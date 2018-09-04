Angular Base Apps

An open source, community-driven fork of Foundation for Apps by Zurb (deprecated)

This is Angular Base Apps, an Angular-powered framework for building powerful responsive web apps and an unofficial fork of Foundation for Apps by Zurb.

Requirements

You'll need the following software installed to get started.

Node.js: Use the installer provided on the NodeJS website.

Git: Use the installer for your OS. Windows users can also try Git for Windows.

Gulp and Bower: Run [sudo] npm install -g gulp bower

Get Started

Stuck with Foundation for Apps? Try out Angular Base Apps 1.2.6 as a drop-in replacement!

Starting fresh? Check the installation docs to get started.

Templates

We've compiled a list of project templates for Angular Base Apps to help get you started quickly. If you have a template you would like added to the list let us know!

Documentation

Documentation for the latest release is available at https://base-apps.github.io/angular-base-apps/latest

Documentation is distributed with each release of Angular Base Apps. The docs for a specific release can be found at the url above with latest replaced with the version tag. For instance, you can find the v1.2.6 release docs at https://base-apps.github.io/angular-base-apps/v1.2.6

Building this Repo

If you want to work with the source code directly or compile our documentation, follow these steps:

git clone https://github.com/base-apps/angular-base-apps.git cd angular-base-apps npm install

While you're working on the code, run:

npm start

This will assemble the templates, static assets, Sass, and JavaScript. You can view the test server at this URL:

http :

The documentation can be viewed at the same URL as above.

Directory Structure

build : This is where our documentation is assembled. Don't edit these files directly, as they're overwritten every time you make a change!

: This is where our documentation is assembled. docs : The Angular Base Apps documentation.

: The Angular Base Apps documentation. scss : The Sass components.

: The Sass components. js : The Angular modules and directives, and other external libraries.

: The Angular modules and directives, and other external libraries. dist : Compiled CSS and JavaScript files, in minified and unminified flavors.

: Compiled CSS and JavaScript files, in minified and unminified flavors. tests : Unit tests for the Angular modules.

Versioning

Angular Base Apps follows semver, so we won't introduce breaking changes in minor or patch versions. The master branch will always have the newest changes, so it's not necessarily production ready.

Contributing

We love feedback! Help us find bugs and suggest improvements or new features.

If you find a problem or have an idea, open a new issue on GitHub. When filing a bug report, make sure you specify the browser and operating system you're on, and toss us a screenshot or show us how we can recreate the issue.