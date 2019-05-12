Angular directive slider control.

No JQUERY dependency needed anymore

Skins available

Why

Original implementation provides very nice features but too much for my needs, this one just simplified.

Source files were divided in several files, and not angular integrated.

Screenshot

Demo

http://darul75.github.io/angular-awesome-slider/

http://jsfiddle.net/darul75/g9e9n8xc/

How to use it

You should already have script required for Angular.

< script type = "text/javascript" src = "angular.min.js" > </ script >

to the list above, you should add:

< link rel = "stylesheet" type = "text/css" href = "angular-awesome-slider.min.css" >

< script type = "text/javascript" src = "angular-awesome-slider.min.js" > </ script >

in case you want to use your own template, omit the last line and instead add some template code to your project:

< script type = "text/ng-template" id = "aw-select.tmpl.html" > .... </ script >

Then, inject angularAwesomeSlider in your application module:

angular.module( 'myApp' , [ 'angularAwesomeSlider' ]);

and then just add an input with slider directive name attribute, value and options scope variable attribute.

< input ng-model = "value" type = "text" id = "mySlider1" slider options = "options" />

'value' your slider scope end value, as string. 'options' slider scope options value as json. 'ng-disabled' angular common attribute.

$scope.value = "10" ;

Options

Options for your slider in json format {from:.....}

from : start value

: start value to : end value

: end value step : step value

: step value dimension : string, example " $"

: string, example " $" scale : array for scale

: array for scale round : how many numbers allowed after comma

: how many numbers allowed after comma smooth : true/false; false snaps the button to value

: true/false; false snaps the button to value vertical : true/false; vertical slider, default false

: true/false; vertical slider, default false skin : empty or 'blue' 'plastic' 'round'

: empty or 'blue' 'plastic' 'round' css : hash object, do not mix with 'skin' !

: hash object, do not mix with 'skin' ! className : custom class added to root slider DOM

: custom class added to root slider DOM realtime : triggers changes and model update on every moves

: triggers changes and model update on every moves threshold : minimum distance allowed between 2 pointers, default both pointers overlap

: minimum distance allowed between 2 pointers, default both pointers overlap limits : true/false; toggles bounds labels visibility

: true/false; toggles bounds labels visibility modelLabels : custom model for pointers labels based on pointer value

: custom model for pointers labels based on pointer value watchOptions : default is 'true', watch this options changes by equals

: default is 'true', watch this options changes by equals heterogeneity : array [percentage of point on slider]/[value in that point]

: array [percentage of point on slider]/[value in that point] logScale : true/false; uses a log scale so that a greater proportion is given to the lower end of the scale. Useful for price sliders. Default false

css: { background: {"background-color": "silver"}, before : {"background-color": "purple"},// zone before default value default : {"background-color": "white"}, // default value : 1 px after : {"background-color": "green"}, // zone after default value pointer: {"background-color": "red"} // circle pointer range: {"background-color": "red"} // use it if double value }

callback : function triggering current value, can be useful

callback : function ( value, released ) { console .log(value + " " + released); }

scale : model for slide scale

scale : [ 0 , '|' , 10 , '|' , 20 , '|' , 30 , '|' , 40 ] scale : [{ val : 10 , label : 'low' }, { val : 25 , label : 'middle' }, { val : 30 , label : 'high' }]

modelLabels : model for pointers labels by object or function

modelLabels : { 1 : 'top' , 2 : 'middle' , 3 : 'bottom' }; modelLabels: function ( value ) { return 'my value is' + value; }

heterogeneity : repartition of possible values

heterogeneity : [ '50/100' , '75/250' ]

Installation

Using npm:

npm install angular-awesome-slider

Using bower:

bower install angular-awesome-slider

RELEASE

2.4.5: LogScale option, thanks @gareththackeray

2.4.4: move by grabbing the label

2.4.3: fix label + switch from range <=> one value

2.4.2: update angular version + fix for programmatic movement of slider (double value)

2.4.1: non-minified version added + bower update

2.4.0: fix while updating both range values from code

2.3.9: callback not fired in case slider is on threshold values

2.3.8: bind to touch AND non touch events

2.3.7: heterogeneity option

2.3.6: watch options, fix threshold and click handler + date display testing.

2.3.5: do not remember

2.3.4: fix css regressions + modelLabels with function

2.3.3: details for modelLabels options + merge showLabels option

2.3.2: fix css pointer position + hover sking pointers background positions

2.3.1: fix from and to in floating values

2.3.0: new module name, no more ng-sorry-prefix, classname option, sass/scss support, scale object option

2.2.6: refactoring classnames

2.2.5: skin availables + less all css

2.2.4: fix when 2 pointers overlap on limits

2.2.3: mouse up event indicator in callback

2.2.2: default indicator display + visibility and move events

2.2.1: fix disable+default position css+decimal value on init value

2.2.0: handle from greater than to + gap pointer threshold option

2.1.9: fix labels positions while gluing, gap was too big + options changed watch by value

2.1.8: fix labels positions while gluing + realtime model changes option + ngDisable option fix

2.1.7: fix pointer position on click for double value

2.1.6: starting mocha tests

2.1.5: directive refactoring

2.1.4: fix overlap on labels

2.1.3: bug fixes, refactoring, inline options param

2.1.2: bug fixes, changes in z-index via CSS and not js

2.1.1: override css, colors...

2.1.0: bug fixes

2.0.0: no JQuery

Build

You can run the tests by running

npm install

or

npm test

assuming you already have grunt installed, otherwise you also need to do:

npm install -g grunt-cli

Issue

To help me on reproducing any issues, please feel free to modify/fork this fiddle: http://jsfiddle.net/darul75/b09m7183/

Metrics

who's who

Who use it ? feel free add issue or edit readme with PR, to see how you use it and give some ideas, thx

openenergygroup

google?

License

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2013 Julien Valéry

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.