This repo contains a bower package that provides an angular directive which can be passed trusted html with angular template content to evaluate.

The bind-html-compile directive allows for HTML containing directives to be compiled.

You should only use this directive where the content is coming from a trusted source.

Install

Install via bower

bower install angular-bind-html-compile

Add dependency to your app module

'angular-bind-html-compile'

Usage

ng-bind-html :

< div ng-bind-html = "data.content" > </ div >

If the data.content contained a directive, it would not be compiled.

bind-html-compile :

< div bind-html-compile = "data.content" > </ div >

NB: Remember to add 'angular-bind-html-compile' to app module requirements. app.js :

var myAppModule = angular. module ( 'myApp' , [ 'angular-bind-html-compile' ]);

Development

Contributions welcome - Create an issue to discuss proposed changes and additions

All contributions should be done in branches and submitted as pull requests.

Code style follows the jsHint and jscs rules in .jshintrc and jscsrc . Automated travis tests will fail if these are not adhered to.

Releasing a new version