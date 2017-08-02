openbase logo
angular-bind-html-compile

by incuna
1.4.1 (see all)

Directive that calls $compile on trusted HTML, allowing directives in an API response.

Downloads/wk

4.1K

GitHub Stars

154

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

16

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

angular-bind-html-compile

This repo contains a bower package that provides an angular directive which can be passed trusted html with angular template content to evaluate.

The bind-html-compile directive allows for HTML containing directives to be compiled.

You should only use this directive where the content is coming from a trusted source.

Install

Install via bower

  • bower install angular-bind-html-compile

Add dependency to your app module

  • 'angular-bind-html-compile'

Usage

ng-bind-html:

<div ng-bind-html="data.content"></div>

If the data.content contained a directive, it would not be compiled.

bind-html-compile:

<div bind-html-compile="data.content"></div>

NB: Remember to add 'angular-bind-html-compile' to app module requirements. app.js:

var myAppModule = angular.module('myApp', ['angular-bind-html-compile']);

Development

  • Contributions welcome - Create an issue to discuss proposed changes and additions
  • All contributions should be done in branches and submitted as pull requests.
  • Code style follows the jsHint and jscs rules in .jshintrc and jscsrc. Automated travis tests will fail if these are not adhered to.

Releasing a new version

  1. Commit your changes.
  2. Follow the guidelines at http://semver.org/ to determine your new version number.
  3. Update CHANGELOG.md with your new version number and a description of changes.
  4. Update the version property in bower.json and package.json
  5. Commit those changes with the commit message "Bump to [version number]". [version number] should be in the format x.y.z.
  6. git tag [version number]
  7. git push
  8. git push --tags - must be done separately.

