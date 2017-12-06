This version contains a native AngularJS directive based on bootstrap-colorpicker jQuery library.

No dependency on jQuery or jQuery plugin is required.



Installation

npm

npm install angular-bootstrap-colorpicker --save

bower

bower install angular-bootstrap-colorpicker --save

Copy css/colorpicker.css and js/bootstrap-colorpicker-module.js . Add a dependency to your app, for instance:

angular. module ( 'myApp' , [ 'colorpicker.module' ])

Hex format

< input colorpicker type = "text" ng-model = "your_model" />

or

< input colorpicker = "hex" type = "text" ng-model = "your_model" />

RGB format

< input colorpicker = "rgb" type = "text" ng-model = "your_model" />

RBGA format

< input colorpicker = "rgba" type = "text" ng-model = "your_model" />

As non input element

< div colorpicker ng-model = "your_model" > </ div >

The color picker template with an input element

< input colorpicker colorpicker-with-input = "true" type = "text" ng-model = "your_model" />

Position of the color picker (top, right, bottom, left).

< input colorpicker colorpicker-position = "right" type = "text" ng-model = "your_model" />

The color picker in a fixed element

< input colorpicker colorpicker-fixed-position = "true" type = "text" ng-model = "your_model" />

When using fixed positioning, you can also put the picker into the parent element (this allows more styling control)

< input colorpicker colorpicker-fixed-position = "true" colorpicker-parent = "true" type = "text" ng-model = "your_model" />

The color picker in UI Bootstrap modal (the parent element position property must be set to relative)

< input colorpicker colorpicker-parent = "true" type = "text" ng-model = "your_model" />

Binding the visibility of the color picker to a variable in the scope

< input colorpicker colorpicker-is-open = "isOpen" type = "text" ng-model = "your_model" />

Auto hiding the color picker when a color has been selected

< input colorpicker colorpicker-close-on-select type = "text" ng-model = "your_model" />

Customize a size of the color picker saturation panel

< input colorpicker colorpicker-size = "200" type = "text" ng-model = "your_model" />

Each color picker will emit the following events passing a data object in the following format:

{ name : '' , value : '' }

Name is the string representation of ng-model and value is the current color.

A global selected event, will be fired when a color is selected from the saturation, hue or alpha slider.

Will be fired when a color is selected from the saturation slider.

Will be fired when a color is selected from the hue slider.

Will be fired when a color is selected from the alpha slider.

Will be fired when a color picker is opened.

Will be fired when a color picker is closed.