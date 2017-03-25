openbase logo
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

445

GitHub Stars

25

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Angular Barcode Generator

Readme

angular-barcode npmlicenceCodacy grade

Check out the demo!

NPM registry

An angular directive for Lindell's JsBarcode

Installation

Install with NPM

npm install --save angular-barcode

Import

import 'angular-barcode';

Or include the script in your code

<script src="node_modules/angular-barcode/dist/angular-barcode.js"></script>

Add it as a module to angular

angular.module('MyExampleApp', ['angular-barcode']);

Usage

Default values:

<angular-barcode ng-model="txt" bc-options="bc" bc-class="barcode" bc-type="svg"></angular-barcode>

or

<angular-barcode ng-model="txt" bc-options="bc" bc-class="barcode" bc-type="img"></angular-barcode>

or

<angular-barcode ng-model="txt" bc-options="bc" bc-class="barcode" bc-type="canvas"></angular-barcode>

with $scope.bc: 

$scope.bc = {
    format: 'CODE128',
    lineColor: '#000000',
    width: 2,
    height: 100,
    displayValue: true,
    fontOptions: '',
    font: 'monospace',
    textAlign: 'center',
    textPosition: 'bottom',
    textMargin: 2,
    fontSize: 20,
    background: '#ffffff',
    margin: 0,
    marginTop: undefined,
    marginBottom: undefined,
    marginLeft: undefined,
    marginRight: undefined,
    valid: function (valid) {
    }
}

-Take a look at the example/index.html file.

For more details you should definitely check out JSBarcode's Wiki!

Dev / Other

This package is written in ES2015 and uses webpack for bundling.

