angular-bem

by Andrey Yamanov
2.2.0 (see all)

A set of directives to simplify your workflow with BEM-markup in Angular applications.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

520

GitHub Stars

61

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

angular-bem

A set of directives to simplify your workflow with BEM-markup in Angular (v2+) applications.

ANGULAR 1.X VERSION IS HERE

Changelog

2.1.0

  • Support for Angular v6+
  • Refactoring

2.0.0

  • Initial release for Angular v2+

Install

$ npm install angular-bem

Example

Import this module to your app:

import { BemModule } from 'angular-bem';

@NgModule({
  imports: [ BemModule ]
})
export class AppModule {}

Now anywhere in your app you can use following syntax:

<div block="my-block" mod="modName">
  <div elem="my-element" mod="modName secondModName"></div>
</div>

or

<div block="my-block" [mod]="{ modName: true }">
  <div elem="my-element" [mod]="{ modName: true, secondModName: true }"></div>
</div>

Instead of true you can use any property from the component. Value true will add mod to the block (or elem) and false will remove it.

As a result of module's work the following markup may be produced:

<div class="my-block my-block--mod-name">
  <div class="my-block__my-element my-block__my-element--mod-name my-block__my-element--second-mod-name"></div>
</div>

If you use string or number as a value then this value will be used as addition for the mod class like my-block__my-element--mod-name-value.

Configuration

You can change module behaviour with BemConfig:

import { BemModule } from 'angular-bem';

BemModule.config({
  separators: ['__', '--', '-'], // el / mod / val separators
  modCase: 'kebab', // case of modifiers names
  ignoreValues: false // cast mod values to booleans
}); // method returns BemModule

It is recommended to set ignoreValues to true but it is set to false by default to support traditional bem-syntax.

Need to know

  • These directives don't affect scope or other directives. So you can use them at ease wherever you want.
  • You can only specify one element or block on single node. This limitation greatly simplify code of module and your app.
  • There is no way to create an element of parent block inside nested block. It's not a component-way. So please avoid it.

License

MIT © Andrey Yamanov

