This repo contains a bower package that provides an angular directive which can be passed trusted html with angular template content to evaluate.
The
bind-html-compile directive allows for HTML containing directives to be compiled.
You should only use this directive where the content is coming from a trusted source.
Install via bower
bower install angular-bind-html-compile
Add dependency to your app module
'angular-bind-html-compile'
ng-bind-html:
<div ng-bind-html="data.content"></div>
If the
data.content contained a directive, it would not be compiled.
bind-html-compile:
<div bind-html-compile="data.content"></div>
NB: Remember to add 'angular-bind-html-compile' to app module requirements.
app.js:
var myAppModule = angular.module('myApp', ['angular-bind-html-compile']);
.jshintrc and
jscsrc. Automated travis tests will fail if these are not adhered to.
CHANGELOG.md with your new version number and a description of changes.
version property in
bower.json and
package.json
git tag [version number]
git push
git push --tags - must be done separately.