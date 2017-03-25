An angular directive for Lindell's JsBarcode
npm install --save angular-barcode
import 'angular-barcode';
<script src="node_modules/angular-barcode/dist/angular-barcode.js"></script>
angular.module('MyExampleApp', ['angular-barcode']);
Default values:
<angular-barcode ng-model="txt" bc-options="bc" bc-class="barcode" bc-type="svg"></angular-barcode>
or
<angular-barcode ng-model="txt" bc-options="bc" bc-class="barcode" bc-type="img"></angular-barcode>
or
<angular-barcode ng-model="txt" bc-options="bc" bc-class="barcode" bc-type="canvas"></angular-barcode>
with $scope.bc:
$scope.bc = {
format: 'CODE128',
lineColor: '#000000',
width: 2,
height: 100,
displayValue: true,
fontOptions: '',
font: 'monospace',
textAlign: 'center',
textPosition: 'bottom',
textMargin: 2,
fontSize: 20,
background: '#ffffff',
margin: 0,
marginTop: undefined,
marginBottom: undefined,
marginLeft: undefined,
marginRight: undefined,
valid: function (valid) {
}
}
-Take a look at the example/index.html file.
For more details you should definitely check out JSBarcode's Wiki!
This package is written in ES2015 and uses webpack for bundling.