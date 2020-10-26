openbase logo
angular-avatar

by Andrés J. Soria R.
1.4.0 (see all)

Angular Avatar is a simple and lightweight AngularJS directive that generates a letter's avatar like Microsoft or Google do in their web apps. First letter of each word in a string or a group of initials will be used to generate the avatar. The image of the avatar will be rendered in an html img tag as a real png or jpeg.

Overview

849

47

1yr ago

9

0

MIT

DefinitelyTyped

No?

Angular Avatar

Readme

angular-avatar Build Status

npm version Bower version NuGet version

Angular Avatar is a simple and lightweight AngularJS directive that generates a letter's avatar like Microsoft or Google do in their web apps. First letter of each word in a string or a group of initials will be used to generate the avatar. The image of the avatar will be rendered in an html img tag as a real png or jpeg. The image data can be retrieved using javascript to be stored in back-end giving you an initial profile picture in your web or mobile apps when the user does not upload one. Several angular atributes are available to configure the output: size, shape, resolution, colors, etc.

angular-avatar auto-color feature examples

This example in plunker: https://plnkr.co/edit/bhnvU3?p=preview

React version here: https://github.com/ajsoriar/react-string-avatar#readme

Quick start

1 Download and Install angular-avatar

2 Include dependences

2.1 angular-avatar.js or angular-avatar.min.js are under dist folder.

2.2 Include angular-avatar.js or angular-avatar.min.js after angular dependences, e.g.

<script src="bower_components/angular/angular.min.js"></script>
<script src="bower_components/angular-ui-router/release/angular-ui-router.min.js"></script>
<script src="bower_components/angular-avatar/dist/angular-avatar.js"></script>

2.3 Add ngAvatar module as a dependency when creating your app, e.g.

var app = angular.module('myApp', ['ngAvatar']);

3 Use it

No need to inject in controllers just use it in your html code this way:

<ng-avatar initials="A"></ng-avatar>

You will get this: angular-avatar basic usage example

This code will be generated by the directive:

<div class="avatar-wrapper " style="border-radius: 0;display: block;overflow: hidden;width: 45px;height: 45px;">
    <img src="..." class="avatar-picture" style="vertical-align: top;" height="" width="100%">
</div>

More usage examples ready to copy and paste: 👍

<ng-avatar initials="A"></ng-avatar>
<div ng-avatar initials="AS" bg-color="#00FF00"></div>
<ng-avatar initials="AJS" bg-color="cyan" text-color="blue" round-shape="true" ></ng-avatar>
<div ng-avatar initials="AJ" bg-color="red" text-color="yellow" picture-resolution="512" width="64"></div>
<div ng-avatar initials="AJ" bg-color="yellow" text-color="green" picture-resolution="1024" width="32"></div>
<ng-avatar initials="AS" bg-color="lightgreen" text-color="red" picture-resolution="16" width="128" pixelated="false" ></ng-avatar>
<ng-avatar initials="AS" bg-color="#99f499" text-color="red" picture-resolution="16" width="128" pixelated="true" ></ng-avatar>
<ng-avatar initials="AS" round-shape="true" bg-color="#a8ff2c" text-color="black" picture-resolution="512" width="42" pixelated="false" class="adres-css" style="border:4px solid red" ></ng-avatar>
<ng-avatar initials="AS" round-shape="true" string="  andres     jose   soria " bg-color="orange" text-color="#FFF" picture-resolution="256" width="64" pixelated="false" class="adres-css" style="border:4px solid red" ></ng-avatar>
<ng-avatar round-shape="true" bg-color="#36adf2" text-color="white" picture-resolution="256" width="56" pixelated="false" class="adres-css" style="border:2px solid blue" ></ng-avatar>
<ng-avatar initials="CM" corner-radius="7" bg-color="#3875d7"></ng-avatar>
<div ng-avatar initials="jpg" picture-format="jpeg" bg-color="red" text-color="yellow" width="64" corner-radius="5" ></div>
<div ng-avatar initials="png" picture-format="png" bg-color="purple" text-color="yellow" width="64" corner-radius="5" ></div>

You will get this:

More angular-avatar basic usage examples

Run the live example in plunker: http://plnkr.co/edit/TfCxUn?p=preview

4 Attributes

optiondefaultdescription
initialsnullLetters that will be rendered inside the avatar. Commonly the initials of first name and last name or a username. One, two or three letters can be used.
stringnullHere you can put a group of words like a sentence or your complete name. The first letter of each word will be used to generate the avatar's image.
bindnullThe avatar component will listen for changes in string and initials. If the value of the data source in the controller changes the avatar will change as well.
max-lengthnullLimits the number of characters that the avatar displays.
width45An integer that sets the avatar's width and height in pixels using styles. Height of the avatar will be taken from it's width attribute. height attribute doesn't exist.
bg-color#000This is the background color of the avatar. If not set, the background will be black. You can use regular css color's like color names, hex or rgb.
text-color#fffThe color of the letters. Letters will be white if this attribute is not set. Use regular css colors.
upper-casefalseJust put upper-case="true" and the input string will be transformed into capitals.
round-shapefalseWhen set to true the avatar will take a round shape. By default the avatar will have a square shape.
corner-radius0Square avatars can have rounded corners using this property.
picture-resolution256This attribute sets the real resolution (width and height in pixels) of the picture that this directive generates. width attribute will scale the picture using only styles.
pixelatedfalseIf ng-avatar's width is bigger than picture-resolution attribute, the web browser will scale the image and we will get a blurry picture. This attribute deactivates the anti-aliasing effect and you will get a pixelated image. Useful If you want a retro styling.
wrappertrueng-avatar generates an img tag and a div layer that wraps the image. A boolean false value removes the div that wraps the avatar's image. This wrapping div has an special class class="avatar-wrapper" that can be used to apply extra styling. ng-avatar uses this div to generate a round avatar applying extra styles when round-shape attribute is true, round-shape="true"
classnullUse this attribute in the same way it is used in common html tags.
img-classnullAdd an additional class to the generated image. Use the attribute in the same way it is used in common html tags.
stylenullUse this attribute in the same way it is used in common html tags.
picture-formatpngSet picture-format="jpeg" and the avatar will be rendered as a jpeg. If not set, png format will be used by default.
auto-colorfalseBy default the generated picture will have a black background if no color is assigned. Setting auto-color="true" will automatically assign a color to the avatar's background depending on the combination of characters used.
use-full-string-for-colorsfalseWhen using auto-color and string, determines the color based on all of the characters in the string, not just the initials
colors-palettedefault colorsChange the palette used by auto-color. You can provide an array in your HTML or via the controller.
text-shadowfalseThis paints an elegant thin shadow around the edges of each letter.

5 License

MIT

Copyright (c) 2016

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

Free Software, Yeah!

