angular-bootstrap-colorpicker

by Michal Zielenkiewicz
3.0.32 (see all)

Native AngularJS colorpicker directive. No dependency on jQuery or jQuery plugin is required.

Documentation
13.4K

GitHub Stars

421

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

32

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Angular Color Picker

Reviews

Readme

angular-bootstrap-colorpicker

This version contains a native AngularJS directive based on bootstrap-colorpicker jQuery library.
No dependency on jQuery or jQuery plugin is required.

Demo page (Bootstrap v3.x.x)

Previous releases:

  • branch 2.0 (Bootstrap v2.x.x)
  • branch 1.0 if you need a functionality from the original plugin or IE<9 support

Installation

npm

$ npm install angular-bootstrap-colorpicker --save

bower

$ bower install angular-bootstrap-colorpicker --save

Copy css/colorpicker.css and js/bootstrap-colorpicker-module.js. Add a dependency to your app, for instance:

angular.module('myApp', ['colorpicker.module'])

Examples:

Hex format

<input colorpicker type="text" ng-model="your_model" />

or

<input colorpicker="hex" type="text" ng-model="your_model" />

RGB format

<input colorpicker="rgb" type="text" ng-model="your_model" />

RBGA format

<input colorpicker="rgba" type="text" ng-model="your_model" />

As non input element

<div colorpicker ng-model="your_model"></div>

The color picker template with an input element

<input colorpicker colorpicker-with-input="true" type="text" ng-model="your_model" />

Position of the color picker (top, right, bottom, left).

<input colorpicker colorpicker-position="right" type="text" ng-model="your_model" />

The color picker in a fixed element

<input colorpicker colorpicker-fixed-position="true" type="text" ng-model="your_model" />

When using fixed positioning, you can also put the picker into the parent element (this allows more styling control)

<input colorpicker colorpicker-fixed-position="true" colorpicker-parent="true" type="text" ng-model="your_model" />

The color picker in UI Bootstrap modal (the parent element position property must be set to relative)

<input colorpicker colorpicker-parent="true" type="text" ng-model="your_model" />

Binding the visibility of the color picker to a variable in the scope

<input colorpicker colorpicker-is-open="isOpen" type="text" ng-model="your_model" />

Auto hiding the color picker when a color has been selected

<input colorpicker colorpicker-close-on-select type="text" ng-model="your_model" />

Customize a size of the color picker saturation panel

<input colorpicker colorpicker-size="200" type="text" ng-model="your_model" />

Events:

Each color picker will emit the following events passing a data object in the following format:

{
    name: '',
    value: ''
}

Name is the string representation of ng-model and value is the current color.

colorpicker-selected

A global selected event, will be fired when a color is selected from the saturation, hue or alpha slider.

colorpicker-selected-saturation

Will be fired when a color is selected from the saturation slider.

colorpicker-selected-hue

Will be fired when a color is selected from the hue slider.

colorpicker-selected-alpha

Will be fired when a color is selected from the alpha slider.

colorpicker-shown

Will be fired when a color picker is opened.

colorpicker-closed

Will be fired when a color picker is closed.

