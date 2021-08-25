This module provides a thin wrapper for auth0.js.
# installation with npm
npm install --save angular-auth0
# installation with yarn
yarn add angular-auth0
# installation with bower
bower install --save angular-auth0
Ensure that both
auth0.js and
angular-auth0.js are loaded on the page.
<!-- installed with npm or yarn -->
<script src="node_modules/auth0-js/build/auth0.js"></script>
<script src="node_modules/angular-auth0/dist/angular-auth0.js"></script>
<!-- installed with bower -->
<script src="bower_components/auth0.js/build/auth0.js"></script>
<script src="bower_components/angular-auth0/dist/angular-auth0.js"></script>
Bring in the
auth0.auth0 module.
var app = angular.module('myApp', ['auth0.auth0']);
Configure Auth0.js by using
angularAuth0Provider. If you haven't done so yet, sign up for Auth0, create a client app, and get your clientID and domain. To learn more about Auth0.js' API and the options it takes, see the API documentation.
app.config(function(angularAuth0Provider) {
angularAuth0Provider.init({
clientID: AUTH0_CLIENT_ID,
domain: AUTH0_DOMAIN
});
});
Use
auth0.js from a controller or service.
app.controller('loginController', function(angularAuth0) {
var vm = this;
vm.angularAuth0 = angularAuth0;
});
<div ng-controller="loginController as vm">
<button ng-click="vm.login(options)">Log In</button>
</div>
