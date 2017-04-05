A checkbox for AngularJS styled to fit the Twitter Bootstrap standard design

Screenshot:

The standard checkboxes which use the input HTML element just don't look good in combination with Bootstrap.

Surprisingly, I could not find any nice looking, simple checkbox, so I built one. It is based on a button and Glyphicons which behaves like a normal checkbox.

The angular-bootstrap-checkbox is compatible to the use of the original AngularJS input[checkbox], with one minor change: while the original implementation allows an "uninitialized" or other then defined state of the model this one forces "false" or "ng-false-value" (not checked) when not set to "true" or "ng-true-value".

Installation via Bower:

$ bower install angular-bootstrap-checkbox

Add "ui.checkbox" to your modules list. Then you can use it like AngularJS input[checkbox]:

<checkbox ng-model="checkboxModel" name ="custom-name" (Optional) ng- true - value ="The Truth" (Optional) ng- false - value ="The Untruth" (Optional) ng-change="onChange()" (Optional) indeterminate="true" (Optional) ng-indeterminate- value ="test" (Optional) ></checkbox>

Additionally you can set the size:

< checkbox ... > </ checkbox > (Normal size, corresponds to 'btn-xs') < checkbox large ... > </ checkbox > (Large, corresponds to 'btn-sm') < checkbox larger ... > </ checkbox > (Larger, corresponds to Button default size) < checkbox largest ... > </ checkbox > (Largest, corresponds to 'btn-lg')

And also style the checkboxes like Bootstrap buttons:

<checkbox class = "btn-primary" > </ checkbox > (Looks like primary button) <checkbox class = "btn-success" > </ checkbox > (Looks like success button) <checkbox class = "btn-info" > </ checkbox > (Looks like info button) <checkbox class = "btn-warning" > </ checkbox > (Looks like warning button) <checkbox class = "btn-danger" > </ checkbox > (Looks like danger button)

See index.html and app.js for examples and how it works.

Start web server e.g. via Python:

python -m SimpleHTTPServer 8000

Start Karma E2E tests (has to be installed globally before):

$ karma start

License

Copyright (c) 2016 Sebastian Hammerl, Getslash GmbH

Licensed under the MIT License