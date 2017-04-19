Angular bluebird promises

This is a drop in replacement for $q that makes the bluebird API compatible with angulars subset of $q then simply swaps it out.

With this module you can use all of bluebirds additional promise methods on the $q service, the full list can be found here:

http://bluebirdjs.com/docs/api-reference.html

Installation

The library depends on angularJS and Bluebird.

It is recommended that you install the library and its dependencies through bower:

bower install --save angular-bluebird-promises

You will then need to include the JS files for the plugin:

< script src = "bower_components/bluebird/js/browser/bluebird.js" > </ script > < script src = "bower_components/angular/angular.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "bower_components/angular-bluebird-promises/dist/angular-bluebird-promises.min.js" >

And finally add the module dependency in your AngularJS app:

angular.module( 'myApp' , [ 'mwl.bluebird' ]);

Alternatively you can install through npm:

npm install --save angular-bluebird-promises

Then add as a dependency to your app:

angular.module( 'myApp' , [ require ( 'angular-bluebird-promises' )]);

Usage

Simply use $q as you normally would. It will function exactly as before, however you will now have bluebirds additional API methods available as well on all promises throughout your angular app.

$q.all vs. bluebird Promise.all

The behavior of the $q.all(...) function is actually a combination of bluebird's Promise.props and Promise.all function depending on whether an object or an array is passed, respectively. This behavior is preserved such that calling $q.all with an object will pass through to Promise.props while calling it with an array will pass through to Promise.all .

Unhandled rejections

By default the value of onPossiblyUnhandledRejection is set to angular.noop. You can and should override this with your own handler in order to catch uncaught errors. For example:

angular.module( 'mwl.bluebird' ).run( function ( $q, $log ) { $q.onPossiblyUnhandledRejection( function ( err ) { $log.warn( 'Unhandled rejection' , err); }); });

If using the ui-router this will produce some noise. To get around this you can do something like:

$q.onPossiblyUnhandledRejection( function ( exception ) { if (exception.message.match( /transition (superseded|prevented|aborted|failed)/ )) { return ; } });

Example

angular.module( 'mwl.example' , [ 'mwl.bluebird' ]).run( function ( $q, $http ) { var promises = [ $http.get( 'test/angular.json' ), $http.get( 'test/bluebird.json' ) ]; $q.all(promises).spread( function ( angular, bluebird ) { console .info( '\\m/ It worked! \\m/' , angular.data.name, bluebird.data.name); }).catch( console .error); });

Development

Prepare your environment

Install Node.js and NPM (should come with)

Install local dev dependencies: npm install while current directory is this repo

Build

Run npm run build to build the project files in the dist folder

Development server

Run npm start to start a development server with auto reload that will also run unit tests

License

The MIT License

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.