A set of directives to simplify your workflow with BEM-markup in Angular (v2+) applications.
$ npm install angular-bem
Import this module to your app:
import { BemModule } from 'angular-bem';
@NgModule({
imports: [ BemModule ]
})
export class AppModule {}
Now anywhere in your app you can use following syntax:
<div block="my-block" mod="modName">
<div elem="my-element" mod="modName secondModName"></div>
</div>
or
<div block="my-block" [mod]="{ modName: true }">
<div elem="my-element" [mod]="{ modName: true, secondModName: true }"></div>
</div>
Instead of
true you can use any property from the component. Value
true will add mod to the block (or elem) and
false will remove it.
As a result of module's work the following markup may be produced:
<div class="my-block my-block--mod-name">
<div class="my-block__my-element my-block__my-element--mod-name my-block__my-element--second-mod-name"></div>
</div>
If you use
string or
number as a value then this value will be used as addition for the mod class like
my-block__my-element--mod-name-value.
You can change module behaviour with BemConfig:
import { BemModule } from 'angular-bem';
BemModule.config({
separators: ['__', '--', '-'], // el / mod / val separators
modCase: 'kebab', // case of modifiers names
ignoreValues: false // cast mod values to booleans
}); // method returns BemModule
It is recommended to set
ignoreValues to
true but it is set to
false by default to support traditional bem-syntax.