Angular bootstrap confirm

Table of contents

About

A simple angular directive to display a bootstrap styled confirmation popover when an element is clicked.

Pull requests are welcome.

Angular2 version

Installation

This module has a few dependencies, and must be included BEFORE the plugin files:

AngularJS 1.3+

Angular sanitize

Bootstrap 3+ (CSS only - optional if you use a custom template)

ui-bootstrap (Only the $uibPosition service is required. If you don't want to include the entire ui-bootstrap library the position service is included as a standalone file in this repo in src/ui-bootstrap-position.js)

You can install through bower:

bower install --save angular-bootstrap-confirm

You will then need to include the JS files for the plugin:

< script src = "bower_components/angular-bootstrap-confirm/dist/angular-bootstrap-confirm.js" > </ script >

And finally add the module dependency in your AngularJS app:

angular.module( 'myModule' , [ 'mwl.confirm' ]);

Alternatively you can install through npm:

npm install --save angular-bootstrap-confirm

Then add as a dependency to your app:

angular.module( 'myApp' , [ require ( 'angular-bootstrap-confirm' )]);

Documentation

mwl-confirm directive

There is a single directive exposed to create the confirmation popover, use it like so:

<button class = "btn btn-default" mwl-confirm title= "{{ title }}" message= "{{ message }}" confirm-text= "{{ confirmText }}" cancel-text= "{{ cancelText }}" placement= "{{ placement }}" on-confirm= "confirmClicked = true" on-cancel= "cancelClicked = true" confirm-button-type= "danger" cancel-button-type= "default" > Click me! </ button >

An explanation of the properties is as follows:

title

The title of the popover. This value is interpolated. Note, if you use an expression, you may want to consider using "data-title" instead of "title" so that the browser doesn't show native tooltips with the angular expression listed.

message

The body text of the popover. This value is interpolated.

The text of the confirm button. This value is interpolated. Default "Confirm"

The text of the cancel button. This value is interpolated. Default "Cancel"

placement

The placement of the popover. This value is interpolated. It can be either "top", "right", "bottom" or "left". Default "top"

An angular expression that is called when the confirm button is clicked.

An angular expression that is called when the cancel button is clicked.

The bootstrap button type of the confirm button. This value is interpolated. It can be any supported bootstrap color type e.g. default, warning, danger etc. Default "success"

The bootstrap button type of the cancel button. This value is interpolated. It can be any supported bootstrap color type e.g. default, warning, danger etc. Default "default"

A 2-way bound variable to control if the popover is currently open or not.

Set to either confirm or cancel to focus the confirm or cancel button. If omitted, by default it will not focus either button.

Whether to disable showing the popover. Default false .

A custom popover template. Useful for if you're not using bootstrap. It can be configured globally by setting confirmationPopoverDefaults.templateUrl

When set will hide the confirm button.

When set will hide the cancel button.

A CSS class that will be set on the popover that is opened.

animation

Whether to animate the popover as it fades in and out. Default false .

confirmationPopoverDefaults

There is also a value you can use to set the defaults like so:

angular.module( 'myModule' ).run( function ( confirmationPopoverDefaults ) { console .log(confirmationPopoverDefaults); confirmationPopoverDefaults.confirmButtonType = 'danger' ; });

Demo

http://mattlewis92.github.io/angular-bootstrap-confirm/

Development

Prepare your environment

Install Node.js and NPM (should come with)

Install local dev dependencies: npm install while current directory is this repo

Development server

Run npm start to start a development server on port 8000 with auto reload + tests.

Testing

Run npm test to run tests once or npm run test:watch to continually run tests (this is automatic when you do npm start ).

Build

Run npm run build to build the project files in the dist folder

License

The MIT License

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.