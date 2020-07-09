openbase logo
aaf

angular-autofocus-fix

by Anton Korniychuk
0.1.2

Angular 5+ directive for fix autofocus on dynamically created controls (*ngIf, *ngFor, etc.). Uses native [autofocus] selector, no need to change your HTML template. Doesn't use any dependencies.

Readme

ngx-autofocus-fix

Angular 5+ directive for fix autofocus on dynamically created controls (*ngIf, *ngFor, etc.).
legacy version for Angular 2/4

Online Demo (Stackblitz.com)

Autofocus Demo

Advantages over the other libraries

  • Uses native HTML attribute autofocus as the selector! example
  • There are no custom selectors, no need to change your HTML template.
  • Works with native DOM. Doesn't use any dependencies(jQuery, lodash, etc.).
  • Configurable. Use can use input attributes or provide global options via AutofocusFixConfig
  • 100% Coverage, over 60 unit tests.
  • E2E tests for 8,7,6 and 5 versions of Angular including e2e test for Angular Material Input.
  • The library understands an extensive list of input data. (null/NaN/'true'/[]/...). See Advanced examples
  • Supports asynchronous focusing(optionally wrapping .focus() execution with setTimeout()).
  • Works perfectly with Angular Material. (there is an E2E test)
  • Works with AOT mode. (tested via E2E test)

Installation

Notice: npm package renamed angular-autofocus-fix -> ngx-autofocus-fix

To install this library, run:

$ npm i ngx-autofocus-fix --save

or

$ yarn add ngx-autofocus-fix

Quick start

  1. Import the library in your Angular application, for example in AppModule:
import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser';
import { NgModule } from '@angular/core';

import { AutofocusFixModule } from 'ngx-autofocus-fix'; // <--- new code

import { AppComponent } from './app.component';

@NgModule({
  declarations: [
    AppComponent,
  ],
  imports: [
    BrowserModule,

    AutofocusFixModule.forRoot(), // <--- new code
  ],
  providers: [],
  bootstrap: [ AppComponent ]
})
export class AppModule { }
  1. You can now use autofocus directive in app.component.html
<input autofocus
       placeholder="I have autofocus"
       *ngIf="showInput"
>
<button (click)="showInput = !showInput">Toggle Input</button>

Advanced examples

Ways to disable autofocus: any js-falsy value, except an empty string (default @Input's normalization mode)

   <!-- with data binding -->
   <input [autofocus]=""> <!-- undefined value -->
   <input [autofocus]="undefined">
   <input [autofocus]="false">
   <input [autofocus]="null">
   <input [autofocus]="0">
   <input [autofocus]="NaN">
   
   <!-- without data binding -->
   <input autofocus="undefined">
   <input autofocus="false">
   <input autofocus="null">
   <input autofocus="0">
   <input autofocus="NaN">
   
   <input> <!-- disabled by default -->

Ways to enable autofocus: any js-truthy value and an empty string (default @Input's normalization mode)

   <!-- an empty string will enable autofocus, this is default HTML behavior -->
   <input [autofocus]="''">
   <input autofocus="">
   <input autofocus> <!-- this is an empty string too -->
   
   <input autofocus="autofocus">
   
   <input [autofocus]="true">
   <input [autofocus]="1">
   <input autofocus="true">
   
   <input [autofocus]="'any other values'">
   <input autofocus="any other values">

   <input [autofocus]="{}">
   <input [autofocus]="[]">

Input's Smart Empty Check normalization mode

All input values are passed through the function: normalizeInputAsBoolean(value: any, smartEmptyCheck = false): boolean.

Smart Empty Check mode changes the behavior so that the following values are treated as falsy:

  • An empty string ''
  • An empty object {}
  • An empty array []

See Configuration to understand how to enable the mode.

Notes:

  • Smart Empty Check normalization mode available only for autofocus attribute. All other directive @Input's always works in the default normalization mode.
  • Using attribute autofocus without any value doesn't enable autofocusing in Smart Empty Check mode. Because of an empty value means an empty string in terms of Angular templates syntax.

Configuration

Options

export class AutofocusFixConfig {
  ...

  /**
   * In case `true` .focus() events will be wrapped by `setTimeout(() => ...)`.
   *
   * Notice:
   * I'm not sure that the action is a good practice, however this ability added because of next issues:
   * - https://github.com/korniychuk/angular-autofocus-fix/issues/1
   * - https://github.com/spirosikmd/angular2-focus/issues/46
   */
  public readonly async: boolean = false;
  /**
   * In case `true`: treat an empty string, an empty array and an empty object as a falsy value.
   * In case `false`(default): each of these values treats as truthy.
   */
  public readonly smartEmptyCheck: boolean = false;
  /**
   * In case `true`: trigger {@link ChangeDetectorRef.detectChanges}() after {@link HTMLElement.focus}().
   *
   * This is helpful in the case when the HTMLElement to which {@link AutofocusFixDirective} added
   * wrapped by another directive/component that has some binding related to focus of the element.
   * In this case without enabling .triggerChangeDetection option Angular throws ExpressionChangedAfterItHasBeenCheckedError.
   *
   * A striking example is the <mat-form-field> from the Angular Material that wraps <input> control.
   */
  public readonly triggerDetectChanges: boolean = false;
}

There are four ways to configure the AutofocusFixDirective:

1. Specify attribute-options for specific HTML Element

<input type="text"
       autofocus
       autofocusFixAsync
       autofocusFixSmartEmptyCheck
       autofocusFixTriggerDetectChanges
>

Normalization(only default) available and binding supported.

<input type="text"
       autofocus
       [autofocusFixAsync]="true"
       [autofocusFixSmartEmptyCheck]="true"
       [autofocusFixTriggerDetectChanges]="true"
>

<input type="text"
       autofocus
       autofocusFixAsync="true"
       [autofocusFixSmartEmptyCheck]="isSmart"
       autofocusFixTriggerDetectChanges="a truthy value"
>

2. Specify global options for the whole application by passing it to .forRoot({ ... })

@NgModule({
  ...
  imports: [
    ...
    AutofocusFixModule.forRoot({
      async: true,
      smartEmptyCheck: true,
      triggerDetectChanges: true,
    }),
  ],
  ...
})
export class AppModule { }

3. Provide Lazy-Route level AutofocusFixConfig config

import { NgModule } from '@angular/core';
import { AutofocusFixModule, AutofocusFixConfig } from 'ngx-autofocus-fix';


const autofocusFixConfigProvider: Provider = {
  provide: AutofocusFixConfig,
  useValue: new AutofocusFixConfig({
    async: true,
    smartEmptyCheck: true,
    triggerDetectChanges: true,
  }),
};

@NgModule({
  ...
  imports: [
    ...
    AutofocusFixModule,
  ],
  providers: [ autofocusFixConfigProvider ],
})
export class MyLazyLoadableModule { }

4. Provide Component level AutofocusFixConfig config

import { Component, Provider } from '@angular/core';
import { AutofocusFixConfig } from 'ngx-autofocus-fix';

const autofocusFixConfigProvider: Provider = {
  provide: AutofocusFixConfig,
  useValue: new AutofocusFixConfig({
    async: true,
    smartEmptyCheck: true,
    triggerDetectChanges: true,
  }),
};

@Component({
  ...
  providers: [ autofocusFixConfigProvider ],
})
export class MyComponent {}

Development

Build the library:

$ npm run build

Publish the library:

cd dist/ngx-autofocus-fix
npm publish

To lint all *.ts files:

$ npm run lint

To run library unit-tests:

$ npm run test-lib

To run e2e tests:

$ npm run e2e -- --prod=true

To run local dev server http://localhost:4200:

$ npm start
$ npm run serve:prod -- angular-8-test # AoT & Prod env

Author


Anton Korniychuk

