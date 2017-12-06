This version contains a native AngularJS directive based on bootstrap-colorpicker jQuery library.
No dependency on jQuery or jQuery plugin is required.
Previous releases:
$ npm install angular-bootstrap-colorpicker --save
$ bower install angular-bootstrap-colorpicker --save
Copy
css/colorpicker.css and
js/bootstrap-colorpicker-module.js.
Add a dependency to your app, for instance:
angular.module('myApp', ['colorpicker.module'])
Hex format
<input colorpicker type="text" ng-model="your_model" />
or
<input colorpicker="hex" type="text" ng-model="your_model" />
RGB format
<input colorpicker="rgb" type="text" ng-model="your_model" />
RBGA format
<input colorpicker="rgba" type="text" ng-model="your_model" />
As non input element
<div colorpicker ng-model="your_model"></div>
The color picker template with an input element
<input colorpicker colorpicker-with-input="true" type="text" ng-model="your_model" />
Position of the color picker (top, right, bottom, left).
<input colorpicker colorpicker-position="right" type="text" ng-model="your_model" />
The color picker in a fixed element
<input colorpicker colorpicker-fixed-position="true" type="text" ng-model="your_model" />
When using fixed positioning, you can also put the picker into the parent element (this allows more styling control)
<input colorpicker colorpicker-fixed-position="true" colorpicker-parent="true" type="text" ng-model="your_model" />
The color picker in UI Bootstrap modal (the parent element position property must be set to relative)
<input colorpicker colorpicker-parent="true" type="text" ng-model="your_model" />
Binding the visibility of the color picker to a variable in the scope
<input colorpicker colorpicker-is-open="isOpen" type="text" ng-model="your_model" />
Auto hiding the color picker when a color has been selected
<input colorpicker colorpicker-close-on-select type="text" ng-model="your_model" />
Customize a size of the color picker saturation panel
<input colorpicker colorpicker-size="200" type="text" ng-model="your_model" />
Each color picker will emit the following events passing a data object in the following format:
{
name: '',
value: ''
}
Name is the string representation of ng-model and value is the current color.
A global selected event, will be fired when a color is selected from the saturation, hue or alpha slider.
Will be fired when a color is selected from the saturation slider.
Will be fired when a color is selected from the hue slider.
Will be fired when a color is selected from the alpha slider.
Will be fired when a color picker is opened.
Will be fired when a color picker is closed.