openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

angular-base-apps

by base-apps
2.0.12 (see all)

UI library for angular JS apps

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

43

GitHub Stars

62

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

82

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Angular Base Apps

An open source, community-driven fork of Foundation for Apps by Zurb (deprecated)

Build Status GitHub version

This is Angular Base Apps, an Angular-powered framework for building powerful responsive web apps and an unofficial fork of Foundation for Apps by Zurb.

Requirements

You'll need the following software installed to get started.

  • Node.js: Use the installer provided on the NodeJS website.
  • Git: Use the installer for your OS.
  • Gulp and Bower: Run [sudo] npm install -g gulp bower

Get Started

Stuck with Foundation for Apps? Try out Angular Base Apps 1.2.6 as a drop-in replacement!

Starting fresh? Check the installation docs to get started.

Templates

We've compiled a list of project templates for Angular Base Apps to help get you started quickly. If you have a template you would like added to the list let us know!

Documentation

Documentation for the latest release is available at https://base-apps.github.io/angular-base-apps/latest

Documentation is distributed with each release of Angular Base Apps. The docs for a specific release can be found at the url above with latest replaced with the version tag. For instance, you can find the v1.2.6 release docs at https://base-apps.github.io/angular-base-apps/v1.2.6

Building this Repo

If you want to work with the source code directly or compile our documentation, follow these steps:

git clone https://github.com/base-apps/angular-base-apps.git
cd angular-base-apps
npm install

While you're working on the code, run:

npm start

This will assemble the templates, static assets, Sass, and JavaScript. You can view the test server at this URL:

http://localhost:8080

The documentation can be viewed at the same URL as above.

Directory Structure

  • build: This is where our documentation is assembled. Don't edit these files directly, as they're overwritten every time you make a change!
  • docs: The Angular Base Apps documentation.
  • scss: The Sass components.
  • js: The Angular modules and directives, and other external libraries.
  • dist: Compiled CSS and JavaScript files, in minified and unminified flavors.
  • tests: Unit tests for the Angular modules.

Versioning

Angular Base Apps follows semver, so we won't introduce breaking changes in minor or patch versions. The master branch will always have the newest changes, so it's not necessarily production ready.

Contributing

We love feedback! Help us find bugs and suggest improvements or new features.

If you find a problem or have an idea, open a new issue on GitHub. When filing a bug report, make sure you specify the browser and operating system you're on, and toss us a screenshot or show us how we can recreate the issue.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial