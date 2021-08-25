openbase logo
angular-auth0

by auth0
3.1.0 (see all)

Angular 1.x Wrapper for Auth0.js v9 and higher

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.5K

GitHub Stars

21

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

19

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Angular 1.x Wrapper for Auth0.js

CDNJS version

This module provides a thin wrapper for auth0.js.

This is angular-auth0 v3 which is to be used with auth0.js v9 and higher.

  • For use with auth0.js v8, install angular-auth0 v2.
  • For use with auth0.js v7, install angular-auth0 v1.

Installation

# installation with npm
npm install --save angular-auth0

# installation with yarn
yarn add angular-auth0

# installation with bower
bower install --save angular-auth0

Ensure that both auth0.js and angular-auth0.js are loaded on the page.

<!-- installed with npm or yarn --> 
<script src="node_modules/auth0-js/build/auth0.js"></script>
<script src="node_modules/angular-auth0/dist/angular-auth0.js"></script>

<!-- installed with bower --> 
<script src="bower_components/auth0.js/build/auth0.js"></script>
<script src="bower_components/angular-auth0/dist/angular-auth0.js"></script>

Usage

Bring in the auth0.auth0 module.

var app = angular.module('myApp', ['auth0.auth0']);

Configure Auth0.js by using angularAuth0Provider. If you haven't done so yet, sign up for Auth0, create a client app, and get your clientID and domain. To learn more about Auth0.js' API and the options it takes, see the API documentation.

app.config(function(angularAuth0Provider) {

  angularAuth0Provider.init({
    clientID: AUTH0_CLIENT_ID,
    domain: AUTH0_DOMAIN
  });
  
});

Use auth0.js from a controller or service.

app.controller('loginController', function(angularAuth0) {

  var vm = this;
  vm.angularAuth0 = angularAuth0;
  
});

<div ng-controller="loginController as vm">

  <button ng-click="vm.login(options)">Log In</button>

</div>

What is Auth0?

Auth0 helps you to:

  • Add authentication with multiple authentication sources, either social like Google, Facebook, Microsoft Account, LinkedIn, GitHub, Twitter, Box, Salesforce, among others, or enterprise identity systems like Windows Azure AD, Google Apps, Active Directory, ADFS or any SAML Identity Provider.
  • Add authentication through more traditional username/password databases.
  • Add support for linking different user accounts with the same user.
  • Support for generating signed JSON Web Tokens to call your APIs and flow the user identity securely.
  • Analytics of how, when and where users are logging in.
  • Pull data from other sources and add it to the user profile, through JavaScript rules.

Create a free account in Auth0

  1. Go to Auth0 and click Sign Up.
  2. Use Google, GitHub or Microsoft Account to login.

Issue Reporting

If you have found a bug or if you have a feature request, please report them at this repository issues section. Please do not report security vulnerabilities on the public GitHub issue tracker. The Responsible Disclosure Program details the procedure for disclosing security issues.

Author

Auth0

License

This project is licensed under the MIT license. See the LICENSE file for more info.

