Converts files from file input into base64 encoded models. This directive is based from one of the answers in this SO question.
Requires angular version greater than or equal to
1.2.0. Tested on angular versions
1.2.0 through
1.3.15.
<input type="file" ng-model="myfile" base-sixty-four-input>
$scope.myfile :
{
"filesize": 54836, /* bytes */
"filetype": "image/jpeg",
"filename": "profile.jpg",
"base64": "/9j/4AAQSkZJRgABAgAAAQABAAD//gAEKgD/4gIctcwIQA..."
}
bower install angular-base64-upload
npm install angular-base64-upload
See plunker.
Include
angular.js and
angular-base64-upload.js in your application and add
naif.base64 as dependency to your main module.
angular.module('myApp', ['naif.base64']);
<form>
<input type='file' ng-model='yourModel' base-sixty-four-input>
</form>
Just add
multiple attribute to the input element.
yourModel will be an array of base64 file objects.
<form>
<input type="file" ng-model="yourModel" multiple base-sixty-four-input>
</form>
maxsize = Maximum file size in kilobytes (KB) (applied to all files when multi-select is enabled)
minsize = Minimum file size in kilobytes (KB) (applied to all files when multi-select is enabled)
maxnum = Maximum number of items to select (applicable only for multi-select)
minnum = Minimum number of items to select (applicable only for multi-select)
accept = Input file accept attribute.
file_extension|audio/*|video/*|image/*|media_type comma separated
required = Checks if the model value is
null, empty array
[] or empty object
{}
<form name="form">
<input type="file" ng-model="files" name="files" multiple accept="image/*, .zip" maxsize="5000" required base-sixty-four-input>
<span ng-show="form.files.$error.maxsize">Files must not exceed 5000 KB</span>
</form>
do-not-parse-if-oversize = Prevents the image from being converted to base64 whenever its size exceeds the maximum file size; this can be useful to prevent the browser from freezing whenever an exceedingly large file is uploaded. If this flag is set, the base64 attribute in the model will be set to null whenever an oversized image is uploaded.
allow-same-file = boolean allow or disallow selecting same file
<form name="form">
<input type="file" ng-model="files" name="files" base-sixty-four-input do-not-parse-if-oversize>
</form>
You can implement your own parsing logic before the data gets added into the model.
Use case: You want images to be auto-resized after selecting files and add custom model attributes (Jimp has been used in the example below).
app.controller('ctrl', function ($scope, $q) {
$scope.resizeImage = function ( file, base64_object ) {
// file is an instance of File constructor.
// base64_object is an object that contains compiled base64 image data from file.
var deferred = $q.defer();
var url = URL.createObjectURL(file);// creates url for file object.
Jimp.read(url)
.then(function (item) {
item
.resize(1280, Jimp.AUTO)// width of 1280px, auto-adjusted height
.quality(50)//drops the image quality to 50%
.getBase64(file.type, function (err, newBase64) {
if (err) {throw err;}
var bytes = Math.round((3/4)*newBase64.length);
base64Object.filetype = file.type;
base64Object.filesize = bytes;
base64Object.base64 = newBase64;
// Note that base64 in this package doesn't contain "data:image/jpeg;base64," part,
// while base64 string from Jimp does. It should be taken care of in back-end side.
deferred.resolve(base64Object);
});
})
.catch(function (err) {
return console.log(err);// error handling
});
return deferred.promise;
};
});
<script src='/js/jimp.min.js'></script>
<input type="file" base-sixty-four-input ng-model="images" parser="resizeImage" multiple>
Params:
File - File object
Object - base64 encoded representation of file
Note: The parser handler can return a value or a promise. In case of a promise, it's resolved value will be appended to the model.
FileReader Events - You can listen to all FileReader events by adding attributes to the input element using the format
event_name="handler". Ex:
onerror="errorHandlerFunc".
onabort
onerror
onload
onloadstart
onloadend
onprogress
EventObject - File reader event object depending on the event type. This can be an
abort,
error,
load,
loadstart,
loadend, or
progress event object.
FileReader - A File Reader instance used to read the file. Each file is read by respective file reader instance.
File - Current file being read by the file reader.
FileList - Array of selected files.
FileObjects - Array of base64 file objects that are done reading.
Object - Result of reading the file. In case of reading error,
object.base64 might be undefined.
on-change - Unfortunately, Angular's
ng-change directive doesn't work so well with input type file. This is the alternative way of binding to input's
onchange event.
<input on-change="onChangeHandlerFunc">
on-after-validate - Ran after the validations are executed and after file object(s) are added to the model.
<input on-after-validate="onAfterValidateFunc">
Example event handler implementation:
$scope.errorHandler = function (event, reader, file, fileList, fileObjs, object) {
console.log("An error occurred while reading file: "+file.name);
reader.abort();
};
<form>
<input type="file" base-sixty-four-input ng-model="myfile" onerror="errorHandler">
<form>
Just assign your model with
null,
{} or
[] and it will automatically clear the input element
You will have to decode the base64 file in your backend by yourself.
Below is a ruby code for decoding the base64-encoded file to be passed to paperclip:
def create
@resource.attachment = decode_base64
# save resource and render response ...
end
def decode_base64
# decode base64 string
Rails.logger.info 'decoding base64 file'
decoded_data = Base64.decode64(params[:your_model][:base64])
# create 'file' understandable by Paperclip
data = StringIO.new(decoded_data)
data.class_eval do
attr_accessor :content_type, :original_filename
end
# set file properties
data.content_type = params[:your_model][:filetype]
data.original_filename = params[:your_model][:filename]
# return data to be used as the attachment file (paperclip)
data
end
npm install -g gulp gulp-cli bower
npm install
bower install
gulp test to run unit tests
gulp build to build the project
README.md and
CHANGELOG.md to reflect the new changes
package.json and
bower.json
See CHANGELOG.md
Released under the terms of MIT License.