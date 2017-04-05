A checkbox for AngularJS styled to fit the Twitter Bootstrap standard design
Screenshot:
The standard checkboxes which use the input HTML element just don't look good in combination with Bootstrap.
Surprisingly, I could not find any nice looking, simple checkbox, so I built one. It is based on a button and Glyphicons which behaves like a normal checkbox.
The angular-bootstrap-checkbox is compatible to the use of the original AngularJS input[checkbox], with one minor change: while the original implementation allows an "uninitialized" or other then defined state of the model this one forces "false" or "ng-false-value" (not checked) when not set to "true" or "ng-true-value".
$ bower install angular-bootstrap-checkbox --save
Add "ui.checkbox" to your modules list. Then you can use it like AngularJS input[checkbox]:
<checkbox
ng-model="checkboxModel"
name="custom-name" (Optional)
ng-true-value="The Truth" (Optional)
ng-false-value="The Untruth" (Optional)
ng-change="onChange()" (Optional)
indeterminate="true" (Optional)
ng-indeterminate-value="test" (Optional)
></checkbox>
Additionally you can set the size:
<checkbox ...></checkbox> (Normal size, corresponds to 'btn-xs')
<checkbox large ...></checkbox> (Large, corresponds to 'btn-sm')
<checkbox larger ...></checkbox> (Larger, corresponds to Button default size)
<checkbox largest ...></checkbox> (Largest, corresponds to 'btn-lg')
And also style the checkboxes like Bootstrap buttons:
<checkbox class="btn-primary"></checkbox> (Looks like primary button)
<checkbox class="btn-success"></checkbox> (Looks like success button)
<checkbox class="btn-info"></checkbox> (Looks like info button)
<checkbox class="btn-warning"></checkbox> (Looks like warning button)
<checkbox class="btn-danger"></checkbox> (Looks like danger button)
See index.html and app.js for examples and how it works.
Start web server e.g. via Python:
$ python -m SimpleHTTPServer 8000
Start Karma E2E tests (has to be installed globally before):
$ karma start
Copyright (c) 2016 Sebastian Hammerl, Getslash GmbH
Licensed under the MIT License