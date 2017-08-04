Converts files from file input into base64 encoded models. This directive is based from one of the answers in this SO question.

Requires angular version greater than or equal to 1.2.0 . Tested on angular versions 1.2.0 through 1.3.15 .

< input type = "file" ng-model = "myfile" base-sixty-four-input >

$scope.myfile :

{ "filesize" : 54836 , "filetype" : "image/jpeg" , "filename" : "profile.jpg" , "base64" : "/9j/4AAQSkZJRgABAgAAAQABAAD//gAEKgD/4gIctcwIQA..." }

Installation

Bower - bower install angular-base64-upload

NPM - npm install angular-base64-upload

Example

See plunker.

Usage

Include angular.js and angular-base64-upload.js in your application and add naif.base64 as dependency to your main module.

angular. module ( 'myApp' , [ 'naif.base64' ]);

< form > < input type = 'file' ng-model = 'yourModel' base-sixty-four-input > </ form >

Multiple File Selection

Just add multiple attribute to the input element. yourModel will be an array of base64 file objects.

< form > < input type = "file" ng-model = "yourModel" multiple base-sixty-four-input > </ form >

Validations

maxsize = Maximum file size in kilobytes (KB) (applied to all files when multi-select is enabled)

< form name = "form" > < input type = "file" ng-model = "files" name = "files" multiple accept = "image/*, .zip" maxsize = "5000" required base-sixty-four-input > < span ng-show = "form.files.$error.maxsize" > Files must not exceed 5000 KB </ span > </ form >

Options

do-not-parse-if-oversize = Prevents the image from being converted to base64 whenever its size exceeds the maximum file size; this can be useful to prevent the browser from freezing whenever an exceedingly large file is uploaded. If this flag is set, the base64 attribute in the model will be set to null whenever an oversized image is uploaded.

allow-same-file = boolean allow or disallow selecting same file

< form name = "form" > < input type = "file" ng-model = "files" name = "files" base-sixty-four-input do-not-parse-if-oversize > </ form >

Custom Parser

You can implement your own parsing logic before the data gets added into the model.

Use case: You want images to be auto-resized after selecting files and add custom model attributes (Jimp has been used in the example below).

app.controller( 'ctrl' , function ( $scope, $q ) { $scope.resizeImage = function ( file, base64_object ) { var deferred = $q.defer(); var url = URL.createObjectURL(file); Jimp.read(url) .then( function ( item ) { item .resize( 1280 , Jimp.AUTO) .quality( 50 ) .getBase64(file.type, function ( err, newBase64 ) { if (err) { throw err;} var bytes = Math .round(( 3 / 4 )*newBase64.length); base64Object.filetype = file.type; base64Object.filesize = bytes; base64Object.base64 = newBase64; deferred.resolve(base64Object); }); }) .catch( function ( err ) { return console .log(err); }); return deferred.promise; }; }); < script src = '/js/jimp.min.js' > </ script > < input type = "file" base-sixty-four-input ng-model = "images" parser = "resizeImage" multiple >

Params:

File - File object

- File object Object - base64 encoded representation of file

Note: The parser handler can return a value or a promise. In case of a promise, it's resolved value will be appended to the model.

Events

FileReader Events - You can listen to all FileReader events by adding attributes to the input element using the format event_name="handler" . Ex: onerror="errorHandlerFunc" .

List of file reader event names: onabort onerror onload onloadstart onloadend onprogress

Params EventObject - File reader event object depending on the event type. This can be an abort , error , load , loadstart , loadend , or progress event object. FileReader - A File Reader instance used to read the file. Each file is read by respective file reader instance. File - Current file being read by the file reader. FileList - Array of selected files. FileObjects - Array of base64 file objects that are done reading. Object - Result of reading the file. In case of reading error, object.base64 might be undefined.



on-change - Unfortunately, Angular's ng-change directive doesn't work so well with input type file. This is the alternative way of binding to input's onchange event.

<input on-change="onChangeHandlerFunc">

Params: Event - Event object. FileList - Array of selected files.



on-after-validate - Ran after the validations are executed and after file object(s) are added to the model.

<input on-after-validate="onAfterValidateFunc">

Params: Event - Event object. FileObjects - Array of base64-encoded files. FileList - Array of selected files.



Example event handler implementation:

$scope.errorHandler = function (event, reader, file, fileList, fileObjs, object) { console.log( "An error occurred while reading file: " +file.name); reader.abort(); }; <form> <input type= "file" base-sixty-four-input ng-model= "myfile" onerror= "errorHandler" > <form>

Clearing the input element

Just assign your model with null , {} or [] and it will automatically clear the input element

You will have to decode the base64 file in your backend by yourself.

Below is a ruby code for decoding the base64-encoded file to be passed to paperclip:

def create @resource.attachment = decode_base64 end def decode_base64 Rails.logger.info 'decoding base64 file' decoded_data = Base64.decode64(params[ :your_model ][ :base64 ]) data = StringIO.new(decoded_data) data.class_eval do attr_accessor :content_type , :original_filename end data.content_type = params[ :your_model ][ :filetype ] data.original_filename = params[ :your_model ][ :filename ] data end

Contribution

Uses jasmine 1.3 in writing unit test specs

npm install -g gulp gulp-cli bower

npm install

bower install

gulp test to run unit tests

to run unit tests gulp build to build the project

to build the project Update README.md and CHANGELOG.md to reflect the new changes

and to reflect the new changes Update the version number of package.json and bower.json

Change Log

See CHANGELOG.md

Author

Adones Pitogo

Contributors

See contributors list

License

Released under the terms of MIT License.