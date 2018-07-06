A set of directives to simplify your workflow with BEM-markup in Angular (v2+) applications.

Install

$ npm install angular-bem

Example

Import this module to your app:

import { BemModule } from 'angular-bem' ; @NgModule({ imports : [ BemModule ] }) export class AppModule {}

Now anywhere in your app you can use following syntax:

< div block = "my-block" mod = "modName" > < div elem = "my-element" mod = "modName secondModName" > </ div > </ div >

or

< div block = "my-block" [ mod ]= "{ modName: true }" > < div elem = "my-element" [ mod ]= "{ modName: true, secondModName: true }" > </ div > </ div >

Instead of true you can use any property from the component. Value true will add mod to the block (or elem) and false will remove it.

As a result of module's work the following markup may be produced:

< div class = "my-block my-block--mod-name" > < div class = "my-block__my-element my-block__my-element--mod-name my-block__my-element--second-mod-name" > </ div > </ div >

If you use string or number as a value then this value will be used as addition for the mod class like my-block__my-element--mod-name-value .

Configuration

You can change module behaviour with BemConfig:

import { BemModule } from 'angular-bem' ; BemModule.config({ separators : [ '__' , '--' , '-' ], modCase : 'kebab' , ignoreValues : false });

It is recommended to set ignoreValues to true but it is set to false by default to support traditional bem-syntax.

Need to know

These directives don't affect scope or other directives. So you can use them at ease wherever you want.

You can only specify one element or block on single node. This limitation greatly simplify code of module and your app.

There is no way to create an element of parent block inside nested block. It's not a component-way. So please avoid it.

