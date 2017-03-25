Check out the demo!

NPM registry

An angular directive for Lindell's JsBarcode

Installation

Install with NPM

npm install --save angular-barcode

Import

import 'angular-barcode' ;

Or include the script in your code

< script src = "node_modules/angular-barcode/dist/angular-barcode.js" > </ script >

Add it as a module to angular

angular.module( 'MyExampleApp' , [ 'angular-barcode' ]);

Usage

Default values:

< angular-barcode ng-model = "txt" bc-options = "bc" bc-class = "barcode" bc-type = "svg" > </ angular-barcode >

or

< angular-barcode ng-model = "txt" bc-options = "bc" bc-class = "barcode" bc-type = "img" > </ angular-barcode >

or

< angular-barcode ng-model = "txt" bc-options = "bc" bc-class = "barcode" bc-type = "canvas" > </ angular-barcode >

with $scope.bc:

$scope.bc = { format : 'CODE128' , lineColor : '#000000' , width : 2 , height : 100 , displayValue : true , fontOptions : '' , font : 'monospace' , textAlign : 'center' , textPosition : 'bottom' , textMargin : 2 , fontSize : 20 , background : '#ffffff' , margin : 0 , marginTop : undefined , marginBottom : undefined , marginLeft : undefined , marginRight : undefined , valid : function ( valid ) { } }

-Take a look at the example/index.html file.

For more details you should definitely check out JSBarcode's Wiki!

Dev / Other

This package is written in ES2015 and uses webpack for bundling.