Angular 1.x Wrapper for Auth0.js

This module provides a thin wrapper for auth0.js.

This is angular-auth0 v3 which is to be used with auth0.js v9 and higher.

For use with auth0.js v8, install angular-auth0 v2.

For use with auth0.js v7, install angular-auth0 v1.

Installation

npm install --save angular-auth0 yarn add angular-auth0 bower install --save angular-auth0

Ensure that both auth0.js and angular-auth0.js are loaded on the page.

< script src = "node_modules/auth0-js/build/auth0.js" > </ script > < script src = "node_modules/angular-auth0/dist/angular-auth0.js" > </ script >

< script src = "bower_components/auth0.js/build/auth0.js" > </ script > < script src = "bower_components/angular-auth0/dist/angular-auth0.js" > </ script >

Usage

Bring in the auth0.auth0 module.

var app = angular.module( 'myApp' , [ 'auth0.auth0' ]);

Configure Auth0.js by using angularAuth0Provider . If you haven't done so yet, sign up for Auth0, create a client app, and get your clientID and domain. To learn more about Auth0.js' API and the options it takes, see the API documentation.

app.config( function ( angularAuth0Provider ) { angularAuth0Provider.init({ clientID : AUTH0_CLIENT_ID, domain : AUTH0_DOMAIN }); });

Use auth0.js from a controller or service.

app.controller( 'loginController' , function ( angularAuth0 ) { var vm = this ; vm.angularAuth0 = angularAuth0; });

< div ng-controller = "loginController as vm" > < button ng-click = "vm.login(options)" > Log In </ button > </ div >

Issue Reporting

If you have found a bug or if you have a feature request, please report them at this repository issues section. Please do not report security vulnerabilities on the public GitHub issue tracker. The Responsible Disclosure Program details the procedure for disclosing security issues.

