openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
abm

angular-bootstrap-multiselect

by Ben Torfs
1.1.11 (see all)

Native angularJS custom form element

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

795

GitHub Stars

78

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

12

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Angular Multi Select

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Angular Bootstrap Multiselect

Build status

Find documentation on the github page

Contributions welcome

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

@ng-select/ng-select:star: Native angular select component
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
251K
User Rating
4.9/ 5
9
Top Feedback
7Great Documentation
5Highly Customizable
3Easy to Use
adm
angularjs-dropdown-multiselectAngularJS Dropdown Multiselect
GitHub Stars
450
Weekly Downloads
11K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
ngx-mat-select-searchAngular component providing an input field for searching / filtering MatSelect options of the Angular Material library.
GitHub Stars
490
Weekly Downloads
81K
@syncfusion/ej2-angular-dropdownsSyncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
9K
amd
angular2-multiselect-dropdownAngular 2 Dropdown Multiselect
GitHub Stars
251
Weekly Downloads
25K
nse
ngx-select-exAngular based replacement for select boxes
GitHub Stars
108
Weekly Downloads
7K
See 52 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial