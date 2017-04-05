openbase logo
angular-bootstrap-checkbox

by Sebastian Hammerl
0.5.0 (see all)

A checkbox for AngularJS styled to fit the Twitter Bootstrap standard design

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3K

GitHub Stars

151

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Angular Checkbox

Readme

angular-bootstrap-checkbox

A checkbox for AngularJS styled to fit the Twitter Bootstrap standard design

Screenshot:

Screenshot

Description:

The standard checkboxes which use the input HTML element just don't look good in combination with Bootstrap.

Surprisingly, I could not find any nice looking, simple checkbox, so I built one. It is based on a button and Glyphicons which behaves like a normal checkbox.

The angular-bootstrap-checkbox is compatible to the use of the original AngularJS input[checkbox], with one minor change: while the original implementation allows an "uninitialized" or other then defined state of the model this one forces "false" or "ng-false-value" (not checked) when not set to "true" or "ng-true-value".

Installation via Bower:

$ bower install angular-bootstrap-checkbox --save

Usage:

Add "ui.checkbox" to your modules list. Then you can use it like AngularJS input[checkbox]:

<checkbox
    ng-model="checkboxModel"
    name="custom-name"              (Optional)
    ng-true-value="The Truth"       (Optional)
    ng-false-value="The Untruth"    (Optional)
    ng-change="onChange()"          (Optional)
    indeterminate="true"            (Optional)
    ng-indeterminate-value="test"   (Optional)
></checkbox>

Additionally you can set the size:

<checkbox ...></checkbox>            (Normal size, corresponds to 'btn-xs')
<checkbox large ...></checkbox>      (Large, corresponds to 'btn-sm')
<checkbox larger ...></checkbox>     (Larger, corresponds to Button default size)
<checkbox largest ...></checkbox>    (Largest, corresponds to 'btn-lg')

Screenshot

And also style the checkboxes like Bootstrap buttons:

<checkbox class="btn-primary"></checkbox>    (Looks like primary button)
<checkbox class="btn-success"></checkbox>    (Looks like success button)
<checkbox class="btn-info"></checkbox>       (Looks like info button)
<checkbox class="btn-warning"></checkbox>    (Looks like warning button)
<checkbox class="btn-danger"></checkbox>     (Looks like danger button)

Screenshot

See index.html and app.js for examples and how it works.

Testing:

Start web server e.g. via Python:

$ python -m SimpleHTTPServer 8000

Start Karma E2E tests (has to be installed globally before):

$ karma start

License

Copyright (c) 2016 Sebastian Hammerl, Getslash GmbH

Licensed under the MIT License

