On-demand & semi-automatic re-evaluation of angular one-time bindings
bower install angular-bind-notifier --save
jspm install angular-bind-notifier --save
npm install angular-bind-notifier --save
<script src="path/to/angular-bind-notifier/dist/angular-bind-notifier.js"></script>
This package is meant for those looking for a middleground between two way binding, and one time bindings. someTimeBinding?
Based off of the work done by @kseamon on fast-bind, a proposal from August 2014 on labeled bindings and @kasperlewau's bower port of fast-bind, designed to closely resemble the one-time double-colon syntax introduced with Angular 1.3.
The idea is to pass a set of
key(s) between the first and second colon of a one-time expression.
Said key(s) will need to be pre-registered with a corresponding value, either by a
bind-notifier directive or or a
$Notifier instance, DI'd and coupled with your
$scope.
Once a key's value changes, a broadcast will be sent down through the descendant scopes, letting each expression
with the
:key:expr syntax know that it is time to re-evaluate the result of the expression.
Possible use cases include but are not limited to;
Keys are determined by the following rules:
: character
-
-
For example: in
:keyOne:key-2:3:variable | someFilter:true:10 the following are keys:
keyOne,
key-2,
3 and the
remaining contents are the expression due to
variable | someFilter not matching the rules of being a key
// inject the module dependency
angular.module('your_module_name', [ 'angular.bind.notifier' ]);
<!--single notifierkey:expression-->
<div bind-notifier="{ notifierKey:watchedExpression }">
<span>{{:notifierKey:someExpressionToBind}}</span>
</div>
<!--multiple notifierkey:expression's-->
<div bind-notifier="{ keyOne:watchedExprOne, keyTwo:watchedExprTwo }">
<span>{{:keyOne:someExpressionToBind}}</span>
<span>{{:keyTwo:someExpressionToBind}}</span>
</div>
<!--multiple notifierkey:expression's (for a single binding)-->
<div bind-notifier="{ keyOne:watchedExprOne, keyTwo:watchedExprTwo }">
<span>{{:keyOne:keyTwo:someExpressionToBind}}</span>
</div>
<!--nested bind-notifiers-->
<div bind-notifier="{ keyOne:watchedExprOne }">
<div bind-notifier="{ keyTwo:watchedExprTwo }">
<span>{{:keyOne:someExpressionToBind}}</span>
<span>{{:keyTwo:someExpressionToBind}}</span>
</div>
<span>{{:keyOne:anotherExpressionToBind}}</span>
</div>
The
$Notifier factory returns a constructor function for you to setup a new $Notifier instance.
Both params (
$scope &
notifierMap) are required, a lack of either is considered a programmatical error and an error will be thrown.
.controller('...', function ($scope, $Notifier) {
$scope.a = 'a';
$scope.b = 'b';
new $Notifier($scope, {
aNameSpace: 'a',
bNameSpace: 'b'
});
});
<span ng-bind=":aNameSpace:expression"></span>
<span ng-bind=":bNameSpace:expression"></span>
The above use cases showcase how $watched expressions refresh bindings.
What happens behind the scenes is that a
$broadcast is sent with the
$$rebind:: prefix, followed by the key
of your notifier key:value mapping.
As such, you can manually $broadcast whenever you want to refresh the binds - you don't need to setup a semi-automatic watcher through
bind-notifier or
$Notifier.
<span ng-bind=":superduper:expression">
$scope.$broadcast('$$rebind::' + 'superduper'); // binding: refreshed!
npm install; npm install gulp -g
gulp [lint|test|test:browser]
