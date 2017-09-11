AngularJS directives for making Bootstrap 3 Tabs or AngularUI Bootstrap Tabs scroll horizontally rather than wrap. (Note that jQuery is required, not just JQLite.)
Here's what they look like:
And here are plunks showing them working with:
There are two directives to choose from, and three ways to use them:
There are also some optional features available:
bower install angular-bootstrap-scrolling-tabs or npm:
npm install angular-bootstrap-scrolling-tabs
scrolling-tabs.min.css (or
scrolling-tabs.css) on your page after Bootstrap's CSS
scrolling-tabs.min.js (or
scrolling-tabs.js) on your page (make sure that jQuery and Angular are included before it, and that jQuery is included before Angular)
mj.scrollingTabs as a module dependency to your app:
angular.module('myapp', ['mj.scrollingTabs']);
scrolling-tabs.js and
scrolling-tabs.css, have been moved from the project root into
<root>/dist/.
If you're using Bootstrap Tabs (
nav-tabs) or AngularUI Bootstrap Tabs (
tabset) and you don't want them to wrap if the page is too narrow to accommodate them all in one row, you can use these Angular directives to keep them in a row that scrolls horizontally.
It adjusts itself on window resize (debounced to prevent resize event wackiness), so if the window is widened enough to accommodate all tabs, scrolling will deactivate and the scroll arrows will disappear. (And, of course, vice versa if the window is narrowed.)
There are two directives to choose from, depending on your application:
scrolling-tabs is a component directive that replaces your standard Bootstrap
ul.nav-tabs element.
scrolling-tabs-wrapper is a behavioral directive that wraps either a standard Bootstrap
ul.nav-tabs element or an AngularUI Bootstrap
tabset element.
Note: Similar to Bootstrap tabs, nested tabs are not supported.
If your
nav-tabs markup looks like this (it assumes your tabs are data-driven and you're using
ng-repeat to generate them):
<div class="scrolling-tabs-container" ng-controller="MainCtrl as main">
<!-- Nav tabs -->
<ul class="nav nav-tabs" role="tablist">
<li ng-class="{ 'active': tab.active, 'disabled': tab.disabled }" ng-repeat="tab in main.tabs">
<a ng-href="{{'#' + tab.paneId}}" role="tab" data-toggle="tab">{{tab.title}}</a>
</li>
</ul>
<!-- Tab panes -->
<div class="tab-content">
<div class="tab-pane" ng-class="{ 'active': tab.active }" id="{{tab.paneId}}"
ng-repeat="tab in main.tabs">{{tab.content}}</div>
</div>
</div>
you can replace the
ul.nav-tabs element with the
scrolling-tabs element directive, like so:
<div class="scrolling-tabs-container" ng-controller="MainCtrl as main">
<!-- Scrolling Nav tabs -->
<scrolling-tabs tabs="{{main.tabs}}"
prop-pane-id="paneId"
prop-title="title"
prop-active="active"
prop-disabled="disabled"
tab-click="main.handleClickOnTab($event, $index, tab);">
</scrolling-tabs>
<!-- Tab panes -->
<div class="tab-content">
<div class="tab-pane" ng-class="{ 'active': tab.active }" id="{{tab.paneId}}"
ng-repeat="tab in main.tabs">{{tab.content}}</div>
</div>
</div>
The only attribute the directive requires is a
tabs attribute—the others are all optional, depending on your setup—which must be set to an array of objects like this (note that the tab titles can contain HTML):
var tabs = [
{ paneId: 'tab01', title: 'Tab <em>1</em> of 12', content: 'Tab Number 1 Content', active: true, disabled: false },
{ paneId: 'tab02', title: 'Tab 2 of 12', content: 'Tab Number 2 Content', active: false, disabled: false },
{ paneId: 'tab03', title: 'Tab 3 of 12', content: 'Tab Number 3 Content', active: false, disabled: false },
{ paneId: 'tab04', title: 'Tab 4 of 12', content: 'Tab Number 4 Content', active: false, disabled: false },
{ paneId: 'tab05', title: 'Tab 5 of 12', content: 'Tab Number 5 Content', active: false, disabled: false }
];
Each object must have a property for the tab title, a property for the ID of its target pane (so its href property can be set), and a boolean property for its active state; optionally, it can also have a boolean for its disabled state.
By default, the directive assumes those properties will be named
title,
paneId,
active, and
disabled, but if you want to use different property names, you can pass them in as attributes on the directive element:
|Property
|Default Property Name
|Optional Attribute for Custom Property Name
|Title
|title
|prop-title
|Target Pane ID
|paneId
|prop-pane-id
|Active
|active
|prop-active
|Disabled
|disabled
|prop-disabled
So, for example, if your tab objects used the property name
tabLabel for their titles, you would add attribute
prop-title="tabLabel" to the
<scrolling-tabs> element.
An optional
tab-click attribute can also be added to the directive. That function will be called when a tab is clicked. It can be configured to accept the Angular
$event and
$index arguments, as well as the
tab object that was clicked (which must be assigned the parameter name
tab).
If you would prefer to keep your standard Bootstrap
ul.nav-tabs (or
ul.nav-pills) markup and just want to make it scrollable, you can wrap it in a
div that has the
scrolling-tabs-wrapper attribute directive on it:
<!-- wrap nav-tabs ul in a div with scrolling-tabs-wrapper directive on it -->
<div scrolling-tabs-wrapper>
<!-- Standard Bootstrap ul.nav-tabs -->
<ul class="nav nav-tabs" role="tablist">
<li ng-class="{ 'active': tab.active, 'disabled': tab.disabled }" ng-repeat="tab in main.tabs">
<a ng-href="{{'#' + tab.paneId}}" role="tab" data-toggle="tab">{{tab.title}}</a>
</li>
</ul>
</div>
<!-- Tab panes -->
<div class="tab-content">
<div class="tab-pane" ng-class="{ 'active': tab.active }" id="{{tab.paneId}}"
ng-repeat="tab in main.tabs">{{tab.content}}</div>
</div>
Similarly, if you're using AngularUI Bootstrap Tabs, you can make them scrollable by wrapping the
tabset element in a
div that has the
scrolling-tabs-wrapper attribute directive on it:
<!-- wrap tabset in a div with scrolling-tabs-wrapper directive on it -->
<div scrolling-tabs-wrapper>
<tabset>
<tab ng-repeat="tab in main.tabs" heading="{{tab.title}}" active="tab.active" disabled="tab.disabled">
{{tab.content}}
</tab>
</tabset>
</div>
If you will be adding tabs after page load (via, say, button click), add attribute
watch-tabs to the directive element and have it point to your tabs array:
<scrolling-tabs tabs="{{main.tabs}}"
watch-tabs="main.tabs"
<div scrolling-tabs-wrapper watch-tabs="main.tabs">
This will add a watcher to your
tabs array that triggers the directive to refresh itself if the array changes.
If you want to ensure the scrolling always ends with a tab edge aligned with the left scroll arrow so there won't be a partially hidden tab, add attribute
scroll-to-tab-edge="true" to the directive element:
<scrolling-tabs tabs="{{main.tabs}}"
scroll-to-tab-edge="true"
<div scrolling-tabs-wrapper scroll-to-tab-edge="true">
There's no way to guarantee the left and right edges will be full tabs because that's dependent on the the width of the tabs and the window. So this just makes sure the left side will be a full tab.
You can use the
refresh-on attribute to force a refresh of the tabs container sizing (along with an automatic scroll to the active tab if it's not in view after the resize). If, for example, you will be programmatically changing the size of the container—and therefore no window resize event will trigger—the tabs container will need to be told that it should resize its various components.
<scrolling-tabs tabs="{{main.tabs}}"
refresh-on="main.triggerRefresh"
<div scrolling-tabs-wrapper refresh-on="main.triggerRefresh">
If that attribute is present, the directive will set up a
$watch on that scope property and force a refresh when the property is truthy. So there are different ways you can set it up:
/* Option 1 - use a boolean that will need to get set back to false each
time, otherwise the $watch will only trigger the first time
you set it to true */
main.triggerRefresh = false;
function forceARefresh() {
main.triggerRefresh = true;
$timeout(function() {
main.triggerRefresh = false;
});
}
/* Option 2 - use an int and increment it each time */
main.triggerRefresh = 0;
function forceARefresh() {
main.triggerRefresh++;
}
To enable horizontal swiping for touch screens, you need to enable horizontal scrolling—and therefore the horizontal scrollbar—for the tabs. For WebKit-based browsers, the scrollbar can then be hidden via CSS, but for browsers that don't support
::-webkit-scrollbar (see MDN documentation for details), the scrollbar will be visible (which is what this directive was originally built to prevent).
So if you only need to support WebKit-based browsers, here's how to enable swiping:
Add CSS class
scrtabs-allow-scrollbar to the directive element or any ancestor of the directive element. As long as the tabs fixed container (
.scrtabs-tabs-fixed-container) is a descendent of that class, it will work.
For example:
<!-- Replace ul.nav-tabs with scrolling-tabs element directive -->
<scrolling-tabs tabs="{{main.uc1Tabs}}"
class="scrtabs-allow-scrollbar"
tab-click="main.handleClickOnTab($event, $index, tab);">
</scrolling-tabs>
<!-- wrap nav-tabs ul in a div with scrolling-tabs-wrapper directive on it -->
<div scrolling-tabs-wrapper class="scrtabs-allow-scrollbar">
<!-- Standard Bootstrap ul.nav-tabs -->
<ul class="nav nav-tabs" role="tablist">
<li ng-class="{ 'active': tab.active, 'disabled': tab.disabled }" ng-repeat="tab in main.uc2Tabs">
<a ng-href="{{'#' + tab.paneId}}" role="tab" data-toggle="tab">{{tab.title}}</a>
</li>
</ul>
</div>
MIT License.