider

Readme

angular-bootstrap-slider

This plugin was mostly put together quickly with the intent of using something that worked. It has zero test coverage. It is, however, registered on bower as angular-bootstrap-slider. Just include slider.js and use the package ui.bootstrap-slider. You will also need to include bootstrap-sliders CSS and JS.

Available Options

See bootstrap-slider for examples and options.

Sample Usage

<!-- it can be used as an element -->
<slider ng-model="sliders.sliderValue" min="testOptions.min" step="testOptions.step" max="testOptions.max" value="testOptions.value"></slider>

<!-- ..or an attribute -->
<span slider ng-model="sliders.secondSliderValue" min="minTest"></span>

Troubleshooting

Tooltips

If you Want to hide the tooltip on your slider (or define a value for the bootstrap-slider data-slider-tooltip options, such as "show", "hide" or "always"), you should use the tooltip attribute, like this :

<!-- it can be used as an element -->
<slider ng-model="sliders.sliderValue" min="testOptions.min" step="testOptions.step" max="testOptions.max" value="testOptions.value" tooltip="hide"></slider>

But, if the tooltip attribute is in conflict with another angular directive, you can use the alternative slider-tooltip attribute :

<!-- it can be used as an element -->
<slider ng-model="sliders.sliderValue" min="testOptions.min" step="testOptions.step" max="testOptions.max" value="testOptions.value" slider-tooltip="hide"></slider>

Event Calbacks

<!-- event callbacks receive the name of the event and the associated value with that event -->
<slider ng-model="sliders.sliderValue" on-stop-slide="myCallback($event,value)"></slider>

