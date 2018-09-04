An open source, community-driven fork of Foundation for Apps by Zurb (deprecated)
This is Angular Base Apps, an Angular-powered framework for building powerful responsive web apps and an unofficial fork of Foundation for Apps by Zurb.
You'll need the following software installed to get started.
[sudo] npm install -g gulp bower
Stuck with Foundation for Apps? Try out Angular Base Apps 1.2.6 as a drop-in replacement!
Starting fresh? Check the installation docs to get started.
We've compiled a list of project templates for Angular Base Apps to help get you started quickly. If you have a template you would like added to the list let us know!
Documentation for the latest release is available at https://base-apps.github.io/angular-base-apps/latest
Documentation is distributed with each release of Angular Base Apps. The docs for a specific release can be found at the url above with
latest replaced with the version tag. For instance, you can find the v1.2.6 release docs at https://base-apps.github.io/angular-base-apps/v1.2.6
If you want to work with the source code directly or compile our documentation, follow these steps:
git clone https://github.com/base-apps/angular-base-apps.git
cd angular-base-apps
npm install
While you're working on the code, run:
npm start
This will assemble the templates, static assets, Sass, and JavaScript. You can view the test server at this URL:
http://localhost:8080
The documentation can be viewed at the same URL as above.
build: This is where our documentation is assembled. Don't edit these files directly, as they're overwritten every time you make a change!
docs: The Angular Base Apps documentation.
scss: The Sass components.
js: The Angular modules and directives, and other external libraries.
dist: Compiled CSS and JavaScript files, in minified and unminified flavors.
tests: Unit tests for the Angular modules.
Angular Base Apps follows semver, so we won't introduce breaking changes in minor or patch versions. The
master branch will always have the newest changes, so it's not necessarily production ready.
We love feedback! Help us find bugs and suggest improvements or new features.
If you find a problem or have an idea, open a new issue on GitHub. When filing a bug report, make sure you specify the browser and operating system you're on, and toss us a screenshot or show us how we can recreate the issue.