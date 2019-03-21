On-demand & semi-automatic re-evaluation of angular one-time bindings

installation

bower install angular-bind-notifier --save jspm install angular-bind-notifier --save npm install angular-bind-notifier --save <script src= "path/to/angular-bind-notifier/dist/angular-bind-notifier.js" > </ script >

description

This package is meant for those looking for a middleground between two way binding, and one time bindings. someTimeBinding?

Based off of the work done by @kseamon on fast-bind, a proposal from August 2014 on labeled bindings and @kasperlewau's bower port of fast-bind, designed to closely resemble the one-time double-colon syntax introduced with Angular 1.3.

The idea is to pass a set of key(s) between the first and second colon of a one-time expression.

Said key(s) will need to be pre-registered with a corresponding value, either by a bind-notifier directive or or a $Notifier instance, DI'd and coupled with your $scope .

Once a key's value changes, a broadcast will be sent down through the descendant scopes, letting each expression with the :key:expr syntax know that it is time to re-evaluate the result of the expression.

Possible use cases include but are not limited to;

Model data that changes seldomly, that then needs to be reflected in the view.

Translation(s) of the entire page (or a subsection), where static data needs to be re-translated.

Keys are determined by the following rules:

surrounded by : character

character consists only of alphanumeric characters and -

cannot start with a -

is at the start of the binding or follows another key

For example: in :keyOne:key-2:3:variable | someFilter:true:10 the following are keys: keyOne , key-2 , 3 and the remaining contents are the expression due to variable | someFilter not matching the rules of being a key

usage

angular.module( 'your_module_name' , [ 'angular.bind.notifier' ]);

< div bind-notifier = "{ notifierKey:watchedExpression }" > < span > {{:notifierKey:someExpressionToBind}} </ span > </ div >

< div bind-notifier = "{ keyOne:watchedExprOne, keyTwo:watchedExprTwo }" > < span > {{:keyOne:someExpressionToBind}} </ span > < span > {{:keyTwo:someExpressionToBind}} </ span > </ div >

< div bind-notifier = "{ keyOne:watchedExprOne, keyTwo:watchedExprTwo }" > < span > {{:keyOne:keyTwo:someExpressionToBind}} </ span > </ div >

< div bind-notifier = "{ keyOne:watchedExprOne }" > < div bind-notifier = "{ keyTwo:watchedExprTwo }" > < span > {{:keyOne:someExpressionToBind}} </ span > < span > {{:keyTwo:someExpressionToBind}} </ span > </ div > < span > {{:keyOne:anotherExpressionToBind}} </ span > </ div >

The $Notifier factory returns a constructor function for you to setup a new $Notifier instance.

Both params ( $scope & notifierMap ) are required, a lack of either is considered a programmatical error and an error will be thrown.

.controller( '...' , function ( $scope, $Notifier ) { $scope.a = 'a' ; $scope.b = 'b' ; new $Notifier($scope, { aNameSpace : 'a' , bNameSpace : 'b' }); });

< span ng-bind = ":aNameSpace:expression" > </ span > < span ng-bind = ":bNameSpace:expression" > </ span >

manual refreshment

The above use cases showcase how $watched expressions refresh bindings.

What happens behind the scenes is that a $broadcast is sent with the $$rebind:: prefix, followed by the key of your notifier key:value mapping.

As such, you can manually $broadcast whenever you want to refresh the binds - you don't need to setup a semi-automatic watcher through bind-notifier or $Notifier .

< span ng-bind = ":superduper:expression" >

$scope.$broadcast( '$$rebind::' + 'superduper' );

npm install; npm install gulp -g

gulp [lint|test|test:browser]

license

MIT © Kasper Lewau and Andrew Eisenberg